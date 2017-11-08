NFL rookie report: How every rookie has fared through Week 9

Every NFL team usually feels pretty good the Monday after draft day. But at the midway point of the regular season, how are those draft selections working out?

NFL Nation reporters go in-depth on every rookie at the halfway point, grading each and looking ahead to the rest of the season.

Click the links after each team to view the rookie reviews and midseason reviews.

First-round pick Haason Reddick played defensive end his senior year at Temple. The Cardinals moved him, first to outside and then inside linebacker. There has been a learning curve. Rookie report | Midseason report

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley has shown promise with two sacks, a forced fumble, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hits in 190 defensive snaps played. Rookie report | Midseason report

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has played nearly 200 snaps, which is almost double that of any other rookie on the team. The Ravens see him as a future high-end starter. Rookie report | Midseason report

Cornerback Tre'Davious White has practiced and played with the first-team defense since rookie minicamp. He is Pro Football Focus' ninth-rated cornerback, which is a vast improvement over Stephon Gilmore. Rookie report | Midseason report

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t made the big plays many predicted, but he leads Carolina in receptions with 49 (most in team history for a back) and stresses defenses with his ability to play running back, slot receiver, wide receiver and Wildcat quarterback. Rookie report | Midseason report

Eddie Jackson became the only player in NFL history to have two 75-plus-yard defensive scores in the same game when he torched the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Rookie report | Midseason report

First-rounder John Ross, a wide receiver, came into OTAs injured and left the preseason the same way. Ross has played 11 total snaps after missing several games because of a knee injury, and the coaching staff is trying to get him caught up. Rookie report | Midseason report

Defensive end Myles Garrett has had injuries derail the better part of his season. The three games he has played in, he played well, with four sacks. Garrett was sidelined by a high ankle sprain to start the season and most recently a concussion. Rookie report | Midseason report

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis, a third-round pick, played so well that the Cowboys decided to part ways with veteran Nolan Carroll. Lewis has natural ball skills and has one of the Cowboys’ three interceptions on the season. Rookie report | Midseason report

First-rounder Garett Bolles became a starter in training camp and has showed the athleticism worthy of his draft status. He continues to learn on the job. Rookie report | Midseason report

First-round pick Jarrad Davis has started at middle linebacker since he arrived in Michigan and handled things well. There have been mistakes here and there, but he has been strong in run coverage. Rookie report | Midseason report

Running back Aaron Jones, a fifth-round pick, didn’t get his first carry until after Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams were injured against the Bears on Sept. 28, but since then he has been the No. 1 back. He posted a pair of 100-yard rushing games in a three-week stretch. Rookie report | Midseason report

The Texans traded up 13 spots to get Deshaun Watson, who tore his ACL in practice last week but has a bright future. Rookie report | Midseason report

First-round pick Malik Hooker was on his way to having an impressive rookie season until he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7. Hooker, despite dealing with injuries most of the offseason and training camp, finished his first season with three interceptions. Rookie report | Midseason report

Running back Leonard Fournette has lived up to expectations, rushing for 596 yards and scoring at least one touchdown in the Jaguars’ first six games. Rookie report | Midseason report

Running back Kareem Hunt, a third-round pick, is a Rookie of the Year candidate with three rushes of 50-plus yards and three receptions of more than 20 yards. Rookie report | Midseason report

The Chargers' most productive rookie is a fifth-rounder. Cornerback Desmond King has 27 combined tackles, a sack and two pass breakups. Rookie report | Midseason report

Third-rounder Cooper Kupp established himself as the starting slot receiver immediately and ranks second only to Robert Woods in targets. Rookie report | Midseason report

Third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley took the starting job away from veteran Byron Maxwell in Week 4 and has held it since. Rookie report | Midseason report

Dalvin Cook was the offense’s most explosive playmaker when healthy. Minnesota knows it got a steal in the second round because of everything he did well before suffering a torn ACL. Rookie report | Midseason report

Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. has been the team's top rookie, playing a surprising 51.4 percent of the defensive snaps and providing a pretty consistent pass rush. Rookie report | Midseason report

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is in the running for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has been playing at nearly a lockdown level, sometimes shadowing the opponents’ top receiver. Rookie report | Midseason report

Evan Engram is first among rookie tight ends in catches, yards and touchdowns. He leads the Giants in receptions, yards and touchdowns and has scored in every game since Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall were lost for the season. Rookie report | Midseason report

First-round pick Jamal Adams has been a starter at safety from day one. He's a complete safety, but he's better in the box, where he can blitz and make plays against the run. The former LSU star has two sacks and two fumble recoveries. Rookie report | Midseason report

Rookie impact has been low aside from Eddie Vanderdoes, who has started all nine games. He has seven tackles. Rookie report | Midseason report

Defensive end Derek Barnett and cornerback Rasul Douglas have made an immediate impact on defense. Thanks in part to injuries, Douglas has gotten a good amount of work opposite Jalen Mills and had two interceptions. Rookie report | Midseason report

Second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster's 424 receiving yards are 167 more than the five receivers drafted ahead of him -- combined. He earned a starting job on a talented offense in less than half a season. Rookie report | Midseason report

Top picks Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster have shown flashes of what could be on the Niners defense but both have also struggled with injuries. Rookie report | Midseason report

Third-round pick Shaquill Griffin started the season as the No. 3 corner but is now starting opposite Richard Sherman. Rookie report | Midseason report

First-rounder O.J. Howard, a tight end, has been a good blocker and an asset to the ground game. The only complaint? They have to find ways to get him the ball more. Rookie report | Midseason report

First-round pick Adoree' Jackson's ball skills and athleticism jump off the screen when watching Titans tape. The cornerback still has plenty of room to grow, but Jackson is a full-time rookie starter for a potential playoff team. Rookie report | Midseason report

Jonathan Allen did an excellent job pushing the pocket before going on injured reserve with a Lisfranc injury after five games. Rookie report | Midseason report