Deshaun Watson one of more than 70 to suffer knee injuries since 2014

A number of key NFL players have suffered significant knee injuries over the past three-plus seasons, and many of those injuries were of the noncontact variety, including the one that ended Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's season on Thursday.

Here's a look at some of the big-name players who have suffered knee injuries over the past 3½ seasons:

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Markus Golden, LB

Date of injury: Oct. 1, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Contact, torn ACL

How he’s fared since injury: Golden suffered the injury in Week 4 and will be out for the rest of the season, a year after finishing tied for third in the NFL with 12.5 sacks. He didn't have a sack prior to his injury this season.

Tyrann Mathieu, S

Date of injury: Dec. 20, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Mathieu was back for the 2016 season but hasn't returned to his ball-hawking ways. He had five interceptions before that injury -- the second of his career -- in 2015 and was part of the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, but he's had only two since. -- Josh Weinfuss

ATLANTA FALCONS

No significant knee injuries.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Tavon Young, CB

Date of injury: June 1, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Out for season.

Kenneth Dixon, RB

Date of injury: July 2017

Playing surface: Unknown

Extent of injury: Injured while working out with college team before training camp. Torn cartilage.

How he's fared since injury: Out for season.

Crockett Gillmore, TE

Date of injury: July 28, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn MCL

How he's fared since injury: Out for season.

Albert McClellan, LB

Date of injury: August 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Out for season.

Maurice Canady, CB

Date of injury: July 28, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Unknown whether contact or noncontact torn ACL.

How he's fared since injury: Designated for return in 2017. He is expected to be activated for Sunday's game and play nickelback.

Maxx Williams, TE

Date of injury: Oct. 2, 2016

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Unknown whether contact or noncontact torn ACL. Aggravated it during game. Cartilage damage.

How he's fared since injury: He hasn't been the same this season and has been limited to six catches for 32 yards.

Joe Flacco, QB

Date of injury: Nov. 22, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Flacco's own player rolled into him during game. Torn ACL and MCL.

How he's fared since injury: He returned as starting quarterback for the past two seasons, throwing 26 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions.

Breshad Perriman, WR

Date of injury: July 30, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact, partially torn PCL. Fell on knee after making catch.

How he's fared since injury: He dealt with another knee injury the following year and is the No. 3 receiver, with four catches in 2017. -- Jamison Hensley

BUFFALO BILLS

Jarius Wynn, DE

Date of injury: Aug. 14, 2015

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Wynn has not appeared in a game since the injury and is out of the NFL.

Ty Powell, LB

Date of injury: Aug. 17, 2015

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: After playing in 19 games for Buffalo between 2013 and 2014, Powell never played again. He retired in June 2016.

Marcus Easley, WR

Date of injury: Dec. 27, 2015

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Noncontact, dislocated kneecap and fractured knee in three places

How he's fared since injury: Easley missed the entire 2016 season because of the injury and was released by the Bills after the 2016 season. He has not played in a game since the injury and remains out of football. -- Mike Rodak

CAROLINA PANTHERS

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Kelvin Benjamin, WR

Date of injury: Aug. 19, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn left ACL. He came down on it while catching a pass in a practice at Wofford College against Miami.

How he's fared since injury: Came back in 2016 and led all Carolina wide receivers in catches with 63 for 941 yards and seven touchdowns. -- David Newton

CHICAGO BEARS

Zach Miller, TE

Date of injury: Oct. 29, 2017

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Dislocated left knee that required emergency vascular surgery to repair a damaged artery. Miller's left leg bent awkwardly when he landed after making an over-the-shoulder catch (later ruled a non-catch) in the end zone.

How he's fared since injury: Miller remains hospitalized in New Orleans for the foreseeable future.

Cameron Meredith, WR

Date of injury: Aug. 27, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Torn left ACL and MCL. Meredith was carted off the field after being tackled low by Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien at the end of a 16-yard reception. Meredith's left leg twisted upon contact as he braced for the hit.

How he's fared since injury: Meredith went on injured reserve and continues to recover. There is no timetable for when he may return to the field in 2018 because the knee injury is so severe.

Hroniss Grasu, C

Date of injury: Aug. 6, 2016

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact torn right ACL. It was during the Bears' Family Fest preseason scrimmage when Grasu crumpled to the ground as he attempted to block downfield on a screen pass to running back Jacquizz Rodgers.

How he's fared since injury: Grasu effectively lost his starting job because of the injury. The Bears moved 2016 second-round pick Cody Whitehair from guard to center after Grasu went on IR. Grasu is now a reserve offensive lineman who's appeared in only two games in 2017. Grasu was inactive in Weeks 4-8 because of a broken hand.

