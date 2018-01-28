The scene at the Pro Bowl: From the cleats to the big plays and more

The AFC rallied from a 20-3 deficit behind two touchdown catches by Delanie Walker to beat the NFC 24-23 in the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Orlando. Here's a look at the scene and the action:
Go to Florida and escape winter, they said.
The weather will be great, they said. pic.twitter.com/DJjXDm4NU6
Hard to see but a steady rain is falling at Camping World Stadium now.
I don't think anything gets more rugged or American than a custom Mike Alstott jersey with the American flag at the Pro Bowl. Nice job, Robert.
Panthers Pro Bowlers Thomas Davis, Graham Gano and Trai Turner preparing to take the field moments ago.
Geno Atkins checking his phone on the sideline before kickoff. Question: Where does he put it when he's on the field?
Some early rain here at the Pro Bowl but nothing to keep these fans from coming out and seeing their squads.
Pretty ingenious by fans looking for autographs near the tunnel. Hanging items to sign by string.
Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey getting mic-ed up for the Pro Bowl.
We've got a downpour at the Pro Bowl so fans are flooding into the lower levels of Camping World Stadium.
Bucs middle linebacker Kwon Alexander takes the field for his first-ever Pro Bowl.
Brees connects with Thielen for NFC TD
Drew Brees leads the NFC on a 75-yard drive, capping it off with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen.
Smith picks off Big Ben for 79-yard TD
Ben Roethlisberger underthrows a deep pass to Antonio Brown that is intercepted by Harrison Smith, who returns it 79 yards for a touchdown.
Harrison Smith records the 2nd-longest interception return in Pro Bowl history, only Deion Sanders had a longer one.
Smith's was the longest ever returned for a TD, breaking the 67-yard mark set by Ty Law in 1999.
Smith-to-Walker for 1st AFC TD
Alex Smith throws a dart to Delanie Walker for a 4-yard touchdown, as the AFC trails the NFC 20-10.
Hilton elevates for tough 39-yard catch
Derek Carr rolls out and throws to T.Y. Hilton in double coverage who pulls it down, setting up the AFC on the 1-yard line.
Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones with one of the more colorful pair of cleats.
Delanie Walker's Pro Bowl cleats have more than 65 pictures of his face. pic.twitter.com/sHqqA1ejWE
Brees' sons roughhousing on the sidelines
Lisa Salters catches up with Baylen Brees about his favorite part of his week at the Pro Bowl, while his younger brothers Bowen and Callen roughhouse on the sidelines.
"Big Red" found himself a dance partner. Your move, Dancing with the Stars.
Gerald McCoy's "Thriller" Pro Bowl Cleats pic.twitter.com/G65tfYCsnv
Film study, even in the #ProBowl. pic.twitter.com/PHqx813UMM
Jaguars DT Malik Jackson just tried to be helpful and marked off a false start penalty on the NFC. He took a few more paces than was appropriate though. Have to give him credit for trying to get a few extra yards.
Peterson snags his 2nd INT of game
Derek Carr looks to connect with Keenan Allen, but Patrick Peterson jumps in front of the deep pass for the interception.
Delanie Walker caught a TD pass from Alex Smith in the Pro Bowl. He's caught a TD in each of his three Pro Bowl appearances, per Titans. Walker is Mr. Consistent for the Titans so makes sense it transfers into the Pro Bowl.
Perhaps Deion Jones and Jarvis Landry have an 'LSU gentlemen's agreement' over tackling at the Pro Bowl because Jones just pushed Landry backwards by about 20 feet after Landry caught a pass.
Delanie Walker with the diving grab for a TD from Derek Carr. It's Walker's second TD of the day to put the AFC ahead 24-23. Could end up being the game-winner. Big day.
In a turnover-laden Pro Bowl, every AFC quarterback -- Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith and Derek Carr -- has thrown at least one interception. Except for Antonio Brown (if he counts), because he attempted one pass.
Miller: AFC 'had the best secondary on the field'
Von Miller says at the end of the game is when big plays need to be made and he is glad his strip-sack got the AFC a win.
.@L_Bell26 is HYPED about the AFC's #ProBowl win pic.twitter.com/KPEs3PuPkM
Offensive MVP Delanie Walker and Defensive MVP Von Miller each get a Genesis.
I asked Von Miller about playing with some added intensity despite it being an exhibition game. He told me, "I go all out all the time."
In addition to the $64,000 that each winning player receives, Delanie Walker and Von Miller also get a luxury Genesis automobile for being named MVPs. Walker was especially excited about that. “I think I’m going to get the black,” Walker said. “But I think we can get any car we want. It doesn’t matter. It’s not just that car. They say you can pick a car off the lot. I’m going to keep that car. Why would I sell it? It’s free. I’m about to drive it so much. That’s going to be my every-day car.”