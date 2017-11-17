Week 11 NFL predictions: Scores for every game

NFL Nation reporters predict the outcomes and scores for Week 11 games on Sunday and Monday:

This should be the first time all season the Lions have their entire offense healthy now that Taylor Decker is back and T.J. Lang appears to be recovered from his concussion. Add to that Detroit has scored 30 or more points the past two weeks, and the Bears just don't have the offensive options to keep up. Chicago can win if it can force two or more turnovers, but QB Matthew Stafford has been good with the ball this year, so that would be surprising to see. The Lions hit 30 points for the third consecutive week. Lions 34, Bears 13 -- Mike Rothstein

Nine of the past 10 meetings between the Bears and Lions have been decided by single digits. Chicago's problem is it doesn't score enough. The Bears are tied for 28th in points per game (16.7), while Detroit averages 27.1 points each week. The Bears need a masterpiece on defense to pull the upset. Stafford is too talented for that to happen. Lions 25, Bears 12 -- Jeff Dickerson

A lot of the talk this week has focused on the Ravens facing another backup quarterback. But the X factor is their own quarterback. Joe Flacco has averaged 5.38 yards per attempt on the road this season, worst in NFL. Since the start of the 2015 season, Flacco has thrown 21 interceptions away from home, tied for second most in the league. In other words, it doesn't matter who is quarterbacking the other team if Flacco can't throw the ball deep and turns the ball over. Packers 23, Ravens 17 -- Jamison Hensley

Brett Hundley has improved his completion percentage and yards per attempt in every start this season -- from 48 percent and 3.5 yards in his first start, to 68 percent and 6.5 yards in his second, to 72 percent and 8.5 yards in his third. It's clear Hundley has become more comfortable, and coach Mike McCarthy has opened up the offense more. That trend could continue on Sunday. Packers 23, Ravens 20 -- Rob Demovsky

This game is really the Bucs' best shot to win on the road this year. They've regained some confidence on defense after producing a season-high six sacks last week, and the Dolphins have an offense that is averaging just 15 points a game -- fewest in the league. In road games this year, the Bucs' defense has surrendered an average of 152.3 rushing yards, most in the league, but it won't be facing the likes of Jay Ajayi anymore, which will be a big help. Bucs 23, Dolphins 16 -- Jenna Laine

This game should have happened in Week 1 but was canceled due to Hurricane Irma. Now Miami is the healthier team, especially with the Bucs missing starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Facing backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick should give the Dolphins' defense a much-needed confidence boost after allowing 112 points combined in their past three games. Dolphins 20, Bucs 17 -- James Walker

The Jaguars are dealing with injuries along the offensive line (two starters missed practices this week) and at receiver (Allen Hurns is out with an ankle injury), so the offense is going to struggle to consistently move the ball, especially in the windy conditions. It's going to be a ground-and-pound kind of game and that means a lot of work for Leonard Fournette, even though he's dealing with a slightly sprained ankle. The Jaguars lead the NFL in carries against eight or more defenders in the box (89) and they're averaging 5.4 yards per carry, so the Browns' fourth-ranked rush defense is going to be tested. This isn't a good matchup for DeShone Kizer, who leads the NFL with 12 interceptions. The Jaguars have given up just six TD passes. Jaguars 20, Browns 9 -- Mike DiRocco

The Browns showed something with the way they played in Detroit, which gives some hope against a warm-weather team playing in cold conditions. But this is a bad matchup for the Browns; Jacksonville leads the league in fewest points allowed and in sacks, which is not a good combination for a team that could be without both starting tackles. Jaguars 19, Browns 6 -- Pat McManamon

If there's one thing the Cardinals should be able to do at Houston this weekend, it's score -- regardless of who's at quarterback. Coach Bruce Arians hasn't decided if Drew Stanton, who hurt his right knee against the Seahawks in Week 10, will start Sunday or if he'll be replaced by Blaine Gabbert. But it may not matter. The Texans are allowing an average of 26.8 points per game, second most in the NFL this year. Gabbert, who Arians raves has a firm command of the offense, will have help should he start. The Cardinals will get help defensively by Patrick Peterson shadowing DeAndre Hopkins. Cardinals 20, Texans 10 -- Josh Weinfuss

