NFL players who protested during national anthem in Week 11

Only a handful of NFL players, far fewer than in recent weeks, protested during the national anthem in Week 10 as the league celebrated Veterans Day weekend by honoring the military. The majority of Houston Texans players protested ahead of their Week 8 game in Seattle after ESPN The Magazine reported that Texans owner Bob McNair said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison" during mid-October owners meetings in reference to ongoing player demonstrations during the national anthem. McNair met with players and expressed regret for his comment. The Texans didn't have any players protest in Week 9.

The Texans' protest was the latest high-profile show of social activism by NFL players during the national anthem since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started doing it last season. In a pregame protest of racial oppression and inequality in the United States, Kaepernick sat during the national anthem before a 2016 preseason game, then knelt during the anthem throughout the season.

The players' movement for social equality gained more attention this season, when President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who lodge pregame protests, saying in a speech in Alabama on Sept. 22 that he wished those players would be released. He also encouraged fans who are offended to walk out of stadiums. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and players -- joined by coaches and owners, in some instances -- across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem in Week 3. There were several more protests in Week 4. Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 5 because of protesting that took place during the anthem.

Previous protests this season: Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason

Here are the players who protested in Week 11 (most recent updates first):

New York Giants: Olivier Vernon continued to be the only Giants player to protest. He knelt during the anthem before Sunday's game against the Chiefs, his second game back after missing four games with an ankle injury. He has done so at every game since Week 3 in Philadelphia. -- Jordan Raanan

Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback Marcus Peters came out of the tunnel after the national anthem was over before the Chiefs' game against the Giants. This was the third game in a row he has done this. Peters had previously sat on a bench on the sideline for the anthem this season. -- Adam Teicher

Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas took a knee on the field during the national anthem before the Dolphins' game against the Bucs. The trio previously stayed in the locker room for the anthem against the Jets in Week 8, but they knelt in Week 9 as well. Dolphins coach Adam Gase had established a team rule requiring players to either stand for the anthem or stay in the tunnel, but Gase recently told players that if they wanted to come out and kneel, they could do it, and they won't be punished for it. -- James Walker

Los Angeles Rams: Outside linebacker Robert Quinn put his right fist in the air during the national anthem before the Rams' game at Minnesota. Punter Johnny Hekker put his arm around Quinn as a show of support. Running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Tavon Austin linked arms. No Rams players knelt. -- Alden Gonzalez

New Orleans Saints: Most of the Saints' players briefly knelt in unity before the national anthem against the Redskins, as they have done in their past six games. They then all stood during the anthem, with some players and coaches locking arms. -- Mike Triplett

Tennessee Titans: Wide receiver Rishard Matthews remained inside the locker room alone during the national anthem on Thursday for the sixth time this season. Matthews participated in the anthem before the Titans' game in Week 10, as the league celebrated Veterans Day weekend by honoring the military. The rest of the Titans stood on the field. -- Cameron Wolfe