Antrel Rolle, S

Date of injury: Nov. 20, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact torn MCL in right knee. Rolle said he slipped and tore the ligament because of unsatisfactory field conditions at the Bears' practice facility.

How he's fared since injury: Rolle recovered to participate in Chicago's 2016 offseason program, but the club released him on May 1, 2016. Rolle announced his retirement from the NFL on Nov. 7, 2016. -- Jeff Dickerson

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Giovani Bernard, RB

Date of injury: Nov. 21, 2016

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Torn left ACL

How he's fared since injury: Bernard returned to practice for the start of training camp and looked in great shape. He hasn't missed a beat since returning, although his role has somewhat diminished with the addition of Joe Mixon. Bernard has 25 catches for 104 yards and 11 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns as of Week 8.

Vontaze Burfict, LB

Date of injury: Oct. 26, 2014

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Cartilage damage. Burfict injured the knee while trying to shed a block against the Ravens, but he came back in to finish the drive.

How he's fared since injury: Burfict had arthroscopic knee surgery shortly after the injury but was not able to return. He was placed on IR and had microfracture surgery, which kept him out of the first six games of the 2015 season. He has since returned to top form and recently signed a three-year extension with the Bengals. -- Katherine Terrell

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Tank Carder, LB

Date of injury: Aug. 21, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Contact, torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Out for the season. Carder had waited six years for a chance and figured to be the team's starting middle linebacker, sharing time with Joe Schobert. -- Pat McManamon

DALLAS COWBOYS

Orlando Scandrick, CB

Date of injury: Aug. 25, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Contact. Collided with a receiver. Tore ACL and MCL.

How he's fared since injury: He missed the 2015 season and returned last season. He missed four games but not because of the knee. He had hamstring issues that could have been tangentially related to the knee. He has started every game this season and has said he feels much better two years removed from the injury. -- Todd Archer

DENVER BRONCOS

Jeff Heuerman, TE

Date of injury: May 9, 2015

Playing surface: Turf, indoor practice facility (rookie minicamp).

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Missed his rookie year, has returned and is a rotational player in the Broncos' offense. -- Jeff Legwold

DETROIT LIONS

DeAndre Levy, LB

Date of injury: Sept. 11, 2016

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Torn meniscus in his right knee; played through it against the Indianapolis Colts.

How he's fared since injury: He missed the next three months after the injury before returning to play for Detroit on a limited basis the final five games of the season. The Lions released him in March, and with his knee still not right, he had to have another surgery. He hasn't played since and filed an injury grievance against the club.

Brandon Pettigrew, TE

Date of injury: Dec. 13, 2015

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Torn left ACL suffered in a game against the then-St. Louis Rams.

How he's fared since injury: Pettigrew missed the rest of the 2015 season and started the 2016 season on the physically unable to perform list. He was then transferred to the non-football injury list and released. He has not played since.

Stephen Tulloch, LB

Date of injury: Sept. 21, 2014

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Tulloch tore his left ACL after leaping in the air while celebrating a sack of Aaron Rodgers. No one had made contact with him.

How he's fared since injury: He returned to the Lions in 2015 and started every game of the season, making 107 tackles and forcing one fumble. He was limited throughout the season, though, often leaving the field in obvious passing situations. He played for Philadelphia in 2016, making seven tackles as a reserve linebacker. The 32-year-old retired this year. -- Michael Rothstein

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Jordy Nelson, WR

Date of injury: Aug. 23, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact. Landed untouched after a catch in a preseason game.

How he's fared since injury: After missing the 2015 season, Nelson was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year for 2016, catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns. This year, Nelson has six touchdown catches in seven games. -- Rob Demovsky

HOUSTON TEXANS

AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File

Deshaun Watson, QB

Date of injury: Nov. 2, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Needs surgery.

T.J. Yates, QB

Date of injury: Dec. 20, 2015

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Yates has played just one snap since tearing his ACL, but he signed with the Texans on Friday to back up Watson. -- Sarah Barshop

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Malik Hooker, S

Date of injury: Oct. 22, 2017

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Tore ACL and MCL after a blindside block by a Jaguars receiver.

How he's fared since injury: Had surgery and is out for the season. Despite missing most of the offseason and part of the preseason with an assortment of injuries, the rookie out of Ohio State was leading the Colts in interceptions with three when he was injured against the Jaguars. -- Mike Wells

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Allen Robinson, WR

Date of injury: Sept. 10, 2017

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Torn left ACL. Happened on the third play of the season opener against Houston at NRG Stadium. Robinson leaped to catch a 17-yard pass and was hurt when he landed and headed out of bounds. Texans defensive back Kevin Johnson shoved Robinson out of bounds, but Robinson was not tackled and did not fall to the ground until after he tried to walk back to the Jaguars sideline.

