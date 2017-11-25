Fantasy Fallout: Jalen Ramsey's hand injury offers hope to Larry Fitzgerald owners

Maybe, just maybe, Larry Fitzgerald can become the first receiver to score a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars since Week 1.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey told ESPN's Michael DiRocco that he doesn't expect to play Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals after injuring his hand in practice Friday. It's unclear how long Ramsey might be sidelined. But if it's anything long-term, that might offer hope to receivers like T.Y. Hilton, Doug Baldwin and DeAndre Hopkins over the next three weeks as well.

Ramsey's status could be a huge development for the fantasy playoff stretch, because no unit in the NFL has been as dominant as Jacksonville's secondary.

The Jaguars have allowed by far the fewest fantasy points this season to receivers (21.0 per game in ESPN leagues) and quarterbacks (7.4 per game). They have allowed just 162 passing yards per game (best in the NFL by nearly 25 yards). And they haven't allowed a touchdown pass to a receiver since Hopkins in Week 1 (but they were still so dominant in that game that they inspired the Houston Texans to bench quarterback Tom Savage by halftime).

The absence of Jalen Ramsey leaves a hole in the Jaguars secondary that wide receivers hope to exploit. Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Missing Ramsey may put a dent in that dominance -- but it's not like Fitzgerald will be completely off the hook.

For one thing, the Jaguars' other starting cornerback, free-agent prize A.J. Bouye, and slot cornerback Aaron Colvin have both played great this year as well.

For another thing, ESPN fantasy analyst Mike Clay pointed out that Fitzgerald lines up in the slot 66 percent of the time -- and the Jaguars haven't done a lot of shadowing with Ramsey against top receivers this year. So Ramsey might not have matched up with Fitzgerald the most in this game anyway.

It doesn't seem to matter, since the Jaguars have also allowed the fewest fantasy points to slot receivers this year, according to Clay's numbers. So Hilton (40 percent in the slot) and Baldwin (76 percent in the slot) won't be off the hook, either. Hilton had just two catches for 27 yards when the Indianapolis Colts first played Jacksonville in Week 7.

ESPN Arizona Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss said no matter who is covering Fitzgerald, he expects QB Blaine Gabbert to target him frequently on Sunday. The Cardinals have never shied away from targeting Fitzgerald against other top cornerbacks, and Gabbert and Fitzgerald have started to develop a rapport.

So obviously you don't want to bench Fitzgerald -- or Hilton or Baldwin or Hopkins, for that matter. You'd just better hope that your fantasy playoff life doesn't hinge on a breakout performance from any of them.

"Every fantasy owner should have concerns when their No. 1 WR has to line up vs. the Jags secondary," ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen said before Ramsey's injury. "This is the best unit I've watched on tape all year. Physical, aggressive and tough. These guys challenge routes all day long."

Now, you might point out that the Jags gave up a surprising six catches for 80 yards to Cleveland Browns receiver Corey Coleman last week. But DiRocco noted that Cleveland's DeShone Kizer also threw two interceptions while targeting Coleman -- and that Ramsey wasn't pleased about Coleman's performance and is determined to make up for it going forward.

So whenever Ramsey comes back, he might be more determined than ever to ruin your fantasy playoff hopes.

