Best rookie performances of Week 6: Trubisky, Fournette, Watson star

play 0:27 Trubisky learning from mistakes After starting his second game in the NFL, Bears rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky talks about his performance in the win against the Ravens.

Here's a closer look at how some of the top rookies fared in Week 6:

Round: 1

Statistics: 8-of-16, 113 yards, TD; four rushes, 32 yards

Analysis: The Bears committed to the run against Baltimore, but Trubisky stepped up and made a couple of big throws, including in overtime on third down to set up Chicago's game-winning field goal. The first rookie quarterback to win at M&T Bank Stadium since John Harbaugh took over the Ravens, Trubisky also displayed his mobility, arm strength and accuracy on a 27-yard touchdown strike to tight end Dion Sims. Now, Trubisky lost a fumble on Sunday, but he made up for it with his poise under pressure. The most underrated part of Trubisky's day was when he recovered a botched shotgun snap in the end zone and managed to throw ball away. -- Jeff Dickerson

Round: 1

Statistics: 21 carries, 130 yards, TD; two catches, 8 yards

Analysis: Fournette ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run on the Jaguars' first play from scrimmage, but after that managed only 55 yards on 20 carries (2.75 yards per carry). The Rams' priority was stopping Fournette and they had eight men in the box on the majority of the Jaguars' first- and second-down plays. It was tough going for Fournette, whose longest run after the TD run was 18 yards, and he ended up injuring his ankle with 9:58 to play when he was tackled. He missed the rest of the game, but the team said he was cleared to go back into the game. Fournette has now scored at least one touchdown in every game this season. -- Michael DiRocco

play 0:51 Deshaun's dominant start to rookie season Deshaun Watson's 17 total touchdowns give him the most by an NFL player in his first six games.

Round: 1

Statistics: 17-of-29, 225 yards, 3 TD, INT

Analysis: Watson continued his historic start, throwing three touchdown passes against the Browns, and now holds the record for the most passing touchdowns (15) by a rookie through six games since the NFL-AFL merger. Despite the numbers he has put up early in his NFL career, head coach Bill O'Brien said Watson is never satisfied with his performance. “I'm not even sure how happy he is right now,” O'Brien said. “I know he's happy the team won, but interception, those types of things, I know he'll be in here [Monday] early trying to get better. That's the type of mentality he has.” Watson said the interception that the Browns returned for a touchdown “pissed him off” and will stick with him going forward. -- Sarah Barshop

Round: 1

Thursdays stats: four rushes, 8 yards; 10 catches on 14 targets, 56 yards, TD; three punt returns, 35 yards, long of 25

Analysis: McCaffrey scored a touchdown for the second consecutive game after going scoreless in the first four. A good example of the impact he has on the offense was provided by ESPN Stats & Information. Although he had only two touches at one point, the Panthers had 28 yards on six plays with him on the field and no yards on six plays with him off the field. The Panthers simply need to find more ways to get McCaffrey the ball, particularly in the passing game. It might be time to see what he can do in the running game as well with 13-15 carries. Starting running back Jonathan Stewart had minus-4 yards rushing on eight carries. In his defense, there was nowhere to run. -- David Newton

play 0:22 Kamara hurdles over a defender Alvin Kamara runs to the right and shows some impressive athleticism by hurdling over Darius Slay before getting taken down short of the end zone.

Round: 3

Statistics: 10 carries, 75 yards; four receptions, 12 yards

Analysis: Although Adrian Peterson went nuts in his debut with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Kamara once again showed why the Saints deemed Peterson expendable. This was Kamara's biggest rushing output of the season (both his carries and yards were career highs) after he had made a bigger impact as a receiver in the first four games. And he put an exclamation point on the performance when he hurdled Detroit cornerback Darius Slay during a 14-yard run in the third quarter. “Man, that dude is special, man,” fellow Saints RB Mark Ingram said. “We've been saying that for a long time. It's nothing new. He always has a play that he makes that makes you go, ‘Ahh.' Like, ‘That guy is the real deal.'” -- Mike Triplett

Round: 3

Statistics: nine carries, 21 yards; five receptions, 89 yards

Analysis: Other than a 37-yard catch-and-run late in the game, Hunt failed to have much of an impact for the first time this season. The Steelers were determined not to let Hunt beat them and are the first Chiefs opponent to succeed in that goal. Hunt entered the game as the NFL's leading rusher, mainly on the strength of some big second halves. But the Steelers held him in check all game. He had 7 yards on four carries in the first half and 14 yards on five carries in the second half. -- Adam Teicher

play 0:20 Beathard finds Robinson for 45-yard TD Aldrick Robinson breaks loose and C.J. Beathard flings one deep for a 45-yard touchdown, cutting the Redskins' deficit in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco 49ers QB C.J. Beathard

Round: 3

Statistics: 19-of-36, 245 yards, TD, INT

Analysis: Beathard finally got his chance to play meaningful snaps in an NFL game after coach Kyle Shanahan benched Brian Hoyer with 6:39 left in the second quarter of Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Washington Redskins. Beathard was by no means perfect in his first extended look, but he offered the Niners a spark and teammates such as Joe Staley and Pierre Garcon praised him for his poise and composure. Beathard led a furious comeback in the stadium where his grandfather Bobby has his name in the Ring of Fame. His 45-yard touchdown pass to receiver Aldrick Robinson offered a glimpse at some of his upside after he escaped pressure and put the ball on the money. When it was done, Beathard had done enough in about two-and-a-half quarters for Shanahan to name him the starter moving forward. If nothing else, the Niners can now spend the next 10 games determining what they have in Beathard before spending big money or draft capital on their next quarterback. -- Nick Wagoner

Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen

Round: 4

Statistics: 14 carries, 32 yards; 1-of-1, 21 yards TD pass; two punt returns, 37 yards

Analysis: The Ravens bottled up Cohen on the ground, but the rookie's biggest contribution came on a trick-play touchdown pass to Zach Miller. Cohen's pass hung up in the air for a couple of seconds, but it was on the money. This is the second time Cohen has been involved in some trickery. He lined up at quarterback and ran the Wildcat in Week 1 on a Jordan Howard touchdown run. Defenses have done a better job containing Cohen in the open field in recent weeks, but he still finds ways to contribute. -- Jeff Dickerson