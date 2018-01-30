Super Bowl LII opening night: Brady's gloves, dog masks, Nancy Kerrigan, more

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off Super Bowl week in the Twin Cities with players and coaches from both teams chatting with the media at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul. Here’s a closer look at the festivities and what the Eagles and Patriots had to say:
The scene inside Excel Energy Center, the site of Super Bowl LII Opening Night.
A few dozen media members gathered around Tom Brady's podium for Opening Night — a full 50 minutes before he is scheduled to arrive.
Actor J.B. Smoove bringing it already at Opening Night. "I'm a mind reader," he said. "I'm a guru of the game."
Vikings Hall of Famers Randall McDaniel and John Randle on hand at Opening Night.
Tom Brady sticking with the gloves on media night.
Tom Brady kicks it off with Willie McGinest ...
Who are Brady's man crushes?
When asked about who his man crushes are, Tom Brady lists Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman. Brady also adds Super Bowl LII halftime performer Justin Timberlake to his list.
Bill Belichick looks out skeptically onto the media throng.
Bill Belichick on whether he's aware that it's National Curmudgeon Day: "Nope." (Is there such a thing?) #Patriots
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 30, 2018
Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, reported to be the next Colts head coach, is drawing a crowd.
Things are getting interesting over in the media scrum surrounding Patriots owner Robert Kraft
Tom Brady is asked how to make Bill Belichick laugh, and he says to mention these four things: Navy, lacrosse, Lawrence Taylor, and Bon Jovi.
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, in line to be the next head coach of the Lions, politely declining any and all questions about the latter: "The NFL has a process that I've followed, and right now it's all about Philly. It's all Eagles. Have you guys watched the Eagles? Have you seen the offense? Yeah, it's really good. So if you have any suggestions, I'd love to hear them.
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, in line to be the next head coach of the Lions, politely declining any and all questions about the latter: "The NFL has a process that I've followed, and right now it's all about Philly. It's all Eagles. Have you guys watched the Eagles? Have you seen the offense? Yeah, it's really good. So if you have any suggestions, I'd love to hear them.
Why media night is indispensable: Nancy Kerrigan talking shop with Bill Belichick.
Tom Brady struck an understanding tone in saying that he hopes Alex Reimer is not fired from WEEI because of the remark he made about his daughter. He then said he hasn't thought further about whether he will go back on the station.
See?! James Harrison really is a nice, sweet guy.
Once again: James Harrison really is a man of the people!
One snapshot that reflects how Tom Brady is having fun on Opening Night.
Continuity was a big theme for Robert Kraft tonight. The Patriots owner preached the need to have good continuity among the people on staff to build a winning culture during his appearance at Super Bowl opening night. Asked how that continuity might change with the expected departure of OC Josh McDaniels and DC Matt for head coaching jobs next week, Kraft pointed to the fact that this is nothing the Patriots haven't faced repeatedly in the past. "I think we’ve had five or six of our people are either general managers or head coaches at other teams," Kraft said. "It’s a credit, as long as we don’t populate the whole league but if we’re worthy, I mean, I think it’s a great credit to Bill (Belichick) and the coaching staff for what they’ve been able to accomplish."
Who let the dogs out at Super Bowl Opening Night?
This reporter is carrying a picture of his mother during interviews at Super Bowl Opening Night.
Reporters interviewing other reporters in costume is always the highlight of Super Bowl Opening Night.
The impartial sound guy during the Patriots portion of Super Bowl Opening Night.
Foles answers young girl's question
The same young girl who ask Tom Brady a question, returns to ask Nick Foles who the most inspiring woman in his life is and Foles credits his wife.
Vikings fans here at media day broke into a "Skol!" chant when the Eagles were introduced. They're sore about losing, obviously, but several people around town mentioned to me today that Vikings fans were very upset about internet videos showing Eagles fans treating Vikings fans at last weekend's NFC Championship Game.
Carson Wentz is here at Opening Night. Says it is "unreal." He said his faith is getting him through the disappointment of not playing.
Reporter from Philly brought his dog mask for media day.
Tony Dungy's son, Justin, is doing interviews at Super Bowl Opening Night for NBC Sports.
The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders are showing some reporters how to do some of their dances.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is turning down every chance to declare vindication for the team's season. "There is still something missing," he said of winning the Super Bowl.
Graham howls with dog mask
Brandon Graham puts on a dog mask and answers reporters' questions. He lets out a howl at the reporter's request.
Lane Johnson: "We are the underdogs. No one thinks we're supposed to be here. They think it's a fluke."
Eagles owner Jeff Lurie on why the team's underdog mindset has worked so well in the playoffs: "This team has had the best record in the NFL all year. To go into a game as an underdog is really weird. It's a lack of respect, and why not use that as fuel?"
Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins was asked why he felt comfortable taking the lead in the Players Coalition. "Someone had to," he said.
LeGarrette Blount shows off his silver bottom teeth.