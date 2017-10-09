Best rookie performances of Week 5: Leonard Fournette runs through Steelers

Leonard Fournette addresses the media after his big game, joking that coach Joe DeCamillis urged him to fall out of bounds but that he kept running with his sights set on the end zone. (0:17)

Round: 1

Statistics: 28 rushes, 181 yards, two TDs; one catch, 3 yards

Analysis: He had a career-high 28 carries, and most importantly, he was on the field when the Jaguars had the ball inside the 10-yard line. He scored on a 2-yard run that actually covered more like 5 yards; he went airborne at the 4 and landed about a yard deep in the end zone. Perhaps the most impressive thing was Fournette’s 90-yard touchdown run. It came on his final carry, and despite the pounding he took earlier in the game, he was still able to run away from defensive backs. He has now scored at least one touchdown in every game this season. -- Michael DiRocco

Round: 1

Statistics: 16-of-31 for 261 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT

Analysis: The Texans’ defense struggled without defensive end J.J. Watt and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, but Watson continued to impress and show that the Texans finally have a franchise quarterback. A week after throwing four touchdowns passes and running for another, Watson became the first player in Texans history with four or more passing touchdowns in back-to-back games. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he is just the second rookie in NFL history to do that, joining Robert Griffin III in 2012. Watson had multiple passing touchdowns for the third straight game, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the NFL. Watson continued to show he can make plays with his feet, but threw well downfield as well; the rookie had three passes of at least 34 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Will Fuller. “He looks downfield to make plays,” wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. “The throws that he made toward the end of the game were some special throws.” – Sarah Barshop

Round: 1

Statistics: Two sacks

Analysis: Garrett played for the first time since he sprained his ankle in practice before the opener, and he made an immediate impact. On his first play, he sacked Josh McCown on third down. Garrett came up with another sack late in the first half. ESPN Stats & Information reports that his two sacks are the most by a first overall pick in a debut since sacks became an official stat in 1982. The problem was that Garrett could not be on the field long or stay on the field. He said his ankle became sore in the second half when he was laboring noticeably. -- Pat McManamon

Cleveland Browns QB DeShone Kizer

Round: 2

Statistics: 8-of-17, 87 yards, INT

Analysis: Kizer’s rookie season hit a low in the loss to the Jets, as he was benched after halftime for Kevin Hogan. Kizer had gone five-plus quarters in consecutive games without scoring a point. He also was turning the ball over too much for Hue Jackson's taste. Kizer’s four red zone interceptions lead the NFL, and he entered the game with a league-high eight interceptions. What to do next is the question. The Browns could damage Kizer’s psyche by benching him, but Hogan completed 16 of 19 passes. The flip side of watching is that Kizer could learn while Hogan plays. Kizer does not want to sit, but he might have to. Jackson said he would watch the film, but indications are that Hogan will get the start Sunday in Houston. -– Pat McManamon

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

Round: 1

Statistics: Three receptions, 48 yards, TD

Analysis: Njoku is looking more comfortable each week. His 21-yard touchdown reception was a beauty. Njoku one-handed Hogan’s throw before tumbling into the end zone. It was Njoku’s third touchdown in five games and made him the NFL’s first rookie to get three receiving touchdowns. Njoku is a big, imposing target, and he is especially valuable in scoring territory. For the season, he has 12 receptions for 118 yards with a team-high three TDs. -- Pat McManamon

Round: 1

Statistics: Eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defended

Analysis: Davis returned to the lineup after missing two weeks because of injury and looked exactly like the guy who had become a key part of Detroit’s defense the first two weeks of the season. He is already showing signs of becoming a leader and a second straight strong first-round pick for general manager Bob Quinn. He was able to penetrate into Carolina’s backfield multiple times and continued to be a havoc-inducing player in the middle of Detroit’s defense. “Felt like a starved dog, you know, just sitting out there on the sideline not being able to do anything,” Davis said of his absence, which was caused by a concussion and neck injury. “To be able to come back [Sunday] was extremely special for me to play with my brothers.” -- Michael Rothstein

Joe Mixon scored his first NFL touchdown in Sunday's win. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Round: 2

Statistics: 15 carries, 51 yards, TD

Analysis: He scored his first career touchdown, along with the first Bengals rushing TD of the season, on Sunday against the Bills, and it was as timely as it gets. Mixon ran in from 5 yards for the go-ahead score. Although the Bengals are continuing to spread snaps among Mixon, Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill, it’s clear that the coaches’ trust in Mixon is growing, especially in a tight game on a rainy day. Mixon was still holding his game ball in the locker room when talking to reporters afterward. -- Katherine Terrell

Round: 3

Statistics: 29 carries, 107 yards; three receptions, 9 yards

Analysis: Hunt wasn’t as spectacular as he was in the season’s first four games. He averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. But he still topped 100 yards and fought back after a slow start. Hunt had just 25 yards on 14 carries in the first half and then continued his season-long trend of improving in the second half. “He’s got ball-carrying endurance,’’ coach Andy Reid said. “I don’t know how to explain it other than that.’’ – Adam Teicher

Round: 3

Statistics: 1 INT, three tackles, two passes defensed

Analysis: Johnson drew a surprising start in place of Maurice Alexander and lined up mostly as the free safety. Early in the second quarter, Johnson jumped a route on a pass in the flat intended for tight end Luke Willson and intercepted it, running 69 yards up the sideline to set up a Rams field goal. Johnson was outmuscled on a touchdown later, but he was simply undersized against the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Jimmy Graham. It was a very productive day for the rookie out of Boston College. “I felt real comfortable,” Johnson said. “I believe the whole team and the coaching staff has a lot of trust in me.” -- Alden Gonzalez

Carl Lawson's sack of Tyrod Taylor gave him 3.5 on the season. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Cincinnati Bengals OLB/DE Carl Lawson

Round: 4

Statistics: Sack, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss

Analysis: He is proving to be the steal of the draft this year and is second only to Geno Atkins with 3.5 sacks. Just a few plays after Lawson’s unnecessary roughness penalty gave the Bills a first down, he saved the drive by sacking Tyrod Taylor to force a punt. Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict summed up what the rest of the team thought of Lawson when he said he didn’t need to talk to the rookie about the penalty. “He’s a vet,” Burfict said. -- Katherine Terrell

Round: 4

Statistics: Nine carries, 91 yards, TD

Analysis: Mack saved the Colts from being the team that gave San Francisco its first victory while also showing he's potentially Frank Gore's replacement as the team's primary running back in the future. Mack had runs of 22 and 16 yards when the Colts built a 14-point lead in the second half. His 35-yard run in overtime put the Colts in position for Adam Vinatieri's game-winning field goal. The 34-year-old Gore is in the final year of his contract and Mack's speed complements Gore and Robert Turbin in the backfield. – Mike Wells

Round: 5

Statistics: 19 carries, 125 yards, TD

Analysis: The Packers didn’t know what they had in Jones before last week because he hadn’t played from scrimmage in the first three-and-a-half games. They found out by necessity after Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Jamaal Williams (knee) got hurt last week against the Bears. Jones showed some shiftiness in that game, but he took it to another level against the Cowboys on Sunday, when Montgomery was inactive and Williams was the backup. Jones, in his first career start, was decisive in his cuts and showed off his short-area quickness and vision. His 22-yard run in the second half was the Packers’ longest from scrimmage of the season, and he had a 15-yard run on the game-winning drive and had the presence of mind to get out of bounds to stop the clock. The smallest back on the roster (5-foot-9, 208 pounds) came up big when the Packers needed him most. -- Rob Demovsky