How he's fared since injury: Going through rehab process.

Luke Joeckel, LG/LT

Date of injury: Oct. 2, 2016

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Torn ACL, meniscus and MCL in his left knee. Contact injury during which his leg was twisted.

How he's fared since injury: Joeckel missed the rest of the 2016 season but signed a one-year deal worth $8 million ($7 million guaranteed) with Seattle. He started the first five games of the 2017 season but had issues with the knee and had arthroscopic surgery on Oct. 12 to clean out some damage. He has not played since and is expected to miss several more weeks.

Dante Fowler Jr., DE

Date of injury: May 8, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Torn left ACL. Noncontact injury during 11-on-11 work on first day of rookie minicamp. Fowler was the No. 3 overall pick that season.

How he's fared since injury: Fowler missed his entire rookie season and managed just four sacks, 32 tackles and six tackles for loss in 2016. He's playing much better in 2017: 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five tackles for loss. -- Michael DiRocco

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Spencer Ware, RB

Date of injury: Aug. 25, 2017

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Contact, torn right PCL

How he's fared since injury: Ware is on injured reserve and has not played since the injury.

Jamaal Charles, RB

Date of injury: Oct. 11, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn right ACL

How he's fared since injury: Charles has never been the same. He returned to play but only in three games for the Chiefs last season. He's now with the Broncos and has 50 carries for 235 yards and a touchdown this season.

Parker Ehinger, G

Date of injury: Oct. 30, 2016

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Contact, torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in right knee

How he's fared since injury: Ehinger is back with the Chiefs but lost his starting spot and hasn't played in a game this season. -- Adam Teicher

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Melvin Gordon, RB

Date of injury: Dec. 20, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Gordon suffered torn cartilage in his left knee that required microfracture surgery in the offseason.

How he's fared since injury: Gordon has had soreness in his knee, but he played in 13 games his second season, nearly rushing for 1,000 yards. And Gordon has played in all eight games in 2017, gaining 526 yards with four touchdowns.

Jason Verrett, CB

Date of injury: Oct. 2, 2016

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Verrett suffered a torn ACL in his left knee that required surgery, ending his season.

How he's fared since injury: Verrett was held out of offseason work and most of training camp. He played in the Chargers' first regular-season game against the Denver Broncos but suffered a setback that required a second procedure on his surgically repaired knee and is out for the season.

Forrest Lamp, OL

Date of injury: Aug. 3, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL in right knee

How he's fared since injury: Lamp had surgery and is rehabbing the injury. -- Eric D. Williams

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Dominique Easley, DL

Date of injury: Aug. 1, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL, suffered while in pursuit of the ball during a training camp drill. His third torn ACL in a seven-year period.

How he's fared since injury: Easley is spending the rest of this season recovering. He has been around the team at times but has not taken part in any football activities.

Josh Forrest, LB

Date of injury: Nov. 20, 2016

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Forrest collided with teammate E.J. Gaines while in pursuit of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill near the sidelines. The initial fear was that he tore his ACL, but former coach Jeff Fisher never disclosed the precise nature of Forrest's injury. He was placed on injured reserve and did not play the rest of that season.

How he's fared since injury: Forrest played in preseason games but was placed on injured reserve at the start of the 2017 season, once again because of a knee injury. He reached an injury settlement with the Rams in early September and is on the Seahawks' practice squad. -- Alden Gonzalez

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Ryan Tannehill, QB

Date of injury: Aug. 3, 2017

Playing surface: Grass (during training camp)

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL and MCL in left knee

How he's fared since injury: Tannehill is still recovering and will not be available until the 2018 season. However, he is showing solid progress and already is throwing 15-yard outs and 30-yard lobs to receivers on Sundays before games. Miami's quarterback position has been in flux this season with both Jay Cutler (six starts) and Matt Moore (one start) leading the team's last-ranked offense. The Dolphins are averaging a league-worst 13.1 points per game. It is safe to assume Tannehill would have led Miami's offense to more success this season. -- James Walker

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook, RB

Date of injury: Oct. 1, 2017

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: A little more than a week after suffering the season-ending injury, Cook had surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews to repair the torn ACL in his left knee. He was the Vikings' best player on offense when healthy and broke several rookie records just four games into his career.

