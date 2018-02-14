Best Valentine's Day cards from NFL teams

Who needs a teddy bear and roses when you can have a virtual Valentine's Day card of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton or a Dirty Dancing-themed card from New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and quarterback Eli Manning?

Some NFL teams have taken to social media to express their love for their fans, and here are a few of our favorites:

Happy Valentines Day, Bucs fans! We love you ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/XKDpUALbUt — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) February 14, 2018

Need something to send to your Falcon loved one on Valentine's Day?



We'll help you get through the day. pic.twitter.com/QcYVJkh0L1 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 14, 2018

We'll be your wingmen this Valentine's Day. ⚔️



Download/Print Titans Valentines ❤️💙 » https://t.co/wsmvgseL4r pic.twitter.com/bf5Cfj9iaj — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 14, 2018

Let that special someone know that they're your McBae 💕



Happy #ValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/Vt9zOXdpVk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2018