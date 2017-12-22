Bill Belichick will be running hurry-up offense with Christmas shopping

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Like his team, Bill Belichick must do some of his best work with the clock ticking down.

After opening his Friday news conference by asking the assembled reporters if their Christmas shopping is done, the New England Patriots coach revealed he has a lot of work to do himself.

"Not even close," Belichick quipped.

Belichick had asked those in attendance if the presents were wrapped as well. When the same question was asked of him, he said, "How can you wrap it if you haven't bought it?"

Clearly, this isn't the fast start that Belichick always preaches to his team. But as Sunday's 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers showed, the Patriots are often at their best with limited time on the clock.

Furthermore, beating the clock at the end of the second quarter has been a productive stretch for Belichick's squad, as the Patriots have scored in the final minute in 10 of their 14 games (four touchdowns, six field goals).