Tony Gonzalez, Champ Bailey and Ed Reed eligible for HOF in 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Those who will soon be fitted for gold jackets this August will certainly relish the NFL’s highest honor, but Saturday’s reveal of the class of 2018 showed the challenges others face to achieve enshrinement.

Three players who were in the first year of eligibility (Randy Moss, Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher), one player in his second (Brian Dawkins) and one player in his third (Terrell Owens) made this year’s class. In Hall of Fame terms, that is plenty of new blood.

But it’s a scenario that could be repeated over and over in the coming years as several high-profile players will become eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Tight end Tony Gonzalez, left, and safety Ed Reed -- with 23 Pro Bowls and 11 All-Pro selections between them -- will be eligible for the 2019 Hall class. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Tony Gonzalez, cornerback Champ Bailey and safety Ed Reed -- who were named to 14, 12 and nine Pro Bowls, respectively -- will all be in their first year of eligibility next time around. And if all three are among the modern-era finalists, they could move out players who have waited far longer for enshrinement.

In the 2020 class, safety Troy Polamalu, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and linebacker Patrick Willis will be among those who are eligible for the first time, and in 2021 the crowd could get larger. That year, Peyton Manning, safety Charles Woodson, wide receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive end Jared Allen are among the players who will be in their first year of eligibility.

Two of the finalists who were considered Saturday -- Joe Jacoby and Everson Walls -- were not selected in their final year of eligibility as modern-era candidates. Saturday also marked the first time Walls had been a finalist for enshrinement.

Both players now face an uphill battle, moving into the larger pool of former players to be considered by the Hall of Fame seniors committee. Former Denver Broncos safety Steve Atwater also felt the sting of the first-time candidates this year.

Atwater had been among the 15 modern-era finalists in 2017, but when Lewis, Moss, Urlacher and guard Steve Hutchinson all made this year’s list of finalists, Atwater was not selected. Atwater was the only finalist of 2017 who was not either enshrined last year or among the 2018 modern-era finalists.