Sam Bradford, QB

Date of injury: Sept. 11, 2017

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Noncontact knee injury

How he's fared since injury: Bradford's knee injury is a mystery to the Vikings because no one has been able to pinpoint exactly what's ailing the 29-year-old quarterback. Tests revealed no structural damage, but Bradford has been dealing with inflammation for weeks and has missed all but 1½ games this season.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB

Date of injury: Aug. 30, 2016

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Noncontact, dislocated knee, torn ACL and other ligaments

How he's fared since injury: Bridgewater was sidelined for 13.5 months after suffering an injury so severe that some thought he may never play football again. The quarterback returned to practice three weeks ago and will either be moved to the 53-man roster or to injured reserve on Nov. 8.

Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today Sports

Adrian Peterson, RB

Date of injury: Sept. 18, 2016

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Torn meniscus

How he's fared since injury: Peterson was placed on IR after Week 2 and came back on Dec. 18, 2016, only to suffer a groin injury and miss the next two games. The Vikings and Peterson parted ways in the offseason. The running back signed with the New Orleans Saints and was traded to the Cardinals after four games. He posted a season-high 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns in his first game with Arizona. -- Courtney Cronin

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Cyrus Jones, CB

Date of injury: Aug. 31, 2017

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Still rehabbing.

Julian Edelman, WR

Date of injury: Aug. 25, 2017

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Still rehabbing.

Dion Lewis, RB

Date of injury: Nov. 8, 2015

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Lewis had a setback at the start of the 2016 season, and has only now hit his stride. Said running backs coach Ivan Fears, "Anyone that has a major injury, I think it's a mental block. Once they get through it, once they feel like they are themselves, then they're back and going. Dion, he's just like anybody else. When you have a big injury, you're not sure. Now he's sure." -- Mike Reiss

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Hau'oli Kikaha, DE

Date of injury: June 2016

Playing surface: Unknown since it happened during a closed OTA practice.

Extent of injury: Torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Kikaha returned to full health this summer, but he has been a healthy inactive the past two weeks while playing a minor role as a situational pass-rusher. It's unclear if the injury (the third time he tore the same ACL dating back to college) has affected his play -- or if his development has suffered from missing an entire season. Kikaha started 10 games as a rookie second-round draft pick in 2015 and was the presumed front-runner for a starting job in 2016 when he was injured. He has two sacks in five games played this season.

Jairus Byrd, S

Date of injury: Oct. 3, 2014

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: A season-ending torn meniscus on a noncontact play during practice that was described as a more severe "bucket-handle tear."

How he's fared since injury: The injury had a major impact on Byrd's career. It came just four games into his six-year, $54 million contract with New Orleans after he went to three Pro Bowls with the Buffalo Bills. He missed the final 12 games of 2014, and the injury lingered through 2015, when he missed much of training camp and was never 100 percent while playing in 13 games. He was healthier in 2016 but never fully returned to form at age 30. The Saints released him, and now he is playing with the Carolina Panthers. Byrd had 22 interceptions before the injury but has had only three since. -- Mike Triplett

NEW YORK JETS

Marcus Gilchrist, S

Date of injury: Dec. 11, 2016

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: A torn patellar tendon. Noncontact injury. It happened while he was covering a kickoff. He ran downfield and planted to make a cut, causing his knee to buckle.

How he's fared since injury: He had surgery and was released May 4, 2017. On Aug. 1, he signed a one-year contract with the Texans. He has started four games for Houston, recording one sack and one interception.

Geno Smith, QB

Date of injury: Oct. 23, 2016

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: A torn ACL. A contact injury. Right knee twisted awkwardly while he was being sacked outside the pocket.

How he's fared since injury: He went on injured reserve, became a free agent and signed a one-year contract with the Giants. He's backing up Eli Manning and has yet to appear in a game. -- Rich Cimini

NEW YORK GIANTS

No significant knee injuries.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Donald Penn, LT

Date of injury: Jan. 1, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Sprained knee

How he's fared since injury: Penn suffered the injury in last season's finale at Denver and it forced him to miss the Raiders' first playoff game since the 2002 season, at Houston a week later. Penn, who was named to the Pro Bowl but had to sit out the game because of the injury, was at full strength by the start of the offseason training program. And because the playoffs do not count toward games-played streaks, Penn has started 164 consecutive games in his career, the longest active streak in the league. -- Paul Gutierrez

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Jason Peters, LT

Date of injury: Oct. 24, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Torn ACL, MCL

How he's fared since injury: On injured reserve.

Chris Maragos, S

Date of injury: Oct. 13, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Torn PCL

How he's fared since injury: On injured reserve.

Darren Sproles, RB

Date of injury: Sept. 24, 2017

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: On injured reserve.

Wendell Smallwood, RB

Date of injury: Dec. 11, 2016

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Sprained MCL

How he's fared since injury: Rotational player, lingering knee issues. He's rushed for 143 yards and a TD this season.

