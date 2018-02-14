Best Valentine's Day cards from NFL teams

Who needs a teddy bear and roses when you can have a virtual Valentine's Day card of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton or a Dirty Dancing-themed card from New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and quarterback Eli Manning?
Some NFL teams have taken to social media to express their love for their fans, and here are a few of our favorites:
From QB1 pic.twitter.com/J0LgbJJgu1
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 14, 2018
Give that special someone a #NYGiants #ValentinesDay card!
❤️💙: https://t.co/arrIB7JUCO pic.twitter.com/faREFhwYqk
— New York Giants (@Giants) February 14, 2018
#Lions fans, will you be our Valentine? #ValentinesDay
🔘 Yes
⚪️ No
⚪️ Maybe pic.twitter.com/peZ83z9s4n
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 14, 2018
Looking for some last minute Valentine's cards?#Patriots Valentine's are here: https://t.co/nIRzJDwovj pic.twitter.com/op21Pxjosh
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 13, 2018
Happy Valentines Day, Bucs fans! We love you ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/XKDpUALbUt
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) February 14, 2018
Happy Valentine's Day #Colts fans! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ibjq8AbH31
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2018
From: Us
To: You#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gMN0Mpx4pT
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 14, 2018
Need something to send to your Falcon loved one on Valentine's Day?
We'll help you get through the day. pic.twitter.com/QcYVJkh0L1
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 14, 2018
You and me? That would be clutch.
More #Patriots Valentines: https://t.co/nIRzJDwovj pic.twitter.com/BACo8K3DI9
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 14, 2018
We'll be your wingmen this Valentine's Day. ⚔️
Download/Print Titans Valentines ❤️💙 » https://t.co/wsmvgseL4r pic.twitter.com/bf5Cfj9iaj
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 14, 2018
Let that special someone know that they're your McBae 💕
Happy #ValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/Vt9zOXdpVk
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2018
It's all about #TRULOVE today.
Happy #ValentinesDay. pic.twitter.com/vuDrLQxeGl
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 14, 2018
To: #Chargers Fans
From: The Bolts
Happy #ValentinesDay!
More Valentines 💌: https://t.co/ouShjXwWqs pic.twitter.com/Pnugebp5Zt
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 14, 2018
Happy Valentine's Day, #RavensFlock! pic.twitter.com/a1n0QmTPAr
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2018
Who needs a last-minute #ValentinesDay date? 💚 pic.twitter.com/x8sT4GduW6
— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 14, 2018
Happy #ValentinesDay, #ChiefsKingdom! pic.twitter.com/tn92J6FAZE
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2018
From: Us
To: #BroncosCountry
💙 Happy #ValentinesDay 🧡https://t.co/Pm1smSyaU5
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 14, 2018
For those of you scrambling for a #ValentinesDay card, here's a triple option for you❤️
Stay tuned for more #49ers cards tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/7KZPZbq42A
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 14, 2018