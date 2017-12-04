Best rookie performances of Week 13: Alvin Kamara, Tarik Cohen amaze

Here's a closer look at how some of the top rookies fared in Week 13:

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: 12-of-15, 102 yards, TD; four carries, 19 yards

Analysis: The Bears had the ball for only 21:13, but Trubisky made the most of his limited opportunities. Trubisky had his best pass in weeks when he connected with wide receiver Dontrelle Inman on an 8-yard touchdown. Trubisky, who still needs to improve his footwork, patiently waited in the pocket for Inman to beat his defender and then put the ball on Inman's outside shoulder. Trubisky also had a couple of impressive scrambles near the end of the game. The rookie is still guilty of happy feet. He also did a poor job of feeling backside pressure on a sack-strip that Chicago luckily recovered. Overall, Trubisky was not the reason the Bears lost. The second overall pick showed modest growth from Week 12's disaster in Philadelphia. -- Jeff Dickerson

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: 20 carries, 57 yards, TD; three catches, 22 yards

Analysis: Fournette looked more explosive than he has over the past month, which is an indication that his ankle injury wasn't as much of a factor on Sunday. He still had some tough work to get as many rushing yards as he did, because the Jaguars' offensive line struggled to create space. The excuse that teams are stacking the box doesn't work because the Jaguars were dealing with that earlier in the season and had significant success against it. Fournette, who scored his first touchdown since Oct. 15, said after the game that he's not concentrating on hitting 1,000 yards (he has 822 with four games remaining) because the Jaguars are winning games in December in a playoff race. Still, he's on track to become the team's first 1,000-yard rusher since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2011. -- Michael DiRocco

play 0:21 Fournette celebrates TD with a 'free throw' Leonard Fournette runs in a short touchdown and then celebrates with his teammates by lining up and shooting the football through the goal post.

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Two tackles, sack, tackle for loss, quarterback hit

Analysis: McKinley continues to show up at key times, with a third-and-3 sack of Case Keenum that foiled a Vikings second-quarter scoring drive. McKinley showed his signature explosive burst while rushing off the right edge alongside Adrian Clayborn in what was a new pass-rushing wrinkle. McKinley now has five sacks this season, one more than reigning NFL sack champion Vic Beasley had during his rookie season. The Falcons' rookie record for sacks is seven by Mike Pitts in 1983. -- Vaughn McClure

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Seven catches on eight targets, 99 yards, TD

Analysis: Engram caught just about everything in his direction on Sunday against the Raiders, including a tough pass in the back of the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for which he tapped his feet inbounds and held on to the ball with a defender on his back. The rookie also made some eye-popping plays. He had an impressive catch-and-run down the left sideline in the first half and an impressive one-handed grab in the middle of the field late in the contest. The change to quarterback Geno Smith didn’t affect Engram’s production. In fact, it might have helped. He had perhaps his best game during a good rookie season in which he now has six touchdown catches. -- Jordan Raanan

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Six rushes, 16 yards; five catches for 33 yards, TD (21 yards).

Analysis: McCaffrey didn’t look as dynamic as fellow rookie Alvin Kamara of the Saints, but he also got fewer opportunities. He had 11 touches to 14 for Kamara. McCaffrey’s 21-yard touchdown catch in the first half wasn’t so much about the Panthers taking advantage of his skill set as it was a busted coverage by the Saints. His 64 catches on the season still lead all rookie running backs, but the Panthers have to find more ways to get him open in space like the Saints do with Kamara. -- David Newton

play 0:41 McCaffrey squeezes into end zone Christian McCaffrey jumps into the air to catch the pass from Cam Newton and runs it into the end zone for a Panthers 21-yard score in the second quarter.

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Four catches, 74 yards, TD

Analysis: Njoku could not haul in an early pass, but he came up with a couple of big plays as the game went on, including a 33-yard reception in the fourth quarter. His touchdown on a seam route was DeShone Kizer's best throw of the day and gave Njoku four touchdowns this season. That is the most in Browns history by a rookie tight end. If Josh Gordon can stay on the field, Njoku might benefit more than any other player. Gordon will draw the attention of a safety, which should open up the middle of the field for Njoku. -- Pat McManamon

Round drafted: 3

Statistics: Nine carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs; five receptions, 66 yards

Analysis: It’s really amazing at this point that Kamara continues to live up to the ridiculous hype he has generated. But he keeps doing it, week after week. When asked about preparing for him after the Saints beat Carolina 31-21 on Sunday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said, “We can prepare for whatever we want, but he’s got some elite ability.” Kamara is leading the NFL with 7.0 yards per carry. But his biggest play Sunday was a 2-yard run for a TD on fourth-and-goal on New Orleans’ opening drive. Kamara got hit by Panthers LB Shaq Thompson just before the goal line on a toss play into the open field. But he absorbed the hit and fought forward for the TD with an assist from Saints TE Michael Hoomanawanui. Kamara then went on to break another eight to 10 tackles the rest of the way, as he does on a weekly basis. Kamara now has at least one TD in six consecutive games, and he already is the third rookie in NFL history with more than 600 rushing and 600 receiving yards in a season -- with four games left to play. -- Mike Triplett

play 0:41 Kamara stays hot for Saints Alvin Kamara adds 2 touchdowns to his season total in the Saints' win over the Panthers.

Round drafted: 3

Statistics: Nine carries, 40 yards; three receptions, 23 yards

Analysis: This was another in a string of games in which Hunt wasn't much of a factor. His longest gain was a 14-yard run on the final play of the first half, when the Jets were in a prevent defense and willing to allow yardage. The Chiefs looked like they were trying to establish Hunt as a threat to begin the second quarter when they got the ball to him on five consecutive plays (four runs and a pass reception). But Hunt was given the ball on just seven other plays. -- Adam Teicher

Round drafted: 3

Statistics: Six targets, five catches, 68 yards

Analysis: The Rams were without Robert Woods for a second consecutive game, and Kupp once again drew more targets than Sammy Watkins, who was followed by top Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. Kupp made catches for 25 and 20 yards and has drawn at least five targets in each of the past six games. He’s up to 665 receiving yards for the season. -- Alden Gonzalez

Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen

Round drafted: 4

Statistics: Two carries, 5 yards; four receptions, 39 yards; two punt returns, 68 yards, TD

Analysis: Cohen pulled a Devin Hester on Sunday when he ran backwards 15 yards on a punt return only to reverse direction and beat the 49ers across the other side of the field for a 61-yard touchdown. “My fullback, Michael Burton, joked on the sidelines that I ran like 150 yards to get 61,” Cohen said. Cohen also had another long punt return called back because of a penalty. Cohen proved again that he's a threat whenever he touches the ball. The fourth-round pick's best play in the passing game came on a 21-yard gain when he made several San Francisco defenders miss in the open field. The only negative is that Cohen found little running room on the ground, but as a team, the Bears rushed for a surprisingly low 62 total yards. -- Jeff Dickerson

play 0:44 Cohen electrifies crowd with punt return TD Tarik Cohen reverses field and eludes several 49ers all the way for a 61-yard touchdown.

Round drafted: Fourth

Statistics: 21 carries, 113 yards, TD

Analysis: The Packers have found their workhorse back. Williams has 80 carries in the past four games and finally got his first 100-yard game of the season. While fellow rookie Aaron Jones finished off Sunday's 26-20 win over the Buccaneers with a 20-yard touchdown run in overtime, it was Williams who did most of the work. While most of Williams' production this season has been of the grind-it-out variety, he finally had an explosive play with a 25-yard gain. His previous long this season was 12 yards. With Ty Montgomery on injured reserve with a wrist injury, expect Williams to be the No. 1 back and Jones to provide the change of pace. -- Rob Demovsky

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

Round drafted: 5

Statistics: 1 carry, 20 yards, TD

Analysis: Jones played only two snaps in his return from his Nov. 12 knee injury, and he didn't touch the ball on his first one. The second one was the game winner. He showed the vision of a veteran when he cut a run to the outside and took it for a 20-yard touchdown in overtime to beat the Buccaneers. Jones played a complementary role to Williams, but Williams needed a rest after he touched the ball on four of the first seven plays of overtime, and Jones was more than ready. -- Rob Demovsky

play 0:54 Packers win in OT on Jones' 20-yard TD run Aaron Jones finds the end zone from 20 yards out as Green Bay beats Tampa Bay 26-20 in overtime.

Round drafted: 5

Statistics: Six catches, 92 yards on six targets.

Analysis: Despite dealing with what he thought might be food poisoning on Saturday night, Taylor played through his illness and posted the best performance of his young career. The former Louisiana Tech standout set career highs in receiving yards and catches. Taylor was a favorite of coach Kyle Shanahan in the draft, and his fit as a slot receiver in Shanahan's offense made him a potential late-round steal. Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play have made it harder on Taylor, but he looked to be on the same page as Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo almost instantly on Sunday. Taylor's 33-yard catch on third down late in the fourth quarter shows the amount of trust both Garoppolo and Shanahan already have in him, and the toughness he displayed in playing after a night of vomiting offers ample evidence that he will have a place on this team moving forward. Perhaps even a prominent one. -- Nick Wagoner

Round drafted: Undrafted

Statistics: 11 carries, 51 yards, TD

Analysis: Those numbers might not seem like much, but considering it was his first NFL game, it was impressive. Add to that the Lions had a makeshift offensive line and Detroit's run game has been poor all season and it was a good start for the back who made the team out of Cincinnati after a strong preseason. Even as Detroit's run game struggled, the Lions refused to use him until Sunday when starter Ameer Abdullah was hurt. Green's performance might have shown he should get more carries down the stretch, especially if the Lions end up out of playoff contention. -- Michael Rothstein