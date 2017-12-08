Week 14 NFL predictions: Scores for every game

NFL Nation reporters predict the outcomes and scores for Week 14 games on Sunday and Monday.

The Bills have concerns at quarterback with Tyrod Taylor dealing with a knee injury. The Colts can expect a heavy dose of running back LeSean McCoy if Nathan Peterman (five interceptions in 39 pass attempts) starts at quarterback. The Colts' run defense has been the strong part of its D unit of late, as it hasn't allowed a team to rush for more than 96 yards in the past five games. The Colts also are coming off a game where they rushed for 141 yards against Jacksonville in Week 13. The Bills are only 25th in the NFL against the run this season. The Colts end their three-game losing streak. Colts 20, Bills 10 -- Mike Wells

Tickets are being resold for as little as $4 for this game, and fans will get their money's worth. The Bills and Colts are a combined 2-7 since Week 9 and both are averaging fewer than two offensive touchdowns per game. Whether it is Peterman or a hobbled Taylor starting at quarterback, the Bills' offense has done little lately to inspire confidence, averaging the fourth-fewest yards gained per drive since Week 9. Colts 17, Bills 13 -- Mike Rodak

The Vikings' defense has succeeded in making life difficult for Cam Newton. The quarterback was sacked a career-high eight times last season and brought down a half-dozen times during their 2014 meeting. The former MVP runs into Minnesota at the worst possible time -- a game after the Vikings held Atlanta to 1-of-10 on third-down conversions after the Falcons led the league in that category. Offensively, Minnesota's red zone scoring surge has been as crucial in these past four games, with Case Keenum approaching near perfection in his dominant performance in Week 13. In the midst of an eight-game win streak, the Vikings are getting it done again and again on the road. If they win in Charlotte, it’s smooth sailing for the remainder of the season. They’ll also lock up the NFC North with a victory against the Panthers. Vikings 18, Panthers 13 -- Courtney Cronin

Until Cam Newton and the offense show they consistently can put up points against good teams, there's no reason to pick them to win. Minnesota has the league's No. 2 defense. The Panthers got by two weeks ago against the Jets because of a defensive touchdown and special-teams score, but weren't a factor in the second half of last week's 31-21 loss to the Saints. The difference here is Minnesota doesn't have an explosive offense, so expect a defensive battle. Vikings 17, Panthers 14 -- David Newton

The Bengals are on a short week, but Cincinnati’s defensive line, led by Geno Atkins, is going to be a real problem for the Bears, who lost three-time Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long to a season-ending shoulder injury. The Bears just can’t score. Chicago is ranked 30th in points per game (15.9) and 32nd in net yards per game (275.8). The Bengals are undisciplined, but they have better talent. Bengals 21, Bears 14 – Jeff Dickerson

The Bengals could be in for a big letdown after losing an emotional game to the Steelers and several of their starters to injury, including Vontaze Burfict and Joe Mixon. However, the Bengals should win this one on talent alone, despite all of their struggles lately. The Bengals' offense has been playing better as of late, and it should still be clicking, even without Mixon. Bengals 21, Bears 13 -- Katherine Terrell

The Packers' defense has to get takeaways to win -- like it did last Sunday against the Buccaneers, with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. Good thing for the Pack, the Browns have been more than willing to hand over the ball. They lead the league with 30 giveaways and have the worst turnover differential (minus-19) in the NFL. Even if Brett Hundley can't make much happen on offense a week after he threw for just 84 yards, his defense should be able to bail him out. Packers 20, Browns 15 -- Rob Demovsky

The Browns are overdue a week where things go right. This week gives the Browns' 10th-ranked defense a chance to step up. If the defense plays to its potential, it should be able to confuse Hundley and stop the Packers' running game. If that happens and the offense protects the ball, the Browns could get win No. 1. Browns 16, Packers 13 -- Pat McManamon

The 49ers undoubtedly were energized by last week's win against Chicago and, more important, by what quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can do. The challenge is a little more difficult this week, though an injury-ravaged Texans defense doesn't present the opposition it once did. The Niners must find a way to prevent Jadeveon Clowney from wrecking their game plan, which is no easy task. But consider that Houston is 1-5 with Tom Savage at quarterback and giving up 25.8 points per game on the season. With Garoppolo, the Niners now enter games like this with an advantage at the most important position on the field, something they didn't have previously. It should be enough to get them their first two-game winning streak of the Kyle Shanahan era. 49ers 20, Texans 17 -- Nick Wagoner

Coming off a 365-yard performance against the Titans last week, Savage will have a chance to put up more big numbers against the 49ers’ 19th-ranked pass defense. The Texans are on the cusp of their first losing season since 2013 but will avoid that for at least one more game. Texans 20, 49ers 13 -- Sarah Barshop

