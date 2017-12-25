Best rookie performances of Week 16: Lattimore's 'butt pick' one for the ages

Atlanta's Marvin Hall bobbles the ball in the air and it lands on the back of Marshon Lattimore and manages to stay off the ground for a Saints interception in the second quarter. (0:46)

Here's a closer look at how some of the top rookies fared in Week 16:

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: One “butt pick” (a remarkable interception on which he secured the ball against his backside), four passes defensed, six tackles.

Analysis: If Lattimore needed some sort of memorable play to cement his status as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, he got it Sunday with a remarkable interception that comes with a hilarious catch phrase. A tipped ball actually came to rest on Lattimore's backside as he lay facedown, and he had the wherewithal to secure it against his right thigh with the help of two teammates. It was Lattimore's fifth interception of the season, tying a Saints rookie record. Lattimore had some highs and lows Sunday in his high-profile matchup with fellow Pro Bowler Julio Jones, but it totally lived up to the billing. Jones had seven catches for 149 yards in the game (unofficially five for 125 against Lattimore). But Lattimore had two big-time pass breakups against Jones on third downs and made a great tackle to keep him just shy of the end zone during a goal-line stand. -- Mike Triplett

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: 12 carries, 32 yards; seven receptions, 58 yards; two kickoff returns, 72 yards

Analysis: This was actually a relatively quiet performance for Kamara compared with his lofty standards this season. He came into the game leading the NFL with 6.6 yards per carry and tied for second in the NFL with 12 touchdowns. But he still made an impact in several areas, including the rare kickoff returns that he hadn't really been doing since the first month of the season. Kamara had a 49-yard return in the second half. He now has a total of 684 rushing yards and 742 receiving yards. He is only the second player in NFL history to hit both of those numbers as a rookie, joining Washington's Charley Taylor from 1964. -- Mike Triplett

play 0:25 Trubisky basks in TD glory with snow angels Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky barrels past the goal line on a 4-yard rushing touchdown and celebrates with his teammates in the end zone.

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: 14-of-23, 193 passing yards; seven rushing attempts, 44 yards, TD.

Analysis: The second overall pick passed Kyle Orton on Sunday for most passing yards in a season by a rookie in team history. Trubisky didn't stretch the field much against the Browns, but he wisely checked down on multiple occasions and torched Cleveland's defense with screen passes. Trubisky's favorite target -- Benny Cunningham -- gained 62 yards on a pair of short throws. The Bears rookie moved well outside of the pocket, rushing for 44 yards and a touchdown. Sunday wasn't Trubisky's best outing, but he fared better than he did last week when he tossed three interceptions in Detroit. The one negative is that Trubisky failed to sense pressure coming off the edge. The Browns sacked the rookie five times. -- Jeff Dickerson

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: One tackle, a sack for 8 yards. Garrett also had one quarterback pressure -- and one play that would have given the game a different feel had it not been wiped out by an offside penalty.

Analysis: Garrett played well, and had Carl Nassib not lined up offside early in the second half, Garrett would have been all over SportsCenter. On the Bears' first play of the second half, Garrett tipped a Trubisky pass, caught it and raced down the sideline for a game-changing touchdown. The penalty negated the play, but it didn't change how impressive a play it was. It also didn't negate that Garrett played well and earned his sixth sack of the season. Garrett does not appear on the list of the Browns' many concerns. -- Pat McManamon

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Six catches, 91 yards

Analysis: The Titans' first-round pick has been hampered by injuries and playing catch-up throughout his rookie season, but his performance Sunday showed some of his potential. He made a few tough, contested catches over the middle and showed off his yards-after-catch ability. “Having him take that next step is huge and key for us,” quarterback Marcus Mariota said of Davis. “He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands and we’ve got to continue to find ways to give him the football.” -- Cameron Wolfe

Tennessee Titans CB Adoree' Jackson

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Three kickoff returns for 109 yards; three punt returns for 12 yards

Analysis: He made his biggest splash of the season as a returner. He got a late call from special-teamers Curtis Riley, Eric Weems and Daren Bates to reverse field based on how the Rams were shooting their gaps in coverage. Jackson listened and took it 57 yards before running out of gas. The return put the Titans in great field position and led to their only offensive touchdown of the day. “I was tired. I was looking for a cutback,” Jackson said. “I wanted to score. The kicker was filling the gaps; you never hear about that.” -- Cameron Wolfe

Round drafted: 1

Statistics: Nine rushes, 39 yards; two catches, 24 yards.

