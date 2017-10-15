NFL players who protested during national anthem in Week 6

President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who lodge pregame protests, saying in a speech in Alabama on Sept. 22 that he wished those players would be released. He also encouraged fans who are offended to walk out of stadiums. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and players -- joined by coaches and owners, in some instances -- across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem in Week 3. There were several more protests in Week 4. Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 5 because of protesting that took place during the anthem.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the pregame protest of racial oppression and inequality in the United States last season by sitting during the national anthem before a preseason game, then kneeling during the anthem throughout the season.

Here are the players who protested in Week 6 (most recent updates first):

San Francisco 49ers: In a departure from the past two weeks when more than 20 players knelt for the national anthem, there were seven 49ers kneeling during the anthem before Sunday’s game against Washington. Safety Eric Reid, safety Adrian Colbert, linebacker Dekoda Watson, receiver Marquise Goodwin, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, linebacker Eli Harold and cornerback K'Waun Williams knelt. The rest of the team locked arms and stood throughout the playing of the anthem. -- Nick Wagoner

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins as a team stood for the national anthem on the sideline before Sunday's game against the Falcons. Receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas, however, remained in the tunnel or locker room until the anthem was complete. All three players knelt before the Week 4 game against the Saints in London. -- James Walker

New Orleans Saints: Most of the Saints players briefly knelt in unity before the anthem against the Lions, like they did in their game in Week 4, which was their last game before the bye. They then all stood during the anthem, with several players and coaches locking arms. Their kneeling was met with loud boos from the crowd, and it occurred at the same time that the Superdome PA announcer requested a moment of silence for fallen New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil. The crowd then cheered as players stood up. -- Mike Triplett

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety Malcolm Jenkins continued demonstrating for social justice by raising his first above his head during the national anthem prior to Thursday night's game at Carolina. Safety Rodney McLeod joined him by raising a fist. Defensive end Chris Long placed an arm around Jenkins as a sign of support, a gesture he has made since white nationalists held demonstrations in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, this summer. -- Tim McManus