This will look like an impossible matchup for the Seahawks to those who have gotten used to seeing Russell Wilson constantly running for his life behind an offensive line that struggles to protect him. And it is a difficult matchup, to be sure. Jacksonville leads the NFL in sacks and ranks third at getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. But the Seahawks' pass protection has improved quite a bit with Duane Brown at left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle allowed pressure on 39.4 percent (30th in the NFL) of Wilson's dropbacks before the Brown trade, as compared to 23.1 percent (eighth) since Brown arrived in Week 9. The Seahawks' 24-10 win over Philadelphia last week was another reminder that they shouldn't be written off in their injury-weakened state. An improved offensive line, a running game that has shown signs of life and a defense that has still been good without Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor will be enough on Sunday in Jacksonville. Seahawks 21, Jaguars 18 -- Brady Henderson

This game is all about the Jaguars' offense. The defense -- which leads the NFL in sacks, pass defense and scoring -- has its hands full with Wilson, Jimmy Graham and Doug Baldwin, but there are enough playmakers at all levels to limit the big plays that Wilson creates with his legs. However, the Jags' offense is going to have a hard time moving the ball consistently. Leonard Fournette is still dealing with an ankle injury and has run for just 226 yards and one touchdown on 77 carries (2.9 per carry) in the past four games. The offensive line is banged up too. The biggest issue, though, are the receivers dealing with the half of the “Legion of Boom” still standing. Rookie Keelan Cole has been up and down all season and has battled drops. Rookie Dede Westbrook is playing in just his fourth game. Marqise Lee is the Jaguars' top option, but he has battled rib and knee injuries over the past six weeks and leads the NFL with seven drops. The Jaguars just don't have enough firepower to score a lot of points. Seahawks 24, Jaguars 14 -- Mike DiRocco

Derek Carr insists the Chiefs' being without All-Pro CB Marcus Peters will not alter the Raiders' thinking at Arrowhead Stadium and yet, how can it not? Peters is one of just three players to have multiple interceptions against Carr, who passed for 417 yards and three TDs against the Chiefs in their wild 31-30 win in Oakland in October. Still, the Raiders are likely to be without receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) but get Michael Crabtree back from his one-game suspension. Carr never has won at Arrowhead and while Oakland has allowed opponents to compete 70.1 percent of their passes, the stars are aligning for Carr. Raiders 27, Chiefs 26 -- Paul Gutierrez

Carr threw for 417 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs in Week 7 and that was with Peters in the lineup. Peters won’t play this time after being suspended. To illustrate just how much more difficult the Chiefs' job will be without Peters, the Raiders took 15 snaps on the game-winning drive against the Chiefs the last time. They passed on every play, but only one of those throws went toward Peters in coverage. Carr was feasting on the other Chiefs defenders. Raiders 27, Chiefs 23 -- Adam Teicher

Matthew Stafford has an injured throwing hand, and there's no guarantee he'll play and, if he does, how effective he'll be. If the Lions had a running game that was better than No. 31 in the league, Detroit could potentially use that to help take pressure off Stafford. But they don't. Plus, the right side of the offensive line (tackle Rick Wagner, guard T.J. Lang) is beat up. While Detroit's defense has shown flashes, the Lions have given up 24 points or more in each of their past four games. This is a game the Lions have to have to keep any real playoff hopes alive. But the injuries might be too much to overcome. Tampa Bay 24, Detroit 20 -- Mike Rothstein

This is the Bucs' best bet to win in their remaining four games, although all of their final four opponents are fighting for the playoffs with a combined record of 30-18. The fact the Lions are ranked second-to last in rushing yards helps a Bucs' defense that surrendered 347 total rushing yards in the past two games. Stafford's injury also helps a Bucs pass rush that has just 17 sacks, fewest in the league. Bucs 25, Lions 22 -- Jenna Laine

The Titans have played tight, ugly football all season, but it has led to winning six of the past seven. Forcing the Cardinals to be one-dimensional and rattling Blaine Gabbert into turnovers could be the key to this game sporting two up-and-down offenses. Tennessee has been good at that all year. Titans 23, Cardinals 17 -- Cameron Wolfe

The Titans will run both Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray at Arizona, putting fresh legs on the field on a consistent basis. Arizona is ranked ninth in rushing yards allowed per game with 99.5 and sixth in rushing yards allowed per play with 3.71. If the Cardinals can stop the run and Gabbert can limit his turnovers, the Cardinals will have a chance to win. But that'll be tough with how effective Murray and Henry have been this year. Titans 24, Cardinals 17 -- Josh Weinfuss

Given they've lost nine of their past 10, including eight straight, the fact this a home game may not actually be an advantage for the Broncos. Their fan base believes it was promised a playoff team and now has a team with the longest losing streak since 1967. If the Jets get the lead, the home crowd may actually turn on the Broncos. The Broncos have had the lead less than 7 percent of the time during the losing streak and in five of those losses, they never held the lead. If the Broncos don't get to work early, it could be an ugly afternoon. Jets 23, Broncos 21 -- Jeff Legwold

It’s a bad road team (1-4) against a bad team, period. I give the Jets a slight edge because they’re still playing hard and they have the ability on defense to keep Denver in its offensive funk -- 10 consecutive games with fewer than 20 points. The Jets will have some issues with the Denver defense, but they have momentum (65 points in the past two games) and they should make enough plays in the red zone to pull out a win. Jets 23, Broncos 17 -- Rich Cimini

