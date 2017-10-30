Who was that?! Sneaky-good performances that mattered in Week 8

Sometimes the NFL's top playmakers on Sunday come from people we wouldn't expect. They're the plays that make you ask, "Who was that?"

Whether it's a rookie receiver making an acrobatic one-handed grab, a journeyman safety delivering a bone-chilling clean hit that forces a fumble or a grizzled right guard delivering a pancake block that bounces a big touchdown run, those are the performances that can change a player's career.

Here are the performances by players not typically in the national spotlight whose names you should know after their standout showing Sunday.

37-yard pick-six late in second quarter of a 33-7 win over the 49ers.

play 0:37 Mills' interception gets rewarded with a TD Eagles' Jalen Mills steps in front of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard's pass and returns it to the house.

What happened: Mills made a good read on a C.J. Beathard short pass and then jumped it for an interception. The return is what earns him a spot here. Mills took it up the sideline, reversed field, used his blocks well and made a few guys miss to get into the end zone.

Why it matters: Carson Wentz is a huge reason why the 7-1 Eagles are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, but he's not the only reason. Plays like Mills' pick-six remind us that Philadelphia's defense is legit. Mills, a 2016 seventh-round draft pick nicknamed the "Green Goblin" because of his green hair, has established himself as a solid starter.

6 catches for 105 yards, 2 TDs in 41-38 win over the Texans.

What happened: Seattle had to keep up with Houston's high-flying offense and Richardson stepped up to the plate catching Russell Wilson's first two TDs. Richardson's biggest play was a 48-yard jump-ball reception to jump-start Seattle's game-winning two-minute drill TD drive.

Why it matters: Richardson has a career-high in total receiving yards and touchdowns (374 yards, five touchdowns) after just seven games. He's showing that high-draft picks can develop late.

7 catches for 193 yards in 20-15 win over the Lions.

play 0:30 Smith-Schuster chains up bike after 97-yard TD Ben Roethlisberger tosses a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who flies downfield for a 97-yard touchdown. After the score, Smith-Schuster races to the sidelines and chains up the exercise bike in celebration.

What happened: Smith-Schuster beat his man down the seam on third-and-long and then sped away from three Lions defenders for a 97-yard TD that ended up being the difference.

Why it matters: Martavis Bryant might never get his job back. Smith-Schuster, a rookie second-round pick, is showing he's more than the dude who got his bike jacked. He can be a legitimate receiving "Robin" to Antonio Brown's "Batman."

FG block at end of second quarter of 33-19 win over the Redskins.

play 0:30 Cowboys get 86-yard return on blocked FG Defensive end Tyrone Crawford blocks Nick Rose's 36-yard field goal attempt and Orlando Scandrick returns it to the Redskins' 4-yard line.

What happened: Crawford got penetration up the middle to block a Washington field goal attempt that could have put them up 16-7. Instead, Orlando Scandrick returned it 90 yards to set up a Cowboys TD a few plays later, which made it 14-13 Dallas. One play, a 10-point swing.

Why it matters: As the Cowboys await news on Ezekiel Elliott's status, they need wins like Sunday's to stay in the thick of the playoff hunt. Crawford, who also had a sack, notched the play of the game.

Pancake block on a Deshaun Watson run in their 41-38 loss to the Seahawks.

What happened: Blue did his best bodyguard impression, de-cleating Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman as Watson used his block to get a first down.

Why it matters: It showed the Texans' physicality in protecting their franchise QB even in a loss. Blue made sure Coleman won't forget the Texans' offense, which racked up 509 yards on the NFL's top scoring defense.