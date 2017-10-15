NFL owes a big explanation on Jets TD-turned-'fumble'

There are times in NFL games when the application of rules doesn't match the eye test. Sunday's controversial overturn of a New York Jets fourth-quarter touchdown is one of those occasions.

Our eyes told us that Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins caught a pass, juggled it upon contact with New England Patriots defensive backs Malcolm Butler and Duron Harmon, and then regained control while barreling into the corner of the end zone. We saw down judge Patrick Turner, standing inches away from the play, confidently raise both arms to signal a touchdown.

Next, we saw an attempt to apply rules developed in a sterile environment that can't always anticipate unusual circumstances. That's where it got incontrovertibly sticky.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins briefly lost control of the football as he plunged into the pylon. The play was originally called a touchdown on the field, before being overturned on replay review. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

As he does on every scoring play, NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron (or one of his staff members) reviewed the touchdown. Replays showed that Butler punched the ball lose as Seferian-Jenkins extended toward the end zone. Seferian-Jenkins ultimately regained control.

In order to be credited with a touchdown, he needed to establish himself in bounds with the ball clearly back in his possession. Otherwise, one of the NFL's most frustrating rules would have to be implemented: A fumble out of the end zone results in a touchback.

Riveron reversed the ruling, a sign that he saw indisputable evidence that Butler jarred the ball loose before Seferian-Jenkins crossed the plane, and that Seferian-Jenkins didn't regain control until after he had stepped out of bounds. The reversal reflected the point differential in the Patriots' 24-17 victory.

Is that really what happened?

The NFL’s replay review philosophy is to stay with the call on the field unless a video angle shows, without a doubt, that a mistake was made. In this case, I didn’t see a replay that confirmed it. Perhaps another angle exists that confirms a mistake was made in the touchdown call. Regardless, there is no time limit for the NFL review process. There should never be mistakes. Clearly, Riveron and his crew saw something that we didn’t to prompt his decision.

Riveron has kept a low profile since taking over the league’s top officiating job from Dean Blandino. This is one instance where a definitive explanation is merited. The sooner the better.