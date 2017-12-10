NFL players who protested during national anthem in Week 14

President Donald Trump last month bashed a plan that would keep NFL teams in the locker room during the national anthem, saying it is "almost as bad as kneeling." Trump has also criticized free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- who launched the wave of protests during the anthem last season when he kneeled to protest police brutality against African-Americans and other issues -- on multiple occasions and made claims that players who protest during the anthem should be suspended or released. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and players -- joined by coaches and owners, in some instances -- across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem in Week 3. There have been several more protests since.

Here are the players who protested in Week 14 (most recent updates first):

San Francisco 49ers: Once again, three 49ers -- safety Eric Reid, linebacker Eli Harold and receiver Marquise Goodwin -- knelt in protest of racial inequality during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against Houston. Defensive end Solomon Thomas, defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, safety Adrian Colbert and linebacker Reuben Foster stood behind that trio with a hand on their shoulder in a show of support. -- Nick Wagoner

New York Giants: Olivier Vernon continued to be the only Giants player to protest, kneeling during the anthem before Sunday's game against the Cowboys. It was his fifth game back after missing four games with an ankle injury. Vernon has done so at every game since Week 3 in Philadelphia. He said recently he plans to continue kneeling until the real message behind the protests is understood by the public. -- Jordan Raanan

Oakland Raiders: Running back Marshawn Lynch remained seated during the national anthem before the Raiders' game against the Chiefs. He has remained seated during the national anthem all season, though he stood for the Mexican national anthem three weeks ago in the Raiders' game in Mexico City. Lynch has not said why he has remained seated during the national anthem. He wore a T-shirt before the team's Week 4 game that read, "EVERYBODY -VS- TRUMP." -- Paul Gutierrez

New Orleans Saints: Most of the Saints players briefly knelt in unity before the national anthem against the Falcons on Thursday night, as they have done in their past nine games. They then all stood during the anthem, with some players and coaches locking arms. -- Mike Triplett

Note: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who has stayed in the tunnel during the national anthem recently, was suspended for Sunday's game.