NFL players who protested during national anthem in Week 16

President Donald Trump last month bashed a plan that would keep NFL teams in the locker room during the national anthem, saying it is "almost as bad as kneeling." Trump has also criticized free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- who launched the wave of protests during the anthem last season when he kneeled to protest police brutality against African-Americans and other issues -- on multiple occasions and made claims that players who protest during the anthem should be suspended or released. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and players -- joined by coaches and owners, in some instances -- across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem in Week 3. There have been several more protests since.

Here are the players who protested in Week 16 (most recent updates first):

Seattle Seahawks: Several members of the defensive line again sat during the anthem before Sunday's game at Dallas: Nazair Jones, Sheldon Richardson, Dion Jordan, Jarran Reed, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Marcus Smith, Quinton Jefferson, Frank Clark and Branden Jackson. Linebacker Paul Dawson also sat. Left tackle Duane Brown again took a knee next to the group while center Justin Britt held his hand on Brown’s shoulder in support. -- Brady Henderson

New York Giants: Defensive end Olivier Vernon continued to kneel for the national anthem, which he has done since early this season. -- Jordan Raanan

San Francisco 49ers: Like last week, four players -- safety Eric Reid, linebacker Eli Harold and receivers Marquise Goodwin and Louis Murphy -- knelt in protest of racial inequality during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. Safety Adrian Colbert stood next to the quartet as a show of support. -- Nick Wagoner

Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback Marcus Peters came out of the tunnel after the national anthem was over before the Chiefs' game against the Dolphins on Sunday. This was the seventh game in a row he had done this, though he was suspended in Week 14. Peters had previously sat on a bench on the sideline for the anthem this season. -- Adam Teicher

Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver Kenny Stills and safety Michael Thomas, who is inactive, took a knee on the field during the national anthem before the Dolphins' game against the Chiefs. Tight end Julius Thomas, who has joined Stills and Thomas in kneeling for the anthem this season, is on injured reserve. The trio previously stayed in the locker room for the anthem against the Jets in Week 7, but they have knelt the past few weeks. Dolphins coach Adam Gase had established a team rule requiring players to either stand for the anthem or stay in the tunnel, but Gase recently told players that if they wanted to come out and kneel, they could do it and they won't be punished for it. -- James Walker

New Orleans Saints: Most of the Saints players briefly kneeled in unity before the national anthem against the Falcons, as they have done in their past 11 games. They then all stood during the anthem, with some players and coaches locking arms. -- Mike Triplett

Los Angeles Chargers: Left tackle Russell Okung stood with the rest of his teammates during the national anthem before Saturday's game against the Chiefs, raising his right fist for the fifth straight week. Okung was not active and was in street clothes for the first time this year. Okung said earlier this year that despite an agreement in principle between the NFL and the Players Coalition to address criminal justice reform, he will continue to protest during the national anthem on game days. He attended a meeting in October with NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss how the league would handle anthem protests. Earlier this season, Okung wrote an open letter to other NFL players on The Players' Tribune, with the goal of overcoming "uncharted territory" by opening a line of communication and responding with "one voice" as players. -- Eric D. Williams

Tennessee Titans: Wide receiver Rishard Matthews stayed in the locker room during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Rams. He has protested by remaining in the locker room during the anthem for every game since Week 3, with Week 10 being an exception because of Veterans Day. -- Cameron Wolfe

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams followed standard operating procedure during the anthem before the game against the Titans on Sunday. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn raised his right fist in the air, and punter Johnny Hekker wrapped his arm around him in a show of support. Wide receiver Tavon Austin and running back Todd Gurley locked arms. -- Alden Gonzalez