NFL players who protested during national anthem in Week 17

President Donald Trump last month bashed a plan that would keep NFL teams in the locker room during the national anthem, saying it is "almost as bad as kneeling." Trump has also criticized free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- who launched the wave of protests during the anthem last season when he kneeled to protest police brutality against African-Americans and other issues -- on multiple occasions and made claims that players who protest during the anthem should be suspended or released. Several players and coaches reacted strongly to Trump on social media, and players -- joined by coaches and owners, in some instances -- across the league knelt, locked arms, raised their fists and even refused to come out of the locker room during the national anthem in Week 3. There have been several more protests since.

Here are the players who protested in Week 17 (most recent updates first):

Seattle Seahawks: The same Seahawks who have either sat or knelt during the national anthem for much of the season did the same thing before the team’s regular-season finale against Arizona. Those sitting again were: Dion Jordan, Paul Dawson, Frank Clark, Marcus Smith, Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson, Jarran Reed, Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson. All but Dawson -- a linebacker -- are defensive linemen. Left tackle Duane Brown took a knee next to those players while center Justin Britt stood next to him with his hand on Brown’s shoulder in support. -- Brady Henderson

San Francisco 49ers: Once again and for the final time this season, four Niners -- safety Eric Reid, linebacker Eli Harold, receiver Louis Murphy and receiver Marquise Goodwin -- knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality before Sunday’s game against the Rams. Safety Adrian Colbert and linebacker Reuben Foster stood behind them with a hand on their shoulders in a show of support. -- Nick Wagoner

Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver Kenny Stills took a knee on the field during the national anthem before the Dolphins' game against the Bills. Safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas had joined Stills in kneeling for the anthem this season, but they didn't suit up Sunday. The trio previously stayed in the locker room for the anthem against the Jets in Week 7, but they have knelt the past few weeks. Dolphins coach Adam Gase had established a team rule requiring players to either stand for the anthem or stay in the tunnel, but Gase recently told players that if they wanted to come out and kneel, they could do it and they won't be punished for it. -- James Walker

Oakland Raiders: Running back Marshawn Lynch remained seated during the national anthem before the Raiders' game against the Chargers. He has remained seated during the national anthem all season, though he stood for the Mexican national anthem last month in the Raiders' game in Mexico City. Lynch has not said why he has remained seated during the national anthem. He wore a T-shirt before the team's Week 4 game that read, "EVERYBODY -VS- TRUMP." -- Paul Gutierrez

Los Angeles Chargers: Left tackle Russell Okung stood with the rest of his teammates during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Raiders, raising his right fist for the sixth straight week. Okung said earlier this year that despite an agreement in principle between the NFL and the players coalition to address criminal justice reform, he will continue to protest during the national anthem on game days. He attended a meeting in October with NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss how the league would handle anthem protests. Earlier this season, Okung wrote an open letter to other NFL players on The Players’ Tribune, with the goal of overcoming “uncharted territory” by opening a line of communication and responding with “one voice” as players. -- Eric D. Williams

Tennessee Titans: Wide receiver Rishard Matthews stayed in the locker room during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Jaguars. He has protested by remaining in the locker room during the anthem for every game since Week 3, with Week 10 being an exception because of Veterans Day. -- Cameron Wolfe

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams followed standard operating procedure during the anthem before the game against the 49ers. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn raised his right fist in the air, and punter Johnny Hekker wrapped his arm around him in a show of support. Wide receiver Tavon Austin and running back Todd Gurley locked arms. -- Alden Gonzalez

New York Giants: Defensive end Olivier Vernon kneeled again during the national anthem in the Giants' season finale against the Redskins. He has been doing this since late September. -- Jordan Raanan