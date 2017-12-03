NFL players who protested during national anthem in Week 13

Jim Trotter says the NFL's plan for donation to social injustice organizations is because the league feels like "this is the right thing to do." (2:08)

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins does not plan to protest during the national anthem in Week 13, after the NFL and the Players Coalition, which Jenkins co-founded, this week joined in a partnership that calls for the league to contribute $89 million over seven years to projects dealing with criminal justice reform, law enforcement/community relations and education. Jenkins had raised his fist during the national anthem for every game since Week 2 of the 2016 season. Jenkins said he was unaware whether his teammates or other members of the Players Coalition, a group of 40-plus men from across the league, will cease their demonstrations.

President Donald Trump last week bashed a plan that would keep NFL teams in the locker room during the national anthem, saying it is "almost as bad as kneeling." Trump has also criticized free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- who launched the wave of protests during the anthem last season when he kneeled to protest police brutality against African-Americans and other inequality -- on multiple occasions and made claims that players who protest during the anthem should be suspended or released. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and players -- joined by coaches and owners, in some instances -- across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem in Week 3. There have been several more protests since.

Here are the players who protested in Week 13 (most recent updates first):

Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback Marcus Peters came out of the tunnel after the national anthem was over before the Chiefs' game against the Jets. This is the fifth game in a row he has done this. Peters had previously sat on a bench on the sideline for the anthem this season. -- Adam Teicher

Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas took a knee on the field during the national anthem before the Dolphins' game against the Broncos. The trio previously stayed in the locker room for the anthem against the Jets in Week 8, but they have kneeled the past few weeks. Dolphins coach Adam Gase had established a team rule requiring players to either stand for the anthem or stay in the tunnel, but Gase recently told players that if they wanted to come out and kneel, they could do it and they won't be punished for it. -- James Walker

San Francisco 49ers: Three 49ers players -- receiver Marquise Goodwin, safety Eric Reid and linebacker Eli Harold -- knelt during the anthem before Sunday’s game against Chicago in their ongoing protest of racial inequality in the country. Wide receiver Louis Murphy stood behind them with his right fist in the air. -- Nick Wagoner

Tennessee Titans: Wide receiver Rishard Matthews, who is inactive for the second straight game because of a hamstring injury, stayed in the locker room during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Texans. He has protested by remaining in the locker room during the anthem for every game since Week 3, with Week 10 being an exception due to Veterans Day. -- Cameron Wolfe

Baltimore Ravens: Rookie linebacker Tyus Bowser knelt in prayer in the end zone for the beginning part of the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Lions. He then ran to the sideline and put his hand over his heart. -- Jamison Hensley