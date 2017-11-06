Who was that?! Unheralded ballers who mattered in Week 9

Sometimes the NFL's top plays on Sunday come from people we wouldn't expect. They're the plays that make you ask, "Who was that?" These performances can change a player's career.

Here's a look at Week 9's unheralded ballers starting with a few undrafted players making a special impact:

Three -- two rushing, one receiving -- total TDs in 51-23 rout of the Broncos

play 1:04 Eagles stomp on Denver Carson Wentz throws for 199 yards and ties his career high with four touchdown passes to lead the Eagles to a 51-23 win over the Broncos.

What happened: While we wondered how Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount would split reps, it was Clement who had the biggest day of the backs scoring three total touchdowns off 13 touches and 66 yards.

Why it matters: Clement, an undrafted rookie, is establishing himself as another weapon in the NFL's best offense, which is full of creativity and diverse playmakers. It's fun to watch and a nightmare to defend.

63-yard punt return touchdown in fourth quarter of 23-7 win over Bengals

play 0:24 Mickens returns punt 63 yards for Jags TD Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens flips into the end zone after returning a punt for a 63-yard touchdown, as Jacksonville extends its lead to 23-7 over Cincinnati.

What happened: On just his second return of the season, Mickens broke a few tackles and then his speed took over as he raced on the left sidelines. Mickens, a 2016 undrafted free agent who has been on the Jaguars roster for just two games, gets extra points for flipping into the end zone.

Why it matters: It shows the Jaguars can manufacture points in all three phases, and the team can pick up the offense on a day where Leonard Fournette was suspended. It'll also be big for Mickens' long-term NFL future.

Blocked punt returned for a TD in first quarter of 30-10 win over Bucs

play 0:43 Hardee blocks punt, takes it back for Saints TD New Orleans extends its early lead as Justin Hardee blocks a punt and takes it to the house for a touchdown.

What happened: Hardee shedded a block to come free across the middle and block a Bucs punt. He caught it off the bounce and returned it for the touchdown.

Why it matters: This is a rookie undrafted player who was fighting to get on a practice squad in September when the Saints signed him and converted him to a defensive back. He has since become a key special teamer and he made the biggest play of his career Sunday.

31-yard catch during the game-winning drive of 17-14 win over Seahawks

Brian Quick took a big hit from Seattle safety Kam Chancellor on his big 31-yard reception in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Steve Dykes/Getty Images

What happened: Quick had three catches for 49 yards, but his play of the game came in the clutch as he made a terrific adjustment to snag a 31-yard reception that led to Washington's game-winning TD.

Why it matters: The Redskins were down several starters on the offensive line and receiving core, but Quick, like his team, stepped up and did just enough to grit out a much-needed win. This team won't quit.

Opening TD in 51-17 rout of the Giants

play 0:42 Goff has himself a day with 4 TD passes Rams QB Jared Goff completes his first game with four touchdown passes after slicing up the Giants' defense.

What happened: Higbee, a second-year tight end, fought off a Giants linebacker to catch his first career TD.

Why it matters: Jared Goff and the Rams' offense is on fire. Getting Higbee in the end zone may open up things up for the Rams other receivers. Plus, he'll always remember his first.

ESPN NFL Nation reporters Tim McManus, Michael DiRocco, Mike Triplett, John Keim, Alden Gonzalez contributed to this story.