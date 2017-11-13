Who was that?! Unheralded ballers who mattered in Week 10

Sometimes the NFL's top plays on a Sunday come from people we wouldn't expect. They're the plays that make you ask, "Who was that?" These performances can change a player's career.

Here's a look at Week 10's unheralded ballers, starting with a quarterback who continues to the defy the odds and hold off his more well-known teammates:

Threw for 304 yards and a season-high 4 TDs in 38-30 victory over Redskins

play 0:41 Keenum's 4 TD passes lead Vikes to 7-2 record Keenum's big performance drives Minnesota to the victory against Washington.

What happened: Emotions were running high as Teddy Bridgewater was active for the first time in two seasons but it was Keenum who stole the show, torching Washington's defense with deep ball after deep ball.

Why it matters: The Vikings continue to prove they are among the NFC top contenders with Keenum at quarterback. Keenum is going to make it hard to bench him for Bridgewater. This is a guy who signed a one-year, $2 million deal in late March. He'll get paid a lot more next March.

44-yard fumble return for a TD in 38-24 win over Browns

play 0:38 Lawson pulls off impressive scoop-and-score on Browns Detroit CB Nevin Lawson causes a fumble and then runs it back 44 yards to the house, breaking the tie at 10 with the Browns in the third quarter.

What happened: Lawson survived what he called the worst quarter of his career, giving up a big reception and missing a tackle that led to a TD. He rebounded by forcing a fumble from Browns tight end Seth DeValve, scooping up the ball and running it to the crib.

Why it mattered: The TD put the Lions up 17-10 after they had fallen into an early 10-0 hole against the Browns. The Lions will need consistent play from Lawson to stay in the NFC playoff hunt. Lawson is in a contract year so this should help his bank account.

Sack and three QB hits in 22-16 win over Cardinals

Seahawks defensive end Dion Jordan had a sack of Drew Stanton in his first game since 2014. Carlos Herrera/Icon Sportswire

What happened: In his first game since 2014, Jordan made a big splash, notching a sack and applying consistent pressure in just 33 defensive snaps. Jordan showed flashes of why he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2013.

Why it matters: We all know who Dion Jordan is, but we probably know him for his suspensions or for being waived after failing a physical rather than for what he can do on the field. This is a big step along his redemption tour to change that perception. Let's hope he succeeds.

One-handed, 36-yard TD catch in 38-30 loss to Vikings

play 0:32 Harris makes amazing one-handed TD grab for Redskins Freshly promoted off the practice squad, Maurice Harris shows what he can do by making an amazing one-handed catch. Initially ruled not a catch, it is overturned on review to give Harris a 36-yard touchdown.

What happened: Harris was called up to the active roster on Saturday after impressing everyone throughout practice. He finished with two catches for 50 yards and showed big-play ability, fighting off Vikings CB Trae Waynes to make an acrobatic, one-handed TD grab.

Why it matters: In Harris' first game of the season, he played more snaps than free-agent bust Terrelle Pryor. Washington continues to seek contributing playmakers for Kirk Cousins so Harris will get more opportunities.

56-yard TD run off fake punt in 20-17 OT win over Chargers

play 0:56 Jaguars convert fake punt into TD Jacksonville's Corey Grant gets the direct snap in punt formation and goes 56 yards for the touchdown.

What happened: Grant took the direct snap on fourth-and-7 late in the first quarter, broke a couple of tackles, weaved through defenders and scored a TD to put the Jaguars up 7-0.

Why it matters: Another week, another Jaguars special-teams touchdown. It's the second consecutive "Who was that?!" appearance for a Jaguars special-teamer. This team keeps finding ways to win, primarily due to an elite defense.

ESPN NFL Nation reporters Michael Rothstein, Brady Henderson and John Keim contributed to this story