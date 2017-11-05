NFL players who protested during national anthem in Week 9

The majority of Houston Texans players protested ahead of last Sunday's game in Seattle after ESPN The Magazine reported that owner Bob McNair said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison," during mid-October owners meetings in reference to ongoing player demonstrations during the national anthem. McNair met with players and expressed regret for his comment. The Texans didn't have any players protest in Week 9.

The Texans' protest was the latest high-profile show of social activism by NFL players during the national anthem since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started doing it last season. In a pregame protest of racial oppression and inequality in the United States, Kaepernick sat during the national anthem before a 2016 preseason game, then knelt during the anthem throughout the season.

The players' movement for social equality gained more attention this season, when President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who lodge pregame protests, saying in a speech in Alabama on Sept. 22 that he wished those players would be released. He also encouraged fans who are offended to walk out of stadiums. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and players -- joined by coaches and owners, in some instances -- across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem in Week 3. There were several more protests in Week 4. Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 5 because of protesting that took place during the anthem.

Previous protests this season: Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason

Here are the players who protested in Week 9 (most recent updates first):

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety Malcolm Jenkins continued demonstrating for social justice by raising his fist above his head during the national anthem prior to Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Safety Rodney McLeod joined him by raising a fist, as he has for the last several weeks. Defensive end Chris Long placed an arm around Jenkins as a sign of support, a gesture he has made since the events in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, this summer. Most players joined service men and women in holding the football-field size American flag during the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner." -- Tim McManus

New Orleans Saints: Most of the Saints' players briefly knelt in unity before the anthem against the Bucs, as they have done in their past four games. They then all stood during the anthem, with some players and coaches locking arms. -- Mike Triplett

Tennessee Titans: Wide receiver Rishard Matthews remained inside the locker room alone during the national anthem for the fifth consecutive game. The rest of the Titans stood on the field. Wesley Woodyard and Jurrell Casey were among those who raised a fist at the end of the anthem. -- Cameron Wolfe

Los Angeles Rams: Outside linebacker Robert Quinn raised his right fist in the air, and punter Johnny Hekker put his arm around him in support, as has been the case for most of the season. No Rams players knelt before the game against the Giants. -- Alden Gonzalez