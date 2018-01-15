Greatest plays in NFL playoff history: Vikings' miracle game winner makes list

In the final seconds of Minnesota's matchup with New Orleans, Stefon Diggs made the most incredible play of his career to send the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game. (1:00)

How good was Case Keenum's throw to Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown to put Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game? It’s one of many miraculous plays in NFL playoff history.

2017 divisional round | Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs

Trailing 24-23 with no timeouts left, 10 seconds remaining in regulation, and the ball at their own 39-yard line, Keenum finds Diggs deep up the right sideline. Saints safety Marcus Williams whiffs on the tackle and Diggs sprints into the end zone for the improbable game-winning TD as time expires.

Malcolm Butler's interception clinched Super Bowl XLIX for the Patriots. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl XLIX | Malcolm Butler's interception

On second-and-goal from the 1-yard line, the Seahawks elect to throw the ball and cornerback Malcolm Butler -- an undrafted rookie who hadn’t played in the first half -- breaks on the ball and intercepts Russell Wilson’s pass to save a 28-24 victory.

2012 Divisional Round | Joe Flacco to Jacoby Jones

Called the "Mile High Miracle," Flacco connects with Jones for a 70-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 35. In double overtime, the Ravens beat the Broncos on Justin Tucker's 47-yard field goal.

2011 divisional round | Alex Smith to Vernon Davis

Trailing 32-29 with 14 seconds remaining and facing a third-and-4, Smith connects with Davis over the middle, who runs for a 14-yard touchdown with 9 seconds left on the clock. The Saints had one last-gasp effort but it falls short.

2011 wild-card round | Tim Tebow to Demaryius Thomas

On the first play of overtime, Tebow finds Thomas over the middle for an 80-yard scoring strike that leads Denver to a 29-23 victory over Pittsburgh.

Santonio Holmes managed to get both feet in to complete the TD catch. Matt Cashore/US Presswire

Super Bowl XLIII | Ben Roethlisberger to Santonio Holmes

A 6-yard touchdown catch with 35 seconds left, with Holmes tapping his toes in the back right-hand corner of the end zone on a throw to the outside part of the field, helps the Steelers post a thrilling 27-23 victory over the Cardinals.

Super Bowl XLII | Eli Manning to Plaxico Burress

It takes an improbable on-top-of-the-helmet catch by David Tyree to set it up, and Burress caps it off with a 13-yard catch from Manning in the end zone with 35 seconds left. It comes on a blitz call by the Patriots that leaves undersized cornerback Ellis Hobbs in one-on-one coverage against the taller Burress.

2003 divisional round | Panthers 29, Rams 23 (2 OT)

On the first play of the second overtime, Carolina’s Steve Smith catches a 69-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme to win the game. The Panthers go on to reach Super Bowl XXXVIII, where they lose to the Patriots. It is the final home playoff game in St. Louis before the Rams eventually move to Los Angeles.

2001 divisional round | Patriots 16, Raiders 13

Tom Brady is initially sacked by Charles Woodson and fumbles, but the play is overturned on replay (the Tuck Rule), then Adam Vinatieri kicks a 45-yard field goal in the snow to force overtime. The Patriots win the toss and Brady leads a 61-yard drive to set up the Vinatieri game winner.

Mike Jones stopped Kevin Dyson 1 yard short of the end zone to preserve a 23-16 win in Super Bowl XXXIV. AP Photo/Kevin Terrell

Super Bowl XXXIV | Mike Jones tackles Kevin Dyson

On first-and-goal from the 10-yard line with 5 seconds left, Dyson catches a pass from Steve McNair and as he attempts to surge into the end zone, Jones tackles him at the 1 as time runs out.

1999 wild-card round | Kevin Dyson 75-yard kickoff return

Referred to as the “Music City Miracle,” the Titans fall behind 16-15 with 16 seconds remaining, and on the ensuing kickoff, tight end Frank Wycheck laterals to Dyson, who races 75 yards for a touchdown with 3 seconds remaining to help the Titans post a 22-16 victory.

Terrell Owens' TD catch in the final seconds knocked off the Packers in the 1998 wild-card round. AP Photo/Susan Ragan

1998 wild-card round | Steve Young to Terrell Owens

Called “The Catch II,” Owens hauls in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Young with 3 seconds remaining to help the 49ers beat the Packers 30-27.

1981 NFC Championship Game | 49ers 28, Cowboys 27

Dwight Clark catches a 6-yard touchdown pass from Joe Montana to send the 49ers to the Super Bowl, known as The Catch.

1975 divisional round | Roger Staubach to Drew Pearson

A 50-yard Hail Mary pass in the closing seconds helps the Cowboys beat the Vikings.

Franco Harris' touchdown reception led the Steelers to victory against the Raiders. Harry Cabluck/AP Photo

1972 divisional round | Terry Bradshaw to Franco Harris

Known as the “Immaculate Reception,” the Steelers trail 7-6 and face fourth-and-10 on their own 40-yard line with 22 seconds remaining. Under pressure, Bradshaw throws the ball in the direction of John Fuqua, with safety Jack Tatum colliding with him as the ball arrives and knocking the ball in the air. Harris snatches it up before it hits the ground and scores to give the Steelers a 13-7 victory.