Fantasy Fallout: Can Greg Olsen, David Johnson come back and help?

Matthew Berry gives advice on how to handle injured fantasy players if they can or cannot play this week. (2:22)

Help is on the way ... sort of.

We've reached the point in the NFL season where some top players will be returning from the minimum eight weeks spent on injured reserve. But how many of them can truly help your fantasy team?

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is the only safe bet (and still just 51 percent owned in ESPN fantasy leagues, so go get him).

Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead should be back for Week 11, but he's entering a backfield that feels more crowded than when he left. Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson says he wants to play again, but he's still a long shot. And it's hard to get too excited about Cleveland Browns receiver Corey Coleman.

Here's the lowdown from ESPN's NFL Nation:

OLSEN: Olsen will be back after the Week 11 bye, and ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton said he expected the 11-year veteran to "blend right into the role he's had in the past and maybe be Cam Newton's security blanket once again" after the Panthers traded away Kelvin Benjamin. In fact, Newton says he thinks Olsen's pending return was one of the reasons why Carolina was comfortable letting Benjamin go.

Carolina does have other options that have emerged since Olsen broke his foot in Week 2, including receiver Devin Funchess and tight end Ed Dickson. But Olsen was ESPN's No. 4-ranked tight end heading into the season for a reason. In 2016, he became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Tight end Greg Olsen, right, is on track to return for Carolina in Week 12, meaning he could provide a late-season lift to both Panthers QB Cam Newton and fantasy players. AP Photo/Mike McCarn

JOHNSON: Don't get too excited here. But hey, if you've got an extra bench spot now that the bye weeks are almost over, why not? Johnson told Sports Illustrated that the cast comes off of his dislocated wrist Monday, and he still wants to try to play this season even if the Cardinals are out of playoff contention. But there are many reasons to be skeptical he can heal in time or that Arizona would risk putting him on the field if the playoffs are out of reach. Plus, Johnson probably wouldn't return to his every-down role immediately.

ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss says Johnson's return will be determined by how quickly he can regain the function of his left wrist, which could take a week or two or the rest of the season. Weinfuss wrote recently that a doctor told Johnson a wrist injury is "tricky" to recover from because of the number of small bones and ligaments around the wrist.

WOODHEAD: The veteran runner/receiver should be close to full health when he returns from a hamstring injury in Week 11. "I'm feeling good, but I understand there's a process," Woodhead said. The concern is that running back Alex Collins and fellow runner/receiver Javorius Allen both have played well in Woodhead's absence, so both should continue to have meaty roles. But there's no doubt Baltimore's offense could use a jolt.

COLEMAN: The second-year pro is eligible to return from his broken hand in Week 11. But ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon cautioned against expecting too much right away. As he wrote, the former first-round draft pick has more to prove both on and off the field before he can live up to his lofty expectations.

RISING RECEIVERS

WORTH A CLICK