NFL Playoff Picture: Updated seeds after Week 16

In a crowded AFC Wild Card picture, Jeff Saturday says the Chargers did what they needed in Week 16, but still need to take care of business next week in hopes of making the postseason. (0:52)

After an exhilarating and ultimately exhausting Sunday of Week 16 football, here's the latest NFL playoff picture.

Note: This post will be updated after the Pittsburgh-Houston and Oakland-Philadelphia games on Monday.

AFC

At the very least, the Patriots will have a first-round bye. They could clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as early as Monday, if the Steelers lose to the Texans. If the Steelers beat the Texans, the Patriots could still clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over the Jets or a Steelers loss to the Browns in Week 17.

If the season ended Sunday: The Patriots would face the lowest remaining seed out of the wild-card round.

The Steelers will clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Texans on Monday. The only way the Steelers would have to play wild-card weekend is if they lose in Houston then drop another game to the Browns in Week 17, and the Jaguars defeat the Titans. The AFC's No. 1 seed remains open, if the Steelers finish 2-0 and the Patriots lose to the Jets.

If the season ended today: The Steelers would face the second-lowest remaining seed out of the wild-card round.

The Jaguars won the AFC South before even kicking off in San Francisco thanks to the Titans' loss to the Rams, but nothing else went right after that. They could still clinch a first-round bye, as noted above, but won't fall below the third seed.

If the season ended today: The Jaguars would host the No. 6 Titans in the wild-card round.

The Chiefs won the AFC West with a win over the Dolphins, but they can't beat the Jaguars in a tiebreaker, per the ESPN Playoff Machine.

If the season ended today: The Chiefs would host the No. 5 Ravens in the wild-card round.

After Saturday's victory over the Colts, the Ravens are in the best situation among the AFC's wild-card candidates. They can clinch with a Week 17 victory over the Bengals. Even if they lose, they'll get one of the two wild-card spots if either the Bills or the Titans lose.

If the season ended today: The Ravens would face the No. 4 Chiefs in the wild-card round.

Even after their third consecutive loss -- the latest at home to the Rams on Sunday -- all hope is not lost for the Titans. At the moment, Tennessee is ahead of the Chargers and Bills because of a superior conference record. The Titans will clinch a wild-card spot either by defeating the Jaguars or if both the Bills and Chargers lose in Week 17.

If the season ended today: The Titans would face the No. 3 Jaguars in the wild-card round.

In the hunt:

Los Angeles Chargers (8-7): The Chargers need help to get into the playoffs. In addition to defeating the Raiders in Week 17, they'll need the Titans to lose to the Jaguars and the Ravens to defeat the Bengals.

NFC

A win over the Oakland Raiders on Monday night would clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. A loss would re-set the stakes for Week 17: an Eagles win or a Vikings loss would secure the No. 1 seed for Philadelphia.

If the season ended today: The Eagles would face the lowest remaining seed out of the wild-card round.

The Vikings did their part to secure a first-round bye with a win Saturday night in Green Bay, but the Panthers' victory over the Buccaneers put it on hold. Minnesota will now need a Week 17 win over the Bears, or a Panthers loss to the Falcons, to ensure at least the No. 2 seed. To secure home-field throughout the playoffs, the Vikings need a victory over the Bears and an 0-2 finish by the Eagles.

If the season ended today: The Vikings would face the second-lowest remaining seed out of the wild-card round.

Congratulations to the Rams, who won the NFC West for the first time in 14 years. They win the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Saints but, according to the Playoff Machine, can't get higher than the third seed after losing to both the Eagles and Vikings in the regular season.

If the season ended today: The Rams would host the No. 6 Falcons in the wild-card round.

The Saints clinched a playoff spot with their victory over the Falcons on Sunday, but the Panthers' win denied New Orleans the NFC South crown for now. They can secure the division with a Week 17 victory over the Buccaneers, but like the Rams, they can't advance higher than the No. 3 seed.

If the season ended today: The Saints would host the No. 5 Panthers in the wild-card round.

The Panthers are in the playoffs and have the most seeding volatility of any team in the NFC. They could wind up anywhere between No. 2 and No. 5. Carolina will win the NFC South with a win over the Falcons and a Saints loss to the Buccaneers in Week 17. In that scenario, the Panthers could elevate to a first-round bye if the Vikings lose to the Bears. At worst, they'll have the higher of the two wild-card seeds.

If the season ended today: The Panthers would face the No. 4 Saints in the wild-card round.

Sunday's loss to the Saints eliminated the Falcons from the NFC South race, but Atlanta can qualify for a wild-card berth with a Week 17 victory over the Panthers. Even if they lose, the Falcons can advance if the Seahawks lose to the Cardinals.

If the season ended today: The Falcons would face the No. 3 Rams in the wild-card round.

In the hunt