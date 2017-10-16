Drew Brees isn't going anywhere, and Saints finally have hope for future

play 1:07 Saints hold off Lions for 52-38 win With the help of Mark Ingram's two touchdowns and three defensive scores, the Saints hold off a Lions' comeback.

NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees has made his life, his career and his legacy in this bayou party town. He fully embraces the crazy. But in Sunday's game, Brees' New Orleans Saints spent a whole fourth quarter trying desperately not to blow a 35-point lead, had more rushing yards than passing yards, and scored three of their seven touchdowns on defense. Even for a seasoned veteran of New Orleans crazy, this one stood out.

"Probably one of the crazier games I've been a part of," Brees said. "Yet still so many ways we can get better."

"I'm trying to be happy today," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "But it's hard when you win like that can do a bunch of things silly in the second half."

These were the winners, talking like this. The Saints beat the Detroit Lions 52-38, and while it wasn't pretty, it was a win -- New Orleans' third in a row to lift them, at 3-2, over .500 for the first time since 2013. It has been so long since the Saints were relevant, why would they care how they won? When all was said and done, Brees had to be thrilled that they won without him having to carry them, right?

Drew Brees threw his first two interceptions of the season in the Saints' 52-38 win over the Lions. Photo by Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

Brees being brilliant while the Saints have stunk on defense has become one of the NFL's accepted realities. The way they started the season, allowing 65 points in losses to Minnesota and New England, made it look as if it might be more of the same. But New Orleans has turned it around for three games in a row, and now it looks as if this might be the type of team Brees has been sticking around and waiting for.

The defense is young enough that the failures of recent seasons aren't necessarily dominant thoughts in their minds. The run game is versatile enough that Brees might not have to throw for 5,000 yards this season. Everyone else in the NFC South lost this week, and the Saints sit at 3-2, feeling as good about themselves as they have in years. And even if they're not ready to win this season, the Saints look to have a strong young core that's out of the salary-cap hell in which it has seemingly spent the past decade. Brees must be looking around and thinking, This is what I'm talking about.

"Drew has carried this team and this city for 12 years," Saints left tackle Terron Armstead said. "I know it feels good for him to have a game where he can turn around and just hand the ball off."

Yet it didn't seem to feel all that good.

"Really disappointed with the way we finished the game offensively in that last quarter and a half," Brees said. "Did not feel like we ever found our rhythm. Did not feel like we ever established any type of presence on any of those drives."

Brees, you see, wants more. He's 38 years old and doesn't have a contract for 2018, which technically means he could be a free agent, or even retire. But he doesn't think that way. People close to the situation say that Brees has no desire to play anywhere but New Orleans, that he doesn't view his career as almost over, and that he believes he can add a second Super Bowl title to the Saints' trophy case before he's done. So while the idea of Brees on the open market next March might sound like fun, and while the idea of retiring on his considerable statistical accomplishments might sound appealing to those of us on the outside, that's not where his mind is right now. He's thinking about staying in New Orleans and doing some winning.

"Offensively, we feel like we are very versatile with what we can do right now," Brees said. "The things we can do in the run game, in the passing game ... we have a lot of options out there right now, and it feels good."

It's still too early to know if a Saints team that has finished 7-9 three years in a row can really be a factor in the playoff race, but this team shows some different hallmarks. They just traded one of the greatest running backs in NFL history because they couldn't find anything for him to do. While Adrian Peterson was getting ready to rush for 134 yards and two touchdowns in his Arizona Cardinals debut, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara were combining for 189 yards and two touchdowns of their own here in the Superdome.

Sean Payton is 96-68 in 11 seasons as the Saints' coach, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIV. Photo by Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

"We wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and prove that we can carry the ball and carry this offense," Ingram said. "And I'm glad to hear what Adrian's doing in Arizona, because I've been telling you all, he's still got the juice. But we know what we have here."

Might the Saints also have a defense? Sure, they gave up 38 points Sunday, but Detroit's fourth-quarter touchdowns were a punt return and an interception return, so it's not as if they were leaking oil on defense at the end. And remember, the Saints' defense scored three touchdowns of its own in this game. The numbers say whatever, but that side of the ball was a big part of this win.

"At the end of the day, the defense stepped up and found a way to win," said game-wrecking defensive end Cameron Jordan, whose day included two sacks, three batted passes and an end zone interception touchdown of Lions QB Matthew Stafford that sealed the win. "And we haven't had that in a long time."

Might the Saints, at long last, have it again? They're at least taking positive steps to find out.

"We don't want to be a yo-yo team," safety Kenny Vaccaro said. "Since I've been here, we'd win one, lose one, win two, lose three in a row. So I think it's big for us to win three games in a row."

They'll try to make it four next week against a Packers team that just lost QB Aaron Rodgers to injury. Maybe in that one, Brees will have to air it out for 400 yards in order to win.

"Whatever it takes," Brees said. "That's what we're about here."

And who knows? The NFC is a jumble and no team has taken control yet. Rodgers, the best player in the conference, just got hurt, possibly for the year. Brees has been around long enough to know anything can happen, and why can't that include a late-career renaissance with the only team he has ever truly loved?

Brees isn't going anywhere anytime soon, not if he can help it. One of these years, the Saints might just be able to reward his loyalty.