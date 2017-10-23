Best Week 7 rookie performances: Jets' Adams, Bears' Jackson shine

Cam Newton's pass is deflected in the air and intercepted by Eddie Jackson, who returns it 76 yards for his second touchdown of the game. (0:34)

Here's a closer look at how some of the top rookies fared in Week 7:

Round: 1

Statistics: Six tackles (five solo, one assist), one sack, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one tipped pass.

Analysis: Adams played perhaps his best game as a pro, making a big impact as a “box” safety. His biggest play came in the second quarter with the Dolphins backed up to their own end zone. Adams blitzed Dolphins QB Jay Cutler and deflected the ball into the air. It fell into the arms of Muhammad Wilkerson, who was tackled at the 1-yard line. That set up an easy touchdown for the Jets. Adams’ sack came on a delayed blitz that highlighted his sense of timing and instincts. He also was part of a run defense that limited RB Jay Ajayi to 51 rushing yards on 23 carries. Unlike his more experienced teammates in the secondary, Adams was penalty-free in the game. That was no small accomplishment; the Jets had 12 penalties for 124 yards. -- Rich Cimini

Round: 1

Statistics: Three tackles, one assist, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry

Analysis: The numbers are better than Garrett’s impact, which was not significant. The sack came when Marcus Mariota went to the ground and Garrett touched him; it’s not as if Garrett was ever-present in the Titans’ backfield. Garrett had a tough task going against Taylor Lewan, and Lewan’s experience showed. That said, Garrett played a full game for the first time this season, and concerns about him should be minimal. Garrett plays hard and he cares. With all the other problems the Browns have, Garrett probably ranks in the bottom 10 percent of concerns. -- Pat McManamon

play 0:25 Winston finds Howard for TD, Bucs cut deficit Jameis Winston passes left to rookie O.J. Howard for a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard

Round: 1

Statistics: Six receptions, 98 yards, two TDs

Analysis: Heading into Sunday’s game, Howard had only five catches and was used primarily as a run-blocker, which at times has frustrated and drawn criticism from fans because the Bucs invested such a high draft pick in him. The Bucs had a lot of success moving Howard away from where the action was Sunday, and that’s a trend to keep an eye on. Coach Dirk Koetter said there wasn’t extra emphasis on getting Howard more involved this week, but he really opened up a new dimension in the Bucs’ playcalling. Howard’s 98 receiving yards are the most by a rookie tight end this season. He’s also one of just seven tight ends this season -- and the only rookie -- to have multiple touchdown catches in a single game. Since 2008, only seven rookie tight ends have had two touchdowns in a game. -- Jenna Laine

Round: 2

Statistics: Seven carries, 48 yards; three catches, 20 yards

Analysis: The Bengals were moving the ball with Mixon in the first quarter, and he helped set up a touchdown pass after running for 25 yards on second-and-10. However, Mixon was used little in the second half, and the Bengals' turnovers didn’t help. The Bengals continue to use the running back-by-committee method with Mixon, Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard. -- Kathrine Terrell

Round: 3

Statistics: 18 carries, 87 yards, TD; four receptions, 30 yards

Analysis: Hunt had his seventh consecutive game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, the longest such streak to begin a career in NFL history. He continues to be difficult for opponents to tackle. He had 66 of his rushing yards after first contact, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF says Hunt is averaging 3.5 yards after contact, second-best in the league. Hunt also showed his pass-blocking ability. He knocked down linebacker NaVorro Bowman on a pass play, giving quarterback Alex Smith time to make a 64-yard TD throw to Tyreek Hill. -- Adam Teicher

San Francisco 49ers QB C.J. Beathard

Round: 3

Statistics: 22-of-38, 235 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; five carries, 30 yards, TD

Analysis: Beathard made his first start Sunday against Dallas, and though his final numbers weren’t much different than what he did last week against Washington, there was a striking difference in how he performed. Beathard showed the toughness and fearless approach that coach Kyle Shanahan liked when he drafted Beathard, but he struggled behind a line that didn’t offer much protection and failed to lead a touchdown drive until about six minutes were left in the game. It's a long shot for Beathard to win the starting job beyond 2017, but Sunday showed just how far he has to go to even make that a serious conversation. -- Nick Wagoner

Round: 3

Statistics: Four catches (10 targets), 51 yards, 1 TD

Analysis: Kupp delivered the final blow in a convincing 33-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, catching a screen pass and sprinting 18 yards for his third touchdown of the season. The Rams like to spread it around, as evidenced by the fact that six of their receivers made at least two catches in Week 7. But Kupp, a precise route runner with sure hands and elite field awareness, has become a reliable weapon for quarterback Jared Goff, especially on third down. -- Alden Gonzalez

Rookie safety Eddie Jackson scores one of his two touchdowns in Sunday's victory. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Round: 4

Statistics: Four tackles, one interception return for a touchdown and one fumble return for a touchdown.

Analysis: Jackson had the game of his life with a 75-yard fumble recovery touchdown and a 76-yard interception return touchdown on Sunday. Jackson became the first player in NFL history to have two 75-yard defensive scores in a single game, per Elias Sports Bureau. Jackson also tackled well on Sunday as the Bears' defense frustrated Carolina quarterback Cam Newton the entire afternoon. The Bears have suffered through a rotating cast of characters at safety for years, but Jackson is starting to look like a long-term solution at the position. -- Jeff Dickerson

Round: 4

Statistics: One reception, 70 yards; two punt returns, 12 yards

Analysis: Chicago’s offense was a nonfactor on Sunday, except for Cohen’s 70-yard reception from QB Mitchell Trubisky. Near the end of the second quarter, Cohen went out on a passing route and caught a floater from Trubisky around midfield. Cohen took over form there and proceeded to turn it up the right sideline and nearly scored -- he took the ball to Carolina’s 5-yard line. Cohen’s catch set up a Chicago field goal -- the only points scored by the offense the entire afternoon. Surprisingly, Cohen didn’t carry the ball a single time out of the backfield as the Bears ran a total of 37 offensive plays. -- Jeff Dickerson

Round: 5

Statistics: 17 carries, 131 yards, TD

Analysis: It’s safe to say the Packers have found their No. 1 running back. For the second time in three games, Jones went over the 100-yard mark. The Saints loaded up in the box to stop the run and dared first-time starting quarterback Brett Hundley to beat them, but the Packers were able to find success because of Jones’ quick, decisive cuts. Jones’ 46-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening drive was the longest rushing touchdown for the Packers since Week 6 of the 2015 season (James Starks, 65-yard TD run). It’s become clear Jones is far more effective than Ty Montgomery as the workhorse running back. -- Rob Demovsky