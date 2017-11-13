Meet the NFL's six-sacks club: Falcons' Adrian Clayborn joins exclusive group

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn had six sacks in Sunday's 27-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, breaking a franchise record for sacks in a game and joining an exclusive group of NFL defenders.
Here's the list of the other players who have had six sacks in a game since it became an official stat in 1982, according to ESPN Stats & Information:
Derrick Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs (twice): Seven against Seattle in 1990; Six against Oakland in 1998
Osi Umenyiora, New York Giants: Six against Philadelphia in 2007
Fred Dean, San Francisco 49ers: Six against New Orleans in 1983
Thomas and Dean are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Umenyiora racked up 85 sacks over an 11-year career.
Cowboys left tackle Chaz Green, filling in for an injured Tyron Smith at left tackle, gave up five of the sacks to Clayborn. He was pulled after giving up the fifth. "I feel like this [loss] is on my shoulders," Green said. "I let the team down."
And in case you're curious how Clayborn fared in IDP fantasy scoring, we have you covered:
IDP scoring in fantasy is variable from league to league, but using my traditional scoring settings from my player database, Adrian Clayborn's six-sack performance was worth 33 points. To put that into perspective, only one other player since 1994 (the earliest season for which I have complete data) scored more in a game: Chuck Smith in 1997 Week 7 (33.5).