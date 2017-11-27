Who was that?! Unheralded ballers who mattered in Week 12

Sometimes the NFL's top plays on a Sunday come from people we wouldn't expect. They're the plays that make you ask, "Who was that?" These performances can change a player's career.

Here's a look at Week 12's unheralded ballers, starting with a backup quarterback getting revenge against his former team and an emerging receiver who might soon be worthy of the Pro Bowl votes he's campaigning for:

Threw for 241 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 27-24 win against Jaguars

play 0:29 Gabbert finds Jaron Brown for 52-yard TD Cardinals regain the lead as Blaine Gabbert finds Jaron Brown behind the Jaguars defense.

What happened: Gabbert got the start as the Cardinals were missing their top two quarterbacks because of injury, but they found a way to steal a win from the likely playoff-bound Jaguars. Gabbert led Arizona to a 13-0 lead and his 52-yard fourth quarter touchdown pass to Jaron Brown was huge.

Why it matters: There's nothing like a good dose of revenge. Gabbert, the 10th pick of the 2011 draft, spent his first three seasons in Jacksonville before being traded for a sixth-round pick and he got to inflict some suffering with his good play Sunday.

Six catches for 146 yards, 2 touchdowns in 35-27 loss to Panthers

play 0:52 Anderson 'takes a nap' after long TD catch Josh McCown throws deep and finds a wide-open Robby Anderson for a 54-yard touchdown catch. After Anderson's second TD of the day, he celebrates by "taking a nap" in the end zone.

What happened: Anderson had the catch of the week, nabbing a touchdown in the back of the end zone despite two Panthers defenders all over him. He showed off his speed blowing past a defender on his other score.

Why it matters: Anderson, who got chewed out for campaigning for Pro Bowl votes, has played like a Pro Bowler over the past five weeks. Sunday was his fifth straight game with a touchdown. The yet-to-be-determined 2018 Jets quarterback already has one good weapon.

Two sacks and another tackle for loss in 20-16 win against Colts

DaQuan Jones had two sacks of Jacoby Brissett on Sunday in the Titans' win over the Colts. Darron Cummings/AP Photo

What happened: Jones set the tone for a relentless Titans front-seven that had eight sacks against the Colts. Jones repeatedly beat his man in the pass and run game. He called his shot, too, telling defensive lineman Jurrell Casey before the game that he felt a good day coming.

Why it matters: The Titans' offense is struggling to figure it out, but strong play from Jones and the defense has been enough to win five of the past six. They're leading the AFC South because of it.

Four catches for 37 yards, one touchdown in 26-20 win against Saints

play 0:24 Goff fires his 2nd TD pass of the game Jared Goff has all the time he needs and zips a seven-yard pass to the rookie Josh Reynolds for his first career TD reception.

What happened: Stepping in for the injured Robert Woods, Reynolds scored his first career touchdown. He had a solid day and required some attention that helped Cooper Kupp have a big day.

Why it matters: Reynolds had just one catch coming into Sunday's game. His successful day will likely lead to more opportunities, even when Woods returns. As if the Rams needed more weapons.

Two second-half rushing touchdowns in 34-20 loss to Falcons

play 0:24 Barber leaps for 2nd TD as Bucs make late run Peyton Barber goes over the pile for his 2nd touchdown of the game as Tampa Bay looks come back against Atlanta.

What happened: Doug Martin left the game with a concussion, and Barber, one of his backups, showed up on the fantasy vulture radar by punching in two short touchdowns.

Why it matters: Barber is a second-year undrafted free agent who left college to provide for his mother, who has been unable to work because of health issues. It's good to see him get some rewards for his work on the field.

