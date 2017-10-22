NFL players who protested during national anthem in Week 7

Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL supports the causes behind the players' protests during the national anthem but says he still wants them to stand. (1:18)

President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who lodge pregame protests, saying in a speech in Alabama on Sept. 22 that he wished those players would be released. He also encouraged fans who are offended to walk out of stadiums. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and players -- joined by coaches and owners, in some instances -- across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem in Week 3. There were several more protests in Week 4. Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 5 because of protesting that took place during the anthem.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the pregame protest of racial oppression and inequality in the United States last season by sitting during the national anthem before a preseason game, then kneeling during the anthem throughout the season.

Previous protests this season: Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason

Here are the players who protested in Week 7 (most recent updates first):

Tennessee Titans: Wide receiver Rishard Matthews remained in the locker room during the anthem on Sunday for the fourth consecutive week because he is protesting social injustice in the United States. The rest of the team stood. Linebacker Wesley Woodyard and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey raised a right fist after the anthem. -- Cameron Wolfe

Miami Dolphins: Receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas and safety Michael Thomas remained in the tunnel during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Jets. All three players knelt before the Week 4 game against the Saints in London. Miami now has a team rule that players must stand if they are on the sideline, but they have the option to remain in the tunnel. -- James Walker

Los Angeles Rams: Outside linebacker Robert Quinn raised his right fist in the air and punter Johnny Hekker put his arm around him as a sign of solidarity, as has been the case for most of the season. No Rams players kneeled during the national anthem from London. -- Alden Gonzalez

New Orleans Saints: Most of the Saints' players briefly knelt in unity before the anthem against the Packers, as they have done in their past two games. They then all stood during the anthem, with several players and coaches locking arms. -- Mike Triplett

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts wore black T-shirts with the words “We Will” on the front and “Stand for equality, justice, unity, respect, dialogue, opportunity” on the back during pregame warm-ups for the fourth straight week. The players stood with their arms locked during the national anthem for the third straight week. -- Mike Wells

Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback Marcus Peters sat on a training table behind the bench, and linebacker Ukeme Eligwe sat on the bench during the national anthem before the game against the Raiders on Thursday night. Peters has been sitting for the national anthem all season. -- Adam Teicher

Oakland Raiders: Marshawn Lynch remained seated during the playing of the national anthem before the Raiders' Thursday night game against the Chiefs, as he has since the preseason. He was surrounded by Raiders staff as he sat on the bench between Gatorade buckets. Lynch has not said why he has remained seated during the national anthem since joining the Raiders. He wore a T-shirt before the team's Week 4 game that read "EVERYBODY -VS- TRUMP." -- Paul Gutierrez