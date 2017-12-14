The 10 most effective #ProBowlVote tweets

Fan voting for the NFL Pro Bowl was scheduled to end Thursday, a process that once again allowed the public to provide one-third of the input for determining 2018 rosters. We'll need to wait until after coaches and players vote to find out the full results, but for now we can see who got the most traction during a fun portion of the public balloting.

Among other ways, fans could vote with the touch of a button on social media. Retweeting a verified team or player account with the hashtag #ProBowlVote counted as a vote. What follows are the 10 most retweeted accounts that fit the profile, based on ESPN research. They will not necessarily make the Pro Bowl, but their candidacies have all received boosts from their energetic fans.

The short version: The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, and their fans bases, are pretty good at Twitter.

1. CB Damarious Randall, Packers

Randall is tied for sixth in the NFL with four interceptions, but the Packers' first-round draft pick in 2015 has had his share of issues this season. Most notably, he was benched during a Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. He was not on the sideline during the second half of that game, which the team attributed to an "internal matter."

2. S Michael Thomas, Miami Dolphins

Thomas is annually one of the NFL's top special-teams players and is seeking recognition for those efforts. He ranks sixth in the NFL this season with 12 special-teams tackles, per ESPN Stats & Information.

3. KR Ryan Switzer, Dallas Cowboys

Switzer, a rookie, ranks No. 3 in the NFL in kickoff returns (25.95) and is another special-teams candidate. He also averages 9.38 yards on 21 punt returns, including one for a touchdown.

.@Switz has one of the highest kickoff return averages in the @NFL.



GET THIS MAN TO THE PRO BOWL!



1 RT = 1 #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/TkR7Jc7Dge — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 8, 2017

4. WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Adams is tied for second in the NFL with nine touchdown receptions, to go along with 69 total receptions for 828 yards. He is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season after finishing 2016 with 997 receiving yards.

5. Adams, from Packers DT Mike Daniels

Adams' teammate is referencing the latest of Adams' key touchdowns: The winning score in overtime during Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Since the start of the 2016 season, Adams has 21 touchdown receptions -- tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown for most in the NFL over that period.

Seriously tho...how many times does this guy have to save the day before he can get some RTs to get into the Pro Bowl!!! #ProBowlVote @tae15adams

Every RT = 1 Vote pic.twitter.com/GRMxrzlDyR — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) December 10, 2017

6. A host of Minnesota Vikings

Tied for the best record in the NFC (10-3), the Vikings have plenty of Pro Bowl candidates. Defensive end Everson Griffen ranks third in the NFL with 13 sacks, for example, and receiver Adam Thielen is tied for third with 1,161 receiving yards. Worth noting: The Vikings did not include quarterback Case Keenum, a pending free agent, on this list.

7. QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott hasn't looked as sharp in his second season, but the suspension of tailback Ezekiel Elliott has eliminated a key player from the Cowboys' offense. He does rank No. 5 in the NFL in Total Quarterback Rating (67.1), but he is No. 16 in passing yards (2,752) and tied for No. 10 in touchdown passes (21).

Operation Get QB1 to the Pro Bowl in full effect!@dak + #ProBowlVote



1 RT = 1 Vote #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/C3q4UcdNhi — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 7, 2017

8. S Michael Thomas, Miami Dolphins (again!)

There are a lot of people who want to see Thomas get recognition. It's not difficult to understand why. Since the start of the 2014 season, he has a league-high 55 special-teams tackles.

9. DT Mike Daniels, Green Bay Packers

Daniels isn't just out here stumping for his teammates. One of the most consistent interior disrupters in the NFL, Daniels has four sacks in 11 games.

Thank you to everyone who has voted so far!! Retweet to keep it going!! Voting is unlimited!

Every RT = 1 vote #ProBowlVote @Mike_Daniels76 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/AVeAfINaQV — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) December 9, 2017

10. S Michael Thomas, Miami Dolphins (one more time!)

The folks at Pro Football Focus are among those who think Thomas belongs in the Pro Bowl, calling him one of the best vises in the game. (A "vise" is the defender who tries to slow a "gunner" on punt plays.)