Meet the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Bobby Beathard

General manager: 1978-89, Washington Redskins; 1990-2000, San Diego Chargers

Beathard was a personnel executive for five teams in his career in the league, including Super Bowl winners with the Miami Dolphins and the Redskins. He was part of 10 division winners and four Super Bowl winners overall, including the 1972 Dolphins who finished undefeated. Read more.

Robert Brazile

Linebacker: 1975-84, Houston Oilers

Brazile was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, as well as a four-time first-team All-Pro. The player known as "Dr. Doom" was named to the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1970s. Read more.

Brian Dawkins

Safety: 1996-2008, Philadelphia Eagles; 2009-2011, Denver Broncos

Dawkins was a heart-and-soul player for an Eagles team that advanced to the NFC Championship Game four consecutive times, and he played in Super Bowl XXXIX. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls, and he is on a short list of players who had at least 35 interceptions and 20 sacks. Read more.

Jerry Kramer

Offensive guard: 1958-68, Green Bay Packers

Kramer played his final season with the Green Bay Packers in 1968. Kramer was the only guard selected to the NFL's 50th Anniversary team and was a lead blocker for one of the league's iconic plays in the Packers' sweep. Kramer also cleared the way for Hall of Famer Bart Starr to score the winning touchdown in the Ice Bowl, a 21-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the 1967 NFL Championship Game. Read more.

Ray Lewis

Linebacker: 1996-2012, Baltimore Ravens

The 13-time Pro Bowl selection was in his first year of eligibility. He was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the Super Bowl MVP when the Ravens closed the 2000 season with the title -- the first of two Super Bowl-winning teams on which Lewis played. He started 227 games and was credited with eight 100-tackle seasons. Read more.

Randy Moss

Wide receiver: 1998-2004, 2010, Minnesota Vikings; 2005-06, Oakland Raiders; 2007-10, New England Patriots; 2010, Tennessee Titans; 2012, San Francisco 49ers

Moss is in his first year of eligibility and is second all time in touchdown receptions with 156. He finished with eight seasons of at least 1,200 yards receiving and seven of at least 70 catches. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection who averaged at least 15 yards per reception in eight of his 16 seasons. Read more.

Terrell Owens

Wide receiver: 1996-2003, San Francisco 49ers; 2004-05, Philadelphia Eagles; 2006-08, Dallas Cowboys; 2009, Buffalo Bills; 2010, Cincinnati Bengals

Owens had five 1,200-yard receiving seasons. He is second all time in receiving yards (15,934) and third in touchdown catches (153) behind only Moss and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Read more.

Brian Urlacher

Linebacker: 2000-12, Chicago Bears

Urlacher is in his first year of eligibility and finished his career with the Bears as an eight-time Pro Bowl selection. A former college safety and punt returner who evolved into one of the league's most athletic defensive players, he was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. Read more.