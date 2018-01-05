Revisiting preseason record predictions for every NFL team

When the Bills finally made the playoffs after 17 years, players and fans shared their excitement that the longest postseason drought in professional sports came to an end. (0:35)

At the beginning of the season, every NFL Nation reporter predicted how the team they cover would finish.

How did that go? A few were spot on -- like the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. Others -- such as the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns -- not so much. Let's take a look back.

Click the links after each team to view the full story.

The Cardinals had high hopes but lost running back David Johnson and then quarterback Carson Palmer to injuries. The result was a very average season. Read more.

The defending NFC champs started slow while adjusting to new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, but slipped into the playoffs with a win over the Panthers in Week 17. Read more.

The Ravens finished with a mediocre record, which about sums up this season and Baltimore's track record since winning the Super Bowl. Read more.

The Bills defied expectations, reaching the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons under rookie head coach Sean McDermott. Read more.

Two seasons after making it to the Super Bowl, the Panthers bounced back with an 11-win record. They are back in the playoffs with quarterback Cam Newton playing at a high level. Read more.

The Bears lost four of five to open the season and never mounted a challenge in the NFC North. Chicago won two straight against Baltimore and Carolina, but gave it all back with a five-game losing streak that cost coach John Fox his job. Read more.

The Bengals' offense ended the season ranked 32nd and that led to a seven-win finish, even if they did win their final game to propel the Bills into the playoffs. Read more.

Some believed the Browns were moving past a one-win 2016 and laying a foundation for future success. Not so, as they became the second 0-16 team in NFL history. Read more.

Some thought the Cowboys had a chance to build on their 13-3 record last season. Our writer was more skeptical because of running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension. Read more.

After a promising 3-1 start, the Broncos' season took a dive after their Week 5 bye. They went 2-10 after the bye, lost four games by at least 20 points, and have now fired six assistants. Consider expectations unmet. Read more.

The Lions finished about where they usually have with quarterback Matthew Stafford -- nine wins and, this year, out of the playoffs. Read more.

The Packers started the season 4-1 and then quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone. The drop-off to backup QB Brett Hundley was substantial and the Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Read more.

The Texans went 1-8 after quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in practice Nov. 2, and Houston missed the playoffs for the second time in coach Bill O’Brien’s four seasons. Read more.

Nobody had any idea that quarterback Andrew Luck would end up missing the entire season. He did, the Colts won four games, and coach Chuck Pagano lost his job. Read more.

The Jaguars far exceeded expectations in their first season under coach Doug Marrone. The offensive line helped Jacksonville lead the NFL in rushing. Quarterback Blake Bortles cut down on his turnovers. And that's without mentioning the Jaguars' strength -- the defense. Read more.

If the Chiefs would have beaten either of the New York teams, the prediction would have been spot on. Kansas City started fast, sputtered and recovered in time to make the playoffs. Read more.

The Chargers' slow start hurt. After going 0-4 to begin their first season in Los Angeles, they made a strong push and just missed the playoffs. Read more.

Many believed the Rams would improve under first-year coach Sean McVay. But an 11-win season and the playoffs? They overachieved. Read more.

Concern about the Dolphins' ability to return to the playoffs began when quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury. Jay Cutler came out of retirement but could not save the season, which ended with six wins. Read more.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone opened the door for the Vikings in the NFC North and they took advantage, finishing the season 13-3 led by one of the league's best defensive units. Read more.

Many pundits thought the Super Bowl champion Patriots would run the table. Not so, as a couple of early losses set the table for a spot on prediction. Read more.

The rookie class of cornerback Marshon Lattimore, running back Alvin Kamara, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and safety Marcus Williams helped propel the Saints to an 11-win record and conference title. Read more.

Many thought the Giants would be a playoff team in 2017. Far from it, as they will have the No. 2 pick in the draft after a three-win season. Read more.

The Jets weren't favored to win any game on the schedule entering the season. So, even with five wins, they exceeded expectations. Read more.

After starting 2-0, the Raiders went on a four-game losing streak that wrecked their season and eventually cost coach Jack Del Rio his job. Read more.

The Eagles were predicted to finish at .500 by many. In his second season, quarterback Carson Wentz propelled them to an NFC-best 11-2 record before tearing the ACL in his left knee. Philadelphia would end up finishing the regular season 13-3 and clinching the No. 1 seed in the conference. Read more.

The Steelers entered the season loaded with offensive firepower. Improved defense helped them raise their game and win total to 13. Read more.

Thank goodness for Jimmy G. After being traded from the New England Patriots, Garoppolo helped the Niners win five straight to finish the season. Read more.

With the Legion of Boom injured and the run game nearly nonexistent, the Seahawks underachieved in 2017. Quarterback Russell Wilson delivered but didn't have much help. Read more.

The Bucs went from boasting the league's best third-down defense to the worst, completely failed to shut down the run, and finished the year with five wins, failing to live up to expectations. Read more.

The late-season stretch with three consecutive games against NFC West teams hurt the Titans. They went 0-3, thanks in part to the rise of Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco and Jared Goff in Los Angeles. Read more.

The Redskins looked like they would finish in the middle of the pack when the season opened. Even with 20 players on injured reserve when it ended, they did just that. Read more.