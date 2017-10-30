Week 8 best rookie performances: Watson off to best start ever by rookie QB

Less than three minutes into the game, Deshaun Watson airs one out to Will Fuller V who makes the diving 59-yard touchdown catch to open up the scoring against the Seahawks. (0:20)

Here's a closer look at how some of the top rookies fared in Week 8:

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: 19-of-30, 402 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INT

Analysis: Watson drove the Texans down the field twice in the fourth quarter while trailing the Seattle Seahawks and gave his team the lead both times. The first was a 2-yard touchdown pass to Lamar Miller after Watson escaped pressure and evaded a Seahawks defender. The second was a 72-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins. Watson did have three interceptions, including a pick-six on the Texans' second drive of the game. Watson's big day -- he passed Kurt Warner with 19 TDs in his first seven career NFL games -- wasn't enough to lead the Texans to a victory. But he and Houston's offense showed they are for real against what was the league's No. 1 scoring defense entering the game. -- Sarah Barshop

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: INT (with 1:11 remaining in fourth quarter), two passes defensed, three tackles

Analysis: Lattimore has been a driving force behind the Saints' five-game win streak, playing at almost a lockdown level as their No. 1 cornerback. He now has two interceptions -- one that he returned for a touchdown two weeks ago against Detroit, and this one to seal the victory against Chicago. In between, he shadowed dangerous Green Bay receiver Davante Adams and kept him quiet. Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus said Lattimore was the highest-graded rookie at any position it had scouted through seven games. "Obviously, the thing that's hardest to measure in the draft is how quickly guys can transition and how smart they are," Saints coach Sean Payton said of the 21-year-old from Ohio State, whom the Saints drafted with the No. 11 overall pick. "He's someone that's got good football makeup and IQ, so he picks things up very quickly, and he's playing with a lot of confidence." -- Mike Triplett

play 0:18 Trubisky breaks loose for 46-yard run Mitchell Trubisky escapes the blitz and turns it into a 46-yard run in the 4th quarter.

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: 14-of-32, 164 yards, INT; three carries, 53 yards

Analysis: Trubisky's numbers against the Saints were below average, but he made a couple of big-time plays on Sunday. The rookie quarterback's best throw of the day was a 25-yarder to tight end Zach Miller in the third quarter. (Miller sadly dislocated his left knee on the play.) That particular pass attempt showcased all of Trubisky's skills: arm strength, mobility and accuracy. Trubisky also breathed life back into the Bears with a 46-yard scramble late in the game. Trubisky calmly led the Bears' offense on a 10-play, 72-yard scoring drive. Of course, Trubisky made his share of mistakes. He needs to do a better job sliding up in the pocket to avoid pressure (he was sacked twice). Trubisky occasionally overshot open receivers. His worst decision of the game was the interception he tossed that sealed New Orleans' victory. -- Jeff Dickerson

Round drafted: 2

Statistics: 11 carries, 18 yards, three catches, 91 yards

Analysis: It was a busy day for Mixon, who almost scored a touchdown, fumbled the ball and was the target of Le'Veon Bell, who accused him via Twitter of trying to imitate his style. Mixon rushed 11 times for 18 yards and caught three passes for 91 yards, including a screen pass that went for 67 yards. Mixon got all the way to the 3-yard line before he was tackled from behind. Mixon displayed a lot of the things he's shown all season, particularly the ability to make the big play happen. However, with the offensive line struggling, it has been hard for Mixon to churn out consistent yardage. -- Katherine Terrell

play 0:27 Mixon breaks screen for a big 67-yard gain Bengals RB Joe Mixon follows his linemen all the way to the 3-yard line.

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Round drafted: 3

Statistics: Eight carries, 28 yards, TD; three catches, 48 yards

Analysis: Kamara has continued to thrive as the “1b” part of New Orleans' dynamic duo with Mark Ingram -- and he potentially could become the “1a” going forward if Ingram gets demoted after fumbling twice in the fourth quarter while trying to ice Sunday's 20-12 victory over Chicago. Ingram got the start Sunday, but Kamara scored the first TD on the opening drive on an 8-yard run around the corner. What the Saints love about both of their running backs is they are equally efficient in the run game and the passing game, which makes the offense unpredictable depending on who is in the game. “Both guys are so versatile; both guys can do everything,” Drew Brees said this week. -- Mike Triplett