It's a bad matchup for the Redskins: a team with a terrific pass rush against a battered offensive line. That's why they're hoping tackles Trent Williams and Morgan Moses can play Sunday, despite their injuries. Otherwise, they'll be forced to use two backup tackles versus end Joey Bosa and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. The worry should be as much about Los Angeles' ability to collapse the pocket, giving the outside rushers more opportunities. The Chargers have a plus-14 turnover ratio since Week 5 -- best in the NFL. Since that time, the Redskins are minus-4 (tied for 24th), though that stat is built off three bad games. If the Redskins can run the ball -- Los Angeles ranks 31st in yards per carry allowed -- then they can stay in this game until the end. If they fall behind, the Chargers will feast. Chargers 24, Redskins 21 -- John Keim

The last time Washington traveled to Los Angeles, the Redskins defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. However, fast-forward to December’s return trip to L.A. and Washington is a much different team ravaged by injuries. The Redskins will have trouble protecting Kirk Cousins from the Chargers' pass-rush duo of Ingram and Bosa. Look for Melvin Gordon to put up good numbers against a leaky Washington run defense. Chargers 27, Redskins 21 -- Eric Williams

Just how big is this game for playoff positioning? According to ESPN.com’s Football Power Index, the Eagles would have a 97 percent chance to claim a first-round bye with a win. The percentages would fall to 50 percent with a loss. The Eagles have stayed out West all week, practicing on a slick surface at Angels Stadium and sleeping in a hotel. Not ideal. But they're hungry to rebound after a loss to the Seahawks, and you'd better believe Carson Wentz wants to get the better of Jared Goff, his training partner leading up to the 2016 draft. Eagles 30, Rams 27 -- Tim McManus

This may sound oversimplified, but I just can't see the Eagles -- NFL leaders in point margin -- losing two consecutive games. These teams are very evenly matched in all three phases. But the Rams' defense has had a hard time against quarterbacks such as Wentz who can make plays outside the pocket (see: Keenum, Case). And the Eagles' defense is good against the run, which probably means Goff will throw the ball a lot on Sunday. He's had a lot of those lately. The Rams will be at home, but Eagles fans travel well. The Rams also haven't had an ideal practice schedule this week. They were forced into a walk-through on Wednesday and battled fierce winds while in pads on Thursday. It all counts in a close game like this. Eagles 24, Rams 21 -- Alden Gonzalez

In 2010, the Cowboys were 1-7 when they visited MetLife Stadium with an interim coach in Jason Garrett to play the 6-2 Giants. They left with a win. The Cowboys travel to MetLife Stadium this week to face a 2-10 Giants team with an interim coach, Steve Spagnuolo, and expect the Giants to play better than their record, especially with Eli Manning back at quarterback. That said, the Giants average just 15.7 points per game and have the 32nd-ranked defense overall. If the Cowboys want to maintain their slim playoff chances, they need to beat the Giants. New York has scored just 32 points in the first quarter this season. Cowboys 27, Giants 16 -- Todd Archer

The Giants topped 20 points with Manning as their quarterback only once in his past five starts. And that came when they scored a meaningless touchdown in San Francisco in the final minutes. What makes you think they're going to do it now? They struggle to score once again against the Cowboys. It's also a bad matchup for the 32nd-ranked rushing defense against the fourth-ranked rushing offense. Cowboys 26, Giants 13 -- Jordan Raanan

The Ravens have had success at Heinz Field, but that has typically happened against backup quarterbacks. Ben Roethlisberger is 8-2 against Baltimore in Pittsburgh with a 102.2 passer rating. He has thrown 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The pressure is a little off the Ravens after beating Detroit. This isn't a must-win for Baltimore anymore. The Ravens can win their last three games of the season -- at Cleveland and home against Indianapolis and Cincinnati -- to get to 10 victories and secure a playoff berth. Steelers 27, Ravens 20 -- Jamison Hensley

Roethlisberger has eight touchdown passes over his past two home games. The Steelers like their running game matchup with Baltimore’s defensive front after Le'Veon Bell had 144 yards on 35 carries against it in Week 4. Pittsburgh needs this game for playoff home-field advantage and will be emotionally charged after the loss of Ryan Shazier. Steelers 24, Ravens 17 -- Jeremy Fowler

This marks just the second time in the Bill Belichick era (2000-present) that the Patriots will play a team in the regular season twice in a span of three weeks, which is an added wrinkle to consider. The last time it happened, in 2000, the Patriots split with the Colts. If the Patriots don't protect Tom Brady better than they did two weeks ago against Miami, when they surrendered eight quarterback hits, they could fall victim to the upset. But in the end, the Dolphins' struggle to score points -- they rank 26th in the NFL at an average of 17.4 per game -- will make it hard to keep pace with New England (averaging 29 points per game). Patriots 27, Dolphins 17 -- Mike Reiss

The Rob Gronkowski suspension will have a negative impact for New England. But not to the point where the Dolphins can pull off the upset and avoid the season sweep. The Patriots played their B-game in the first meeting two weeks ago and still won by 18 points. This game will be closer but with the same result. Patriots 23, Dolphins 16 -- James Walker