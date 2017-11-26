NFL players who protested during national anthem in Week 12

President Donald Trump earlier this week bashed a plan that would keep NFL teams in the locker room during the national anthem, saying it is "almost as bad as kneeling." Trump has criticized free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- who launched the wave of protests during the anthem last season when he kneeled to protest police brutality against African-Americans and other inequality -- on multiple occasions and made claims that players who protest during the anthem should be suspended or released. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and players -- joined by coaches and owners, in some instances -- across the league kneeled, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem in Week 3. There have been several more protests since.

Here are the players who protested in Week 12 (most recent updates first):

Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback Marcus Peters came out of the tunnel after the national anthem was over before the Chiefs' game against the Bills. This is the fourth game in a row he has done this. Peters had previously sat on a bench on the sideline for the anthem this season. -- Adam Teicher

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety Malcolm Jenkins continued demonstrating for social justice by raising his first above his head during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Bears. Safety Rodney McLeod joined him by raising a fist. Defensive end Chris Long placed an arm around Jenkins as a sign of support, a gesture he has made since the events in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, this past summer. -- Tim McManus

Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas took a knee on the field during the national anthem before the Dolphins' game against the Patriots. The trio previously stayed in the locker room for the anthem against the Jets in Week 8, but they have kneeled the past few weeks. Dolphins coach Adam Gase had established a team rule requiring players to either stand for the anthem or stay in the tunnel, but Gase recently told players that if they wanted to come out and kneel, they could do it and they won't be punished for it. -- James Walker

Los Angeles Chargers: Left tackle Russell Okung stood with the rest of his teammates during the national anthem before Thursday's game against the Cowboys, raising his right fist. He had not raised his fist the past two weeks as the NFL honored the military, but he did it earlier this season. Okung attended a meeting in October with NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss how the league will handle anthem protests. Earlier this season Okung wrote an open letter to other NFL players on The Players' Tribune, with the goal of overcoming "uncharted territory" by opening a line of communication and responding with "one voice" as players. -- Eric D. Williams

New York Giants: Olivier Vernon continued to be the only Giants player to protest. He kneeled during the anthem before Thursday night's game against Washington, his third game back after missing four games with an ankle injury. Vernon has done so at every game since Week 3 in Philadelphia. -- Jordan Raanan