Week 12 best rookie performances: White keeps Bills in playoff contention; Kamara's star rising

Here's a closer look at how some of the top rookies fared in Week 12:

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Intercepted Chiefs QB Alex Smith at Bills’ 27-yard line with less than two minutes remaining, sealing a 16-10 win.

Analysis: On the surface, observers might see the Bills’ upset win on the road against the Chiefs as the product of Tyrod Taylor returning to the lineup after first-year coach Sean McDermott’s botched move to rookie Nathan Peterman last week. But Buffalo’s win was more about its defense than Taylor or the offense, and White’s interception was the defense’s signature moment. On a third-and-8, with Kansas City driving and threatening a go-ahead touchdown, White was in good position when Smith’s pass to Tyreek Hill sailed wide. White was able to make the catch and return it 63 yards. It was the second interception this season for the No. 27 overall pick, who has started all 10 games after the Bills drafted him with the selection they acquired from Kansas City in moving down from No. 10. It was the Bills’ second takeaway in their past four games after they had 17 through their first seven games. -- Mike Rodak

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.

Analysis: Garrett’s numbers were not huge, but they were important. His sack came on third down and forced a field goal try. His tackle for loss came on run that also led to the Bengals having to try a field goal. His hurries all mattered. If nothing else comes of this winless season, the Browns can know they got a player with the first overall pick in the draft. -- Pat McManamon

play 0:25 Garrett spoils Bengals' TD drive with sack Rookie DE Myles Garrett brings down Bengals QB Andy Dalton in the red zone, picking up his fifth sack of the season.

Cleveland Browns S Jabrill Peppers

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Seven tackles, four solo

Analysis: Peppers was involved in two important plays. With the Browns down seven, he was penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals receiver Josh Malone. Peppers’ hit dislodged the ball from Malone and would have forced a punt and given the Browns the ball with a chance to tie. Instead, the Bengals scored a touchdown three plays later to make the margin 14. Hue Jackson lamented the call, as did other Browns players. Peppers took accountability, saying he needs to hit lower and he understands the call. It was a tough flag at a tough moment for a team that desperately needs a win. His other key play came when he saw a fourth-quarter interception go through his hands. Peppers’ description: “I dropped a pick-six.” -- Pat McManamon

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Two tackles, sack

Analysis: McKinley notched his fourth sack of the season when he took down the Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 34-20 win. McKinley had the Falcons' only sack. "Honestly, I was just running, man," McKinley said afterward. "I don't even know what pass-rush move I did. I just kind of got him." -- Vaughn McClure

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Four receptions, 47 yards, long of 27 yards

Analysis: Njoku caught all four passes thrown his way, but most came late in the game and only once was a play called for Njoku in the red zone. Despite the fact he provides a mismatch, Njoku was not a primary red zone target. It’s easy to second guess, but in a game when a touchdown or two would have changed the flow of the game, it’s odd he wasn’t targeted more. -- Pat McManamon

Round drafted: 2

Statistics: 23 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown; three catches for 51 yards

Analysis: With Jeremy Hill officially out of the mix and on injured reserve, Mixon finally had a true breakout game. Mixon sealed the game with an 11-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, but he was fairly consistent all game, averaging 5 yards per carry and also picking up some blitzes in the passing game. Mixon was key on the Bengals' final drive, churning out 40 yards to allow Cincinnati to run the clock down and score the final touchdown. -- Katherine Terrell

play 0:28 Mixon breaks out into a happy dance after TD Bengals RB Joe Mixon books it 11 yards to the end zone and debuts a solo celebration to extend Cincinnati's lead over Cleveland 30-16.

Cleveland Browns QB DeShone Kizer

Round drafted: 2

Statistics: 18-of-31, 268 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and an 86.5 rating; nine carries, 39 yards, TD

Analysis: Kizer had one of his best games, guiding the offense to 405 total yards. He threw what should have been a touchdown to Corey Coleman had he not dropped it, and he gave his team chances in a game that was close in the fourth quarter. Kizer looked much like the quarterback who played well against Detroit two weeks ago than he did the one who struggled against Jacksonville, which says the Jaguars' defense may have had something to do with his game in that loss. In Cincinnati, Kizer played one of his better games. -- Pat McManamon

Buffalo Bills WR Zay Jones

Round drafted: 2

Statistics: 10 targets, three catches, 33 yards, TD

Analysis: Jones had one of the lowest catch-per-target rates through most of first half of the season, and the inability for him and Taylor to more consistently connect remains an issue for the Bills’ 30th-ranked passing offense. But Jones has played with more confidence in recent weeks and has become a more reliable receiver after being mocked by fans earlier in the season. He caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Taylor in the first quarter of Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills’ only touchdown of the game. In his past three games, he has caught 13 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He had 10 catches for 115 yards and no touchdowns through his first seven games. -- Mike Rodak

play 0:46 Taylor connects with Jones for 11-yard TD Tyrod Taylor rolls out to his left and finds rookie WR Zay Jones for an 11-yard TD, giving Buffalo an early 7-0 lead over Kansas City.

Round drafted: 3

Statistics: 11 targets, eight catches, 116 receiving yards

Analysis: Kupp led the Rams in targets, catches and receiving yards in the team’s first game without Robert Woods. His biggest catch resulted in a 53-yard connection with Jared Goff on a stop-and-go route, but Kupp made several nice catches -- seven days after a key fumble and a key drop in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. "You can get down on yourself pretty quickly when things aren’t going your way," Kupp said. "When you trust in why you’re here and what you’re playing for, it motivates you just to get back on the horse and prepare." -- Alden Gonzalez

Round drafted: 3

Statistics: Five carries, 87 yards, TD; six receptions, 101 yards, TD

Analysis: Kamara leads the NFL with 864 yards from scrimmage since Week 6. And Sunday was his most dazzling performance yet, despite the Saints’ eight-game win streak finally coming to an end with a 26-20 loss at the Rams. Kamara scored both of the Saints’ TDs -- a 74-yard run in the first quarter and a 15-yard catch in the fourth quarter. And he had two other eye-popping runs after the catch. One where he broke at least five tackles and one where he spun out of one tackle and hurdled another. "Every time the ball was in his hands, it was exciting," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "He was making people miss, he was breaking tackles, he was jumping over people. He’s continuing to progress -- becoming a great player and a big part of this offense." According to ESPN Stats & Information, Kamara is now the first player in the NFL since Herschel Walker in 1986 with more than 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in his first 11 career games. And according to Elias Sports Bureau research, he has matched Gale Sayers (1965) as the only two rookies in NFL history with multiple games of 150 scrimmage yards, a rushing TD and a receiving TD. -- Mike Triplett

play 0:21 Kamara scores his 2nd TD of the game After scoring his first touchdown on the ground, Alvin Kamara finds paydirt again, this time on a 15-yard catch, in the Saints' 26-20 loss against the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams WR Josh Reynolds

Round drafted: 4

Statistics: Six targets, four catches, 37 receiving yards, TD

Analysis: Reynolds got his first career start in place of Woods and finished with his first career touchdown. It came at the four-minute mark of the second quarter. Goff pointed Reynolds to the back of the end zone and he made a sprawling catch to give the Rams a two-score lead. "You can see the movement, the athleticism," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "Josh has great length, great ball skills. We feel like he’s going to be a really good player." -- Alden Gonzalez