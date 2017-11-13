Meet the NFL's six-sacks club: Falcons' Adrian Clayborn joins exclusive group

DE Adrian Clayborn gets through the offensive line with ease all game long as he records five sacks in Atlanta's 27-7 win over Dallas. (1:17)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn had six sacks in Sunday's 27-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, breaking a franchise record for sacks in a game and joining an exclusive group of NFL defenders.

Here's the list of the other players who have had six sacks in a game since it became an official stat in 1982, according to ESPN Stats & Information:

Thomas and Dean are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Umenyiora racked up 85 sacks over an 11-year career.

Cowboys left tackle Chaz Green, filling in for an injured Tyron Smith at left tackle, gave up five of the sacks to Clayborn. He was pulled after giving up the fifth. "I feel like this [loss] is on my shoulders," Green said. "I let the team down."

And in case you're curious how Clayborn fared in IDP fantasy scoring, we have you covered: