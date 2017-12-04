Who was that?! Unheralded ballers who mattered in Week 13

Sometimes the NFL's top plays on a Sunday come from people we wouldn't expect. They're the plays that make you ask, "Who was that?" These performances can change a player's career.

Here's a look at Week 13's unheralded ballers, starting with a small in stature, not impact, Bears rookie running back and a Packers long big-man TD and Lambeau Leap.

61-yard punt return TD in 15-14 loss to 49ers

play 0:44 Cohen electrifies crowd with punt return TD Tarik Cohen reverses field and eludes several 49ers all the way for a 61-yard touchdown.

What happened: The Bears hadn't had a rookie take a punt return to the crib since Devin Hester. Cohen pulled his best Hester impression running backward 15 yards before finding a lane to the end zone.

Why it matters: Cohen is the first player with a passing TD, rushing TD, receiving TD and punt return TD since Terry Metcalf in 1975. He's the first rookie to complete that since Hall of Famer Gale Sayers in 1965. That's special company.

62-yard fumble return TD in 26-20 OT win over Bucs

play 0:32 Lowry's 62-yard scoop-and-score extends Packers' lead Quinton Dial sacks Jameis Winston and Dean Lowry recovers the ball and takes it 62 yards for a touchdown.

What happened: Kenny Clark got a strip-sack of Jameis Winston, Lowry recovered and sprinted to the end zone for the TD. The 300-pound defensive end then made a Lambeau Leap, barely.

Why it matters: The Packers are still alive in the competitive NFC wild card as Aaron Rodgers prepares for a return. Lowry's TD played a big role in getting the Packers to O, and the eventual win.

1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, two passes defended in 23-3 win over Bills

play 0:22 Taylor picked off in red zone by former teammate Lee Bills QB Tyrod Taylor's throw intended for RB LeSean McCoy gets picked off by Patriots DL Eric Lee in the first quarter.

What happened: Lee, signed off the Bills’ practice squad in November, was thrust into an expanded role because starter Trey Flowers was out with a rib injury. He responded in a big way, helping make it a long day for the Bills QBs.

Why it matters: Lee's emergence will only help the Patriots' depth as they head into the playoffs. New England's defense was a big weakness earlier in the season, but it isn't anymore.

23 carries for 120 yards, TD in 35-9 win over Broncos

play 1:17 Dolphins rout reeling Broncos Kenyan Drake breaks off a 42-yard touchdown run and Xavien Howard takes a Trevor Siemian interception to the house as Denver's losing streak increases to eight in Miami's 35-9 win.

What happened: Drake was handed the keys to the Dolphins' backfield and he made the most of it in the blowout win over Broncos. Drake scored a 42-yard rushing touchdown.

Why it matters: The Dolphins stay in the mix of a bad AFC wild-card picture with the win. Miami hasn't played playoff-caliber football much this season, but it's only one back of a playoff spot.

Two special-teams tackles in 31-21 win over Panthers

Taysom Hill made an impact in his first action on special teams on Sunday against the Panthers. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

What happened: The undrafted third-string QB out of BYU was active for the first time this season to play special teams and he made two tackles on the kickoff coverage team.

Why it matters: The Saints like Hill's potential as an eventual replacement for Drew Brees. Hill has been a tough player since his college days and it shows on his willingness to play special teams.

