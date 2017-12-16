Fantasy Fallout: Can Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson save your season?

With Aaron Rodgers' return, Matthew Berry slots Jordy Nelson as a top-20 receiver for Week 15 when Green Bay takes on the Panthers. (0:38)

Aaron Rodgers tried to tone down the buzz surrounding his return from a broken collarbone this week by insisting that he’s not coming back to “save” the Green Bay Packers.

But what about your fantasy team?

Chances are, you have a much tougher decision to make this week than the Packers, who won’t hesitate to throw Rodgers right back into their starting lineup. You’ve probably got an all-or-nothing playoff matchup and a good backup quarterback who helped get you there.

ESPN’s fantasy experts have faith in Rodgers, though. He is ranked among the top five quarterbacks this week. And ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky offered a history lesson this week that should provide hope.

As Demovsky wrote, Rodgers came back strong from a similar hiatus in 2013, when he missed seven games with a broken collarbone in his non-throwing shoulder (this time it has been eight weeks, and it’s his throwing shoulder). Rodgers completed 25 of 39 passes for 318 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in his first game back last time.

Before Aaron Rodgers got hurt, Jordy Nelson had an NFL-leading six TDs in the first five games. AP Photo/Mike Roemer

“I know it was four years ago, but [that game] should give us a good idea of how he’ll operate,” Demovsky said. “Mike McCarthy did a masterful job playcalling, getting the ball out of Rodgers’ hands quickly. It meant a lot of screens, hitches and dumpoffs, but they kept the chains moving and it added up to a 318-yard, two-touchdown day.

“Yes there was some rust; Rodgers threw two early interceptions. But he got better as the game went on.”

Receiver Jordy Nelson is an even tougher choice for fantasy owners, since he has gone ice cold during Rodgers’ hiatus (a total of 22 catches for 153 yards and zero TDs in seven games). But the 32-year-old has been a go-to guy for Rodgers for years. And before Rodgers got hurt, Nelson had 19 catches for 230 yards and an NFL-leading six TDs in the first five games.

Back in 2013, Nelson’s numbers also dipped significantly while Rodgers was hurt. Then, he caught 10 passes for 161 yards in Rodgers’ first game back.

“I know there's a lot of juice left in 87. I'd like to fill that up this week,” Rodgers said of Nelson this week -- unprompted when he was actually being asked about fellow Packers receiver Davante Adams.

Last, but not least, is rookie Packers running back Jamaal Williams, who has broken out with 545 total yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns during the last five weeks.

“I think we’re finally safe to say that Jamaal Williams is the guy,” Demovsky said of the question as to whether Williams or fellow rookie Aaron Jones would be the lead back when both were healthy.

The Packers won't stop running the ball just because Rodgers is back. In fact, the run game and short passing game should be his best friends.

Life without Wentz:

On the flip side, the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles now must try to survive without their MVP candidate quarterback, Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL this past Sunday.

Fortunately, the Eagles have an experienced backup in Nick Foles. But ESPN Eagles reporter Tim McManus said in this week’s Insider fantasy Q&A with Mike Clay that Alshon Jeffery and the outside receivers could take the biggest hit from the QB change, since Foles is less mobile than Wentz and will be operating behind a banged-up offensive line. McManus predicts more steady work for slot receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Zach Ertz on short and intermediate routes.

McManus also wrote Friday that he sees this as the perfect time to break out running back Jay Ajayi, who has played a dynamic but limited role since the Eagles acquired him in a trade from the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Ajayi is averaging 7.0 yards per carry in five games with Philadelphia, but he has only 44 total carries in that span. This past week, he ran 15 times for 78 yards in a 43-35 thriller over the Los Angeles Rams -- the first time he had reached double-digit carries since joining Philly.

“With Wentz sidelined ... they'll need to maximize the talent at their disposal to help compensate for the major loss,” McManus wrote. “Ajayi has been without question the team's most untapped resource to date.”

Life without McCown:

Josh McCown's season-ending hand injury will also hurt some fantasy owners. Not only does he rank 13th among quarterbacks in ESPN’s fantasy scoring this year, but New York Jets receivers Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse both rank in the top 25. Anderson ranks ninth among receivers in fantasy scoring since Week 6.

ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini wrote that there will definitely be a drop-off from McCown to new QB Bryce Petty, but he stressed that “it would be wrong to totally dismiss Anderson as a fantasy option” because of his history with Petty. Cimini said Anderson was Petty’s “go-to receiver” last year in four starts and two relief appearances, with more targets than any player on the teams, including Brandon Marshall.

Of course, Cimini pointed out that four of those targets turned into interceptions for Petty, so don’t expect perfectly smooth sailing.