Joe Walker, LB

Date of injury: Aug. 19, 2016

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Torn ACL

How he's fared since injury: Starting at middle linebacker in place of the injured Jordan Hicks. -- Tim McManus

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Le'Veon Bell, RB

Date of injury: Nov. 1, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Tore an MCL and PCL after the knee took a sideline hit from linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

How he's fared since injury: Bell averaged 157 total yards per game in 2016, third most ever for a tailback. He's rushed for 760 yards this season after getting off to a slow start.

Kelvin Beachum, LT

Date of injury: Oct. 25, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Tore an ACL on a blocking play in Kansas City.

How he's fared since injury: Was not re-signed by Pittsburgh but has started 23 games for the Jaguars and Jets since 2016. -- Jeremy Fowler

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

NaVorro Bowman, LB

Date of injury: Jan. 19, 2014

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Contact to left knee, torn ACL, MCL, PCL, meniscus

How he's fared since injury: Bowman missed the entire 2014 season and was told at one point that he'd never play football again. He returned in 2015 and led the league in tackles with 154 on his way to a third Pro Bowl and fourth All-Pro team. He tore his Achilles tendon early in 2016 and then the 49ers released him after he requested a trade this year. He's now starting for the Raiders. -- Nick Wagoner

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

George Fant, LT

Date of injury: Aug. 18, 2017

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Fant tore an ACL when another player fell into his knee.

How he's fared since injury: He is recovering from surgery.

DeShawn Shead, CB

Date of injury: Jan. 14, 2017

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Shead tore an ACL while planting as he dropped into coverage. Noncontact.

How he's fared since injury: Shead is on the PUP list, and the team hopes he can begin practicing soon, so there's a chance he returns in the second half of the season.

Jimmy Graham, TE

Date of injury: Nov. 29, 2015

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Graham tore a patellar tendon when he landed awkwardly while trying to make a leaping catch in the end zone against Pittsburgh.

How he's fared since injury: Graham returned for the start of the 2016 season and didn't miss a game. He made the Pro Bowl after catching 65 passes for 923 yards -- both franchise records for a tight end -- and six touchdowns. He's had an up-and-down 2017 season, partly because of drops, but he's second on the team with four touchdown catches. -- Brady Henderson

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Cecil Shorts III, WR

Date of injury: Dec. 4, 2016

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of injury: Contact injury, with Chargers safety Jahleel Addae going low and crashing into his right knee. He dislocated it and tore his ACL, MCL and PCL. He said there was no arterial damage.

How he's fared since injury: Shorts was immediately placed on injured reserve. He was under contract for only one year, so he became a free agent. He had three knee surgeries in seven months and is still rehabbing. It's a long shot that he'll ever play again.

Jacquies Smith, DE

Date of injury: Sept. 11, 2016

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Noncontact, torn ACL in right knee

How he's fared since injury: A former starter, Smith had surgery and spent the entire offseason rehabbing. He suffered a setback over the summer that required another procedure, beginning training camp on the PUP list. He was released Oct. 5, 2017. He signed with the Detroit Lions on Oct. 18, 2017, was released Oct. 28 and re-signed Oct. 30.

Louis Murphy, WR

Date of injury: Oct. 25, 2015

Playing surface: Grass

Extent of the injury: Torn right ACL

How he's fared since injury: Murphy was placed on IR, had surgery in November and began the 2016 season on the PUP list after suffering a setback. He was released from the PUP list Nov. 29, 2016. He signed with the 49ers on July 31, 2017, and was released Sept. 1. -- Jenna Laine

TENNESSEE TITANS

Marcus Mariota, QB

Date of injury: Dec. 20, 2015

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Contact while being twisted during a sack by Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, Grade 2 MCL sprain in

How he's fared since injury: Mariota missed the final two games of season. He recovered well and returned to play in Week 1 of the 2016 season. He had 3,426 passing yards, 349 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns with nine interceptions before breaking his right fibula on Christmas Eve. Mariota, who has had an up-and-down start to the 2017 season, still wears a knee brace on his left knee. -- Cameron Wolfe

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

DeAngelo Hall, S

Date of injury: Sept. 25, 2016

Playing surface: Turf

Extent of injury: Hall tore the ACL in his right knee when attempting to tackle receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

How he's fared since injury: Hall opened the season on the PUP list but is expected to make his season debut at Seattle on Sunday. His knee certainly looked good enough in practice Thursday as he performed a backflip after a play. The Redskins are thin at safety because of injuries, so Hall is expected to provide immediate help at free safety. -- John Keim