The Texans' defense has allowed an NFL-worst 8.3 yards per pass attempt this season, but it may catch a break on Sunday against the Cardinals. With Carson Palmer already out for the season, and Stanton dealing with a knee injury, Houston could face Gabbert, who has not thrown a pass in a regular-season game this year. On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked passing defense, which could allow Tom Savage and the offense to put some points on the board. Texans 16, Cardinals 13 -- Sarah Barshop

These teams seem about as evenly matched as you can get. The Vikings have a solid defense that generates consistent pressure, and so do the Rams. The Vikings have a strong running game, talented receivers and a solid offensive line, and so do the Rams. The Vikings have Case Keenum; the Rams have Jared Goff, the man who replaced him as the starter after nine games last season. The Rams have been red hot of late, beating their past three opponents by a combined 93 points. They'll be on the road, but they've been at their best on the road all year. Rams 27, Vikings 24 -- Alden Gonzalez

Los Angeles' defense is the biggest challenge for Minnesota to date, and it's not just Aaron Donald that draws concern for Nick Easton and the left side of the Vikings' offensive line. Michael Brockers is also an extremely versatile threat who has two sacks in his past three road games. Keenum is a big reason the Vikings are in first place but will need to curb that "excitable" energy that got him into a bind against Washington with two interceptions last week. The Rams' secondary leads the league in takeaways with 12 interceptions. The Vikings will rely on their strong home-field advantage against this high-powered offense, having lost only four games inside U.S. Bank Stadium since it opened last year. The Rams have outscored opponents 114-41 in their past four wins, but the Vikings' defense will hold them well below their average of nearly 33 points per game. But it won't be enough. Rams 26, Vikings 21 -- Courtney Cronin

Washington already has played seven games against offenses currently ranked in the top 11 in yards gained per game. The Saints, ranked second, might be the best of the bunch. The Redskins have lost five of the first seven games to these teams. While it's tough to play at the Superdome, the Redskins already have won big games on the road -- at the Rams, at Seattle -- and also have a close loss at Kansas City. They won't be intimidated. But the noise will make it hard to communicate defensively, an issue with so many players rotating in and out because of injuries. That, plus a balanced offense, makes New Orleans difficult. Saints 27, Redskins 20 -- John Keim

This has some trap-game potential -- a home date against an unfamiliar opponent, sandwiched in between more high-profile road games at the Bills and Rams. But I can't pick against the Saints right now since they've played their best football over the past two weeks and are thriving on both offense and defense. They have allowed the fewest yards in the NFL since Week 3. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are both on pace for more than 1,400 yards from scrimmage. And Drew Brees leads the league with a completion percentage of 71.7. Saints 31, Redskins 24 -- Mike Triplett

Andy Reid knows how to maximize the extra time provided by the bye week. As a head coach, he is 16-2 after a bye, including 3-1 with the Chiefs. He's survived challenges more difficult than the one that will be provided by the Giants. The Chiefs are 3-0 this season against teams currently in the bottom seven in the league in scoring. The Giants, who allow an average of more than 26 points per game, will be their fourth such victim. Chiefs 27, Giants 20 -- Adam Teicher

The Giants allowed 51 points to the Rams. They allowed 31 points to the 49ers. How are they going to stop the Chiefs? They're not. Not to mention Kansas City has the edge rushers to give the Giants' offense fits. The Giants have lost each of their past three games by double digits. Make it four. Chiefs 31, Giants 16 -- Jordan Raanan

Rookie quarterbacks making their first starts over the past two seasons are a combined 3-8, and the only to win on the road was Deshaun Watson. Life will not be easy for Nathan Peterman as he is tasked with slowing the Bills' slide after they were gashed in their past two losses to the Jets and Saints. Peterman will be facing a Chargers pass defense that has allowed 6.0 yards per attempt, seventh lowest in the NFL this season. The Bills will need their running game, which has gained 132 yards the past two games, and their run defense, which has allowed 492 total yards the past two games, if they want to give Peterman a win in his first start. Chargers 24, Bills 16 -- Mike Rodak

Facing a rookie quarterback in Peterman, the Chargers should control things defensively with talented edge rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. The Bills have given up an average of 246 rushing yards a game the past two games, so look for the Chargers to attempt to run the football on Sunday, whether it's Philip Rivers or Kellen Clemens starting at quarterback. The Chargers have not lost to Buffalo at home since 1981. Chargers 20, Bills 13 -- Eric Williams

