The scene at the Pro Bowl: From the cleats to the big plays and more

In addition to the $64,000 that each winning player receives, Delanie Walker and Von Miller also get a luxury Genesis automobile for being named MVPs. Walker was especially excited about that. “I think I’m going to get the black,” Walker said. “But I think we can get any car we want. It doesn’t matter. It’s not just that car. They say you can pick a car off the lot. I’m going to keep that car. Why would I sell it? It’s free. I’m about to drive it so much. That’s going to be my every-day car.”

Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff Writer