Analysis: This wasn't a big day for McCaffrey. Then again, it wasn't a big day for anybody on the Carolina offense. McCaffrey's role changed a bit in the second half when wide receiver Damiere Byrd left with a leg injury. That left the eighth overall pick of the draft to play more wide receiver. But on a day when quarterback Cam Newton couldn't get in a rhythm and threw for only 160 yards -- and 52 of that was on the game-winning drive in the closing minute -- McCaffrey couldn't get into a rhythm, either. -- David Newton

Round drafted: 2

Statistics: Five tackles

Analysis: It's not his numbers as much as what the Lions were doing with Tabor that warrants mention. After being an early-season healthy scratch, Tabor has worked his way into the lineup the past few weeks. Against Cincinnati, he drew both outside and nickel assignments and fared well. This is a good sign for 2018 with Nevin Lawson and D.J. Hayden both free agents. With a full offseason, Tabor can develop into a cornerback who can push for a starting job next season. That's critical for Detroit in an otherwise good secondary. -- Michael Rothstein

play 0:20 Hunt takes it up the gut for 1-yard TD Kareem Hunt takes the handoff into the end zone to extend the Chiefs' lead over the Dolphins.

Round drafted: 3

Statistics: 29 carries, 91 yards, TD; four receptions, 15 yards

Analysis: Hunt had his string of two games with 100-plus rushing yards snapped, but that's not a reflection on the way he played. Hunt had 72 rushing yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus, so he was making his own way even when not getting great blocking. Hunt did much of his best work on a second-quarter drive that ended with his 1-yard touchdown run. Hunt rushed for 48 of Kansas City's 65 yards on the drive. -- Adam Teicher

Round drafted: 3

Statistics: Four receptions, 65 yards, TD

Analysis: Kupp again showed his resilience in Sunday's 27-23, division-clinching win. He dropped an easy third-down pass, prompting a punt that led to the Titans taking the lead. But then he secured the winning touchdown on the very next drive, diving at the corner of the end zone and putting his knee down just before going out of bounds. “You really see the maturity,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Kupp's ability to put drops behind him. “For a rookie, that's pretty rare.” -- Alden Gonzalez

play 0:45 Kupp dives for go-ahead TD Jared Goff finds Cooper Kupp in the end zone and he gets one knee down as he hauls in the touchdown.

Round drafted: 4

Statistics: Two tackles, 1.5 sacks, tackle for a loss

Analysis: Wise, who has been utilized primarily as a situational pass-rusher, used his long frame (6-foot-5, 271 pounds) to fight through blockers and corral QB Tyrod Taylor. Wise's energy was hard to miss, as his enthusiastic celebration after one play helped get a rise out of the home crowd. The Patriots have been thin at their end-of-the-line spot and Wise continues to give them some quality snaps. -- Mike Reiss

Detroit Lions RB Tion Green

Round drafted: Undrafted

Statistics: Seven carries, 43 yards, TD

Analysis: Green has been a nice late-season surprise for the Lions and his 6.1 yards per carry is much more in line with what Detroit would like to have from its running backs than what Theo Riddick or Ameer Abdullah have given this season. It does lead you to wonder why the Lions didn't turn to Green sooner since he was inactive the first three months of the season and the Lions have continually struggled running the ball. He doesn't seem to have the makings of a lead back -- although it's tough to tell with a patchwork offensive line -- but he's at least a piece Detroit can build with as part of its running game for 2018. -- Michael Rothstein

play 0:36 Stafford leads Lions to 4th quarter TD Matthew Stafford sends a great pass to Eric Ebron for a 29-yard gain and on the very next play, Tion Green runs in a 5-yard touchdown.

Round: 1

Statistics: 18 carries, 48 yards, TD; three catches, 22 yards

Analysis: Fournette's 48 yards give him 971 yards this season, the second-most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history. He passed Maurice Jones-Drew (941 yards) and now trails only Fred Taylor, who remains the only rookie in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards. Taylor had 1,223 yards in 1998. Fournette is not finding a lot of room to really get going, however. His per-carry average is now 3.9 yards and teams continue to stack the box against the Jaguars. -- Michael DiRocco

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Keelan Cole

Round: Undrafted

Statistics: Six catches, 108 yards

Analysis: Cole has now become the first rookie receiver to record more than 100 yards receiving in back-to-back games in franchise history. He had 156 yards in last week’s game against Houston. Cole has 715 yards receiving this season, the most by an undrafted rookie in franchise history. Allen Hurns, who was inactive against San Francisco, had 677 yards receiving in 2014. -- Michael DiRocco