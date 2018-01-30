Super Bowl LII opening night: Brady's gloves, dog masks, Nancy Kerrigan, more

Continuity was a big theme for Robert Kraft tonight. The Patriots owner preached the need to have good continuity among the people on staff to build a winning culture during his appearance at Super Bowl opening night. Asked how that continuity might change with the expected departure of OC Josh McDaniels and DC Matt for head coaching jobs next week, Kraft pointed to the fact that this is nothing the Patriots haven't faced repeatedly in the past. "I think we’ve had five or six of our people are either general managers or head coaches at other teams," Kraft said. "It’s a credit, as long as we don’t populate the whole league but if we’re worthy, I mean, I think it’s a great credit to Bill (Belichick) and the coaching staff for what they’ve been able to accomplish."

Courtney Cronin, ESPN Staff Writer