Holiday gifts from teammates to NFL offensive linemen: Boots, watches, more

While Jameis Winston gave all members of the Bucs' offensive line portable grills for Christmas, Ryan Fitzpatrick decided to give them custom coolers with his face on them. (0:16)

Picture an NFL offensive lineman standing in front of a Big Green Egg grill in customized cowboy boots, wearing a onesie and a limited Hublot watch while drinking a glass of Johnnie Walker Blue and listening to his favorite music on Bose headphones.

Now you have some idea of the types of gifts extended to the grunts up front by appreciative teammates during this holiday season.

Here's a quick look at how NFL players show their gratitude:

Joe Flacco always has taken care of his linemen. In the past, he has given them a variety of gifts, including expensive watches and gift cards. Last year, he gave his linemen a virtual-reality system.

This season, he rewarded a unit that overcame numerous injuries yet still provided quality protection by appealing to their healthy appetites.

Matt Ryan went from garment bags last season to grills this year, and rookie guard Sean Harlow, who was inactive for every game this season, appreciated how Ryan didn't leave him off the list.

Alex Smith, who gave his linemen suits last season, admitted "it's hard to shop" for so many guys with disparate tastes, so he took the safe route.

The Bucs' offensive line put a new twist on its holiday gift routine this year. Instead of exchanging presents with one another, the linemen put their money together to create special bonuses for a few staff members at their facility in appreciation of their efforts.

And defensive tackle Sealver Siliga provided his personal holiday touch during a trip to Applebee's.

Le'Veon Bell is all about pacing and timing with his deliberate style of running, and he made sure his OL knew what time it was when the linemen opened their gifts.

Le'Veon Bell showed some love to his O-line by getting them watches. (via @L_Bell26) pic.twitter.com/sqfZx2Ryu1 — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2017

And since his linemen keep Ben Roethlisberger clean on the field, Big Ben decided to keep them clean off it.

Carson Wentz went from shotguns to something a little more subtle this year.

Last year, Carson Wentz got his offensive line shotguns. This year, he went with boots made out of "genuine Bison leather." "Merry Christmas, Big Boys!" read a letter from Wentz at their locker stalls. "Love y'all!" Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

Jacoby Brissett really got in the holiday spirit with a sartorial statement.

The #Colts offensive line was thrilled to receive a cozy "onesie" among their Christmas gifts from QB Jacoby Brissett. My question to @JoeHaeg59 - how do you find a onesie of that size, let alone 10 of them? Brissett bought himself one and they all sported them after practice. pic.twitter.com/AMKErPa7zT — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) December 21, 2017

Russell Wilson probably didn't have to fork over too much money when he gave his offensive linemen a gift from one of the companies he endorses.

Russell Wilson's present to each of the Seahawks' offensive linemen: a Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar. Wilson has an endorsement deal with the electronics company. Brady Henderson, ESPN

Not all of the gifts were for the offensive linemen. Titans cornerback Logan Ryan took care of his fellow DBs.

Logan Ryan got all his DBs a customized portable game system TV/monitor/carrier for Christmas. They loved it. Here's Brice McCain's gift. Cameron Wolfe, ESPN Staff Writer

Jared Goff and Todd Gurley both had reason to be thankful to their offensive linemen this season, and both showed it.

And suddenly the offensive line knows all their offseason plans between Goff's gift of Yeti bags and coolers and Gurley's gift of XBox. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 22, 2017

Eli Manning took care of his linemen while Odell Beckham Jr. cast a wider net.

Von Miller focused on his teammates' comfort.

The Cardinals' offensive linemen lucked out with three quarterbacks expressing their appreciation.

The Cardinals' offensive line got lucky this year. They received gifts from three quarterbacks for the holidays, including cowboy boots, a watch and a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue. Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff Writer

A.J. Green's high-flying game was reflected in his gift as he bought his fellow receivers drones.

Jimmy Garoppolo is relatively new to the 49ers, but he's smart enough to understand the importance of keeping his linemen happy.