Evaluating pretenders-turned-contenders: Can these 7 teams hang on?

Seven weeks into the 2017 season, the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars may be the surprise teams in the NFL. The Rams are 5-2 and in first place in the NFC West, while the Jaguars are 4-3 and share the AFC South lead with the Tennessee Titans.

The Rams and Jaguars won a combined seven games in 2016, missing the playoffs along with (among others) Tennessee, New Orleans, Minnesota, Philadelphia and Buffalo. In fact, those seven teams were a combined 45-67 in 2016; they’re 31-15 after seven weeks in 2017.

Can these seven teams hang on over the next 10 weeks and make the playoffs? Here’s a closer look:

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Record: 6-1

FPI chance to make playoffs: 95.8 percent

The Eagles have the best record in football and with a win over the Washington Redskins on Monday night, have built up a healthy lead in the NFC East. They are now in the midst of a three-game homestand after playing four of their first seven games on the road, an opportunity to rack up a couple more wins prior to their Week 10 bye. They face a tough second half of the schedule, including back-to-back road games at the Seahawks and L.A. Rams. But they have an ascending quarterback in Carson Wentz, a much-improved defense and are well-positioned to make their first postseason appearance since 2013. -- Tim McManus

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Record: 5-2

FPI chance to make playoffs: 85 percent

The Vikings’ schedule the next two weeks plays a major part in their push for the playoffs. If they beat the Browns in London, they'll go into their bye at 6-2, on top of the NFC North and in prime position to control their destiny the second half of the season. Minnesota is anchored by one of the best defenses in the NFL and has figured out how to win despite the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. Their schedule after the break is tough, with five of eight games on the road. But they should be able to lock up a bare minimum of three more wins during a stretch where they face up-and-down teams such as Cincinnati, Detroit, Green Bay and Chicago. -- Courtney Cronin

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has been solid this season, with nine touchdowns and just five interceptions. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Record: 4-3

FPI chance to make playoffs: 82.7 percent

The Jaguars’ defense is good enough to carry this team to a division title. The Jags lead the league in sacks (33) and are on pace for an NFL-record 75. They also lead the league in turnovers forced (16) and are second in pass defense (161.7 yards per game). Rookie running back Leonard Fournette is the real deal (596 yards rushing) and an offensive line that looked terrible in the preseason has turned things around. Quarterback Blake Bortles was great against Indianapolis on Sunday, and for the most part he has been solid -- he hasn’t cost the Jaguars a game. He’s thrown nine touchdown passes and five interceptions, which puts him on pace for a career-low 11 picks. In addition, the Jaguars have the easiest remaining schedule among the AFC South teams. They face only two teams with winning records (Seattle at 4-2 and Tennessee at 4-3) and have games remaining against winless Cleveland and San Francisco. -- Michael DiRocco

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Record: 4-2

FPI chance to make playoffs: 78.8 percent

The Saints already have done the unthinkable by taking over sole possession of first place in the NFC South this quickly after losing their first two games. And these first six games were supposed to be the toughest part of their schedule. New Orleans’ strength of schedule through seven weeks has been the toughest in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information, with an opponents’ winning percentage of .625. Now the Saints, who are playing their best football, have six of their final 10 games at home -- which is why ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 64 percent chance to win the division and 79 percent chance to make the playoffs. The Saints still are battling some inconsistency, as they showed in the first half at Green Bay on Sunday and the second half against Detroit a week earlier. But the Saints have proved they can survive the rough patches -- something they weren’t able to do so well in years past. And more than anything, New Orleans finally has a defense that steps up and makes game-changing plays and critical stops. -- Mike Triplett

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Record: 5-2

FPI chance to make playoffs: 56.9 percent

The Rams finally have the offense to match what still appears to be an elite defense and special-teams unit. Thanks to a better supporting cast -- from the offensive line to the wide receivers to the scheme run by coaching sensation Sean McVay -- the Rams have seen QB Jared Goff make significant improvement in his second year and are enjoying a resurgence from running back Todd Gurley. The Rams are coming off a blowout win over the division rival Cardinals and already have impressive road victories against the Cowboys and Jaguars. They seem to be getting better each week. -- Alden Gonzalez

TENNESSEE TITANS

Record: 4-3

FPI chance to make playoffs: 45.2 percent

Heightened expectations have us looking at this Titans team differently than we looked at them this time a year ago. After seven games, Tennessee was 3-4 in 2016 and their 9-7 finish was considered a success. Now, 9-7 is the minimum expectation. While it’s been a roller-coaster start to the season, the Titans still are in a great position, tied for the lead in an always-up-for-grabs AFC South. This is a relatively healthy team that should use the bye to get QB Marcus Mariota, RB DeMarco Murray and TE Delanie Walker closer to 100 percent. WR Corey Davis and safety Johnathan Cyprien also should return soon. The Titans are built for November and December, when their three-headed running attack and strong offensive line can lean on defenses. They are the NFL’s eighth-leading rushing attack, but they’re admittedly unsatisfied with their consistency, which speaks to their talent and room to improve. Mariota and his teammates haven’t played their best football yet, although we’ve seen hints of their high potential, particularly in their win over Seattle. They definitely will be a playoff team if we see more of that down the stretch and the stars remain healthy. And maybe most importantly, just three of the Titans’ remaining nine opponents have a winning record, and the overall record of those opponents is 27-34. The Titans have the look of a 10-win team, and that should be enough to make the playoffs and perhaps win the AFC South. -- Cameron Wolfe

BUFFALO BILLS

Record: 4-2

FPI chance to make playoffs: 38.7 percent

The Bills have finished the past three seasons with records of 9-7, 8-8 and 7-9, extending their postseason drought to 17 seasons. In each year, leaders in the locker room felt the team was a few plays away from being a playoff team. One of the best examples came last December when then-coach Rex Ryan was left shaking his head after a game in Oakland in which the Bills blew a 15-point third-quarter lead. Ryan’s only explanation was the Raiders’ scoring “snowballed” and his players could not close out the win. That loss was one of the final straws for owners Terry and Kim Pegula, who fired Ryan three weeks later and replaced him with Sean McDermott, whose task was to instill more mental toughness in his players. It has worked so far. The Bills surrendered an 11-point lead Sunday to the Buccaneers, but made two key plays -- a 44-yard completion to Deonte Thompson and a forced fumble of Tampa receiver Adam Humphries -- to regain control of the game late in the fourth quarter. In a season in which 20 of 32 teams have three or four wins after Week 7, those sorts of plays will separate the Bills from the pack and put them in the playoffs. -- Mike Rodak