Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher among 2018 Hall of Fame finalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2018 will be chosen by the Hall's board of selectors on Feb. 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 15 modern-era finalists include two players in their first-year of eligibility (wide receiver Randy Moss and linebacker Ray Lewis) as well as players who have been finalists before (Terrell Owens, Edgerrin James and Ronde Barber).

As many as five modern-era finalists can be chosen for the Hall's 2018 class in addition to this year's seniors nominees (Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer), to go with the contributors nominee Bobby Beathard.

The seniors and contributor nominees are voted on separately from the modern-era finalists and are considered on a yes-or-no basis.

At the meeting of the board of selectors the day before Super Bowl LII, the list of modern-era finalists will be trimmed to 10 and then to five.

The remaining five finalists will then be chosen on a yes-or-no basis.

The finalists for the class of 2018:

Modern-era finalists

Randy Moss ranks second in NFL history with 156 touchdown receptions. David Drapkin/AP Photos

Steve Atwater

Safety, 1989-1998, Denver Broncos; 1999 New York Jets

A punishing tackler whose presence changed how offenses played. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection who was named to the league's all-decade team of the 1990s. Atwater and Leroy Butler are the only first-team selections from that 90s all-decade team defense who are not enshrined in Canton.

Tony Boselli

Tackle, 1995-2001, Jacksonville Jaguars

His career was cut short by shoulder injuries, but Boselli was a five-time Pro Bowl selection in his seven seasons and is the first HOF finalist who played his entire career with the Jaguars.

Isaac Bruce

Wide receiver, 1994-2007, Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams; 2008-2009, San Francisco 49ers

Bruce was a four-time Pro Bowl selection who had eight 1,000-yard seasons. Finished with 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" Super Bowl winner to close out the 1999 season. Had a 61-catch season in 2008 at age 36.

Brian Dawkins

Safety, 1996-2008, Philadelphia Eagles; 2009-2011, Denver Broncos

Dawkins was a heart-and-soul player for an Eagles team that advanced to the NFC Championship Game four consecutive times, and he played in Super Bowl XXXIX. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls and is on a short list of players who had at least 35 interceptions and 20 sacks.

Alan Faneca

Guard, 1998-2007, Pittsburgh Steelers; 2008-2009 New York Jets; 2010, Arizona Cardinals

This is the third time Faneca has been a HOF finalist. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to the all-decade team of the 2000s. Faneca blocked for 1,000-yard rushers nine times, including Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis.

Steve Hutchinson

Guard, 2001-2005, Seattle Seahawks; 2006-2011, Minnesota Vikings; 2012 Tennessee Titans

Hutchinson was in his first year of eligibility and has been named a finalist. He started 16 games in a season eight times, was named to seven Pro Bowls and was a five-time All-Pro selection. Was named to the all-2000s team.

Joe Jacoby

Tackle, 1981-1993, Washington Redskins

Jacoby has been a finalist for three consecutive seasons. Part of the signature "Hogs," the offensive line that fueled Joe Gibbs' Redskins offenses, Jacoby was a four-time Pro Bowl selection. The Redskins finished among the league's top nine offenses 10 times during Jacoby's career.

Edgerrin James

Running back, 1999-2005, Indianapolis Colts; 2006-2008 Arizona Cardinals; 2009, Seattle Seahawks

He was the league's rushing champion twice, and he reached 10,000 scrimmage yards faster than any player in history. In addition to his rushing totals, he had five seasons with at least 51 catches.

Ty Law

Cornerback, 1995-2004, New England Patriots; 2005, 2008, New York Jets; 2006-2007, Kansas City Chiefs; 2009, Denver Broncos

He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection who played for three Patriots teams that won the Super Bowl. A 14-year starter at cornerback, he finished with 53 interceptions -- the same total as Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Law was at his best in the postseason with six interceptions.

Ray Lewis

Linebacker, 1996-2012, Baltimore Ravens

The 13-time Pro Bowl selection is in his first year of eligibility. He was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl MVP when the Ravens closed the 2000 season with the title -- the first of two Super Bowl winners Lewis played on. He started 227 games and was credited with eight 100-tackle seasons.

John Lynch

Safety, 1993-2003, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 2004-2007, Denver Broncos

A feared tackler who was often celebrated and fined by the league for some of his hits. The San Francisco 49ers general manager was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. Four of those selections came during his four seasons with the Broncos after he had neck surgery following his final season with Tampa Bay. Hall of Famer Tony Dungy has called Lynch the prototype at the position in Dungy's Tampa 2 defense.

Kevin Mawae

Center/guard, 1994-1997, Seattle Seahawks; 1998-2005, New York Jets; 2006-2009, Tennessee Titans

This is Mawae's second time as a finalist. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, and in eight of his 16 seasons, his offenses finished in the top five in rushing. Bill Parcells has been one of Mawae's biggest supporters having said Mawae could move, pull and make blocks other centers couldn't make.

Randy Moss

Wide receiver, 1998-2004, 2010, Minnesota Vikings; 2005-2006, Oakland Raiders; 2007-2010, New England Patriots; 2010, Tennessee Titans; 2012, San Francisco 49ers

Moss is in his first year of eligibility and is second all time in touchdown receptions with 156. He finished with eight seasons with at least 1,200 yards receiving and seven with at least 70 catches. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection who averaged at least 15 yards per reception in eight of his 16 seasons.

Terrell Owens

Wide receiver, 1996-2003, San Francisco 49ers; 2004-2005, Philadelphia Eagles; 2006-2008, Dallas Cowboys; 2009, Buffalo Bills; 2010, Cincinnati Bengals

Owens had five 1,200-yard receiving seasons. Owens is currently second all time in receiving yards (15,934) and third all time in touchdown catches (153) behind only Moss and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher was a member of the all-decade team of the 2000s. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Brian Urlacher

Linebacker, 2000-2012, Chicago Bears

Urlacher is in his first year of eligibility and finished his career with the Bears as an eight-time Pro Bowl selection. A former college safety and punt returner who evolved into one of the league's most athletic defensive players, he was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and a member of the all-decade team of the 2000s.

Everson Walls

Cornerback, 1981-1989, Dallas Cowboys; 1990-1992, New York Giants; 1992-1993, Cleveland Browns

Walls is in the final year as a modern-era finalist, so if he is not enshrined this year, he will move into the seniors category, which is a far more difficult path to Canton. Walls somehow went undrafted and entered the league as a rookie free agent despite leading the nation in interceptions, with 11, in his last year at Grambling. Walls, who has never been a Hall finalist, finished with 57 interceptions, leading the league three times.

Seniors committee

Robert Brazile

Linebacker, 1975-1984, Houston Oilers

Brazile was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was named first-team All Pro four times. He was also named to the all-decade team for the 1970s. Brazile was lauded for his combination of size, speed and strength at the position after he was the sixth pick of the 1975 draft.

Jerry Kramer

Guard, 1958-1968, Green Bay Packers

Kramer was the only guard selected for the NFL's 50th anniversary team, yet his time as a modern-era finalist came and went without Kramer being enshrined in Canton. He was a first-team All-Pro five times and played on five NFL championship teams and two Super Bowl winners.

Contributor

Bobby Beathard

Personnel executive, Kansas City Chiefs, 1966-1967; Atlanta Falcons, 1968-1971; Miami Dolphins, 1972-1977; Washington Redskins, 1978-1988; San Diego Chargers, 1990-1999

Beathard's teams won 10 division titles and four Super Bowls -- two with the Washington Redskins and two with the Miami Dolphins. The 1972 Dolphins were the only team to finish a championship season undefeated.