The Bengals appear to be in free fall after blowing a late lead last week. For two consecutive weeks, the Bengals have had a star player ejected and it's clear nobody on their roster is coming to save them. The Broncos haven't exactly been stellar this season, but a third consecutive game on the road won't do the Bengals any favors. Broncos 24, Bengals 17 -- Katherine Terrell

The Broncos have said practices have been great, that they have the talent to turn things around and that their locker room simply won't let a cave-in happen. If that is true -- and the past two games when they've been outscored 92-28 put it all in question -- then the losing streak stops here. If it doesn't, it's time for some mea culpas from the top of the organization on down. The Broncos are 13-2 all time against the Bengals in Denver, and linebacker Von Miller has five sacks in his five previous games against Cincinnati. Broncos 24, Bengals 19 -- Jeff Legwold

The Patriots have won 12 consecutive road games and hope they've put themselves in position to win No. 13 by spending the week in Colorado Springs, where the altitude is 7,258 above sea level. Sunday's game against the Raiders will be played at 7,503 feet above sea level. The Raiders' defense is 31st in the NFL on third down and doesn't have an interception this season, which means Tom Brady & Co. could be primed for a big day. Patriots 38, Raiders 24 -- Mike Reiss

This was supposed to be the year, the week the Raiders and Patriots passed each other on a Mexico City night, Oakland trending upward and New England finally getting old. A karmic comeuppance, of sorts, for the "tuck rule" that launched a Patriots dynasty on a snowy Foxborough night in 2002 and hastened the Raiders' slip. Alas, the Raiders, despite so much front-line talent, have been unable to get their legs under them. Brady is showing few, if any, signs of slowing down, as evidenced by the Patriots' NFL-best passing offense averaging 301.6 yards through the air per game. Oakland? It gives up 244.6 passing yards a game and has yet to record an interception. The Raiders have the offensive capability to stick with the Patriots for a while -- should Marshawn Lynch get going early and Derek Carr answer Brady late. Otherwise ... Patriots 37, Raiders 26 -- Paul Gutierrez

The Eagles are catching the Cowboys at a good time: no Ezekiel Elliott, no Sean Lee and maybe even no LT Tyron Smith. Philly is rested coming off the bye and is expected to get CB Ronald Darby (dislocated ankle) back on defense. Dallas is desperate and the Eagles could show a little rust following the layoff, but Carson Wentz has the better overall team and will make enough plays to top Dak Prescott & Co. on the road. Eagles 27, Cowboys 20 -- Tim McManus

When the Cowboys played the Rams and the Packers earlier in the season, their foes were coming off 10-day breaks and left AT&T Stadium with 35-30 and 35-31 wins. The Eagles, owners of the best record in the NFL, come to AT&T Stadium off their bye week, fresh and rested. The Cowboys might not have Smith for a second consecutive game, likely won't have Lee, and Elliott can only watch on television. Perhaps the Eagles will lose some of their momentum because of the bye, but that won't be enough for the Cowboys to beat their NFC East rivals. With this loss, the division will be all but put to bed with the Cowboys' playoff hopes focused on the wild card. Eagles 31, Cowboys 23 -- Todd Archer

The Falcons built a little momentum with last week's win over the Cowboys, but they know winning on the road at loud Seattle, with the 12th man, will be quite a challenge. Last season, the Falcons fell to the Seahawks 26-24 at Century Link Field after the officials blew an obvious pass interference when Richard Sherman grabbed Julio Jones at the end. Well, Sherman won't play this time after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear, and the Seahawks are just 5-5-1 since 2016 when either Sherman, Earl Thomas or Kam Chancellor doesn't play. The Falcons have their own injury concern with Devonta Freeman likely out because of a concussion, but the combination of Matt Ryan to Jones should take advantage of the Seahawks' depleted secondary. Falcons 28, Seahawks 24 -- Vaughn McClure

The Seahawks are still reeling from their win over Arizona last week, when seven players were unable to finish the game because of injury. Without Sherman and potentially without Chancellor, Seattle's secondary could be vulnerable against Jones and Ryan. Duane Brown (ankle) is also a question mark, which is particularly worrisome after Adrian Clayborn had his way with Dallas' backup left tackles last week. This matchup would favor the Seahawks if they were at full strength. They're an NFL-best 21-3-1 in prime-time games under Pete Carroll, including 13-1 at CenturyLink Field. But it's looking as though they won't be anywhere near close to full strength in this one. Falcons 27, Seahawks 24 -- Brady Henderson