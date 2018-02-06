Carson Wentz proposed; she said yes

How did Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz celebrate the city's first Super Bowl title? By popping the question to his now-fiancée, Madison Oberg.

Wentz posted a picture of the moment on social media Tuesday, sharing it with his 792,000 Twitter followers.

She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring 💍😎 can't wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can't thank him enough! pic.twitter.com/OPr0kilabh — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 6, 2018

Not a bad week for No. 11.

Wentz has posted images of Maddie before, including one of her by his side post-ACL surgery wearing a Dutch Destroyer bracelet.

Wentz went from having surgery on his knee to getting down on one. He was obviously eager to start his life with Maddie, proposing immediately after the season. He'll take part in Thursday's parade down Broad Street as an engaged man.