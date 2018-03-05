2018 QB situations for all 32 NFL teams: Depth charts, outlooks, more

Adam Schefter lists the teams who have a chance at Kirk Cousins and what it means for other QBs in the league. (1:01)

With free agency opening next week, what's the outlook at quarterback for your favorite team? NFL Nation takes a look.

Click the link after each team to view the full post.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

The Bills' lack of faith in Tyrod Taylor is perplexing to some outside Buffalo. One of the reasons the Bills haven't labeled Taylor their franchise quarterback? His struggles in leading the team from behind. Read more.

The Dolphins don't have a quarterback under contract who took a snap in the regular season. Ryan Tannehill, who was replaced by Jay Cutler, will return from a left knee injury. Tannehill has torn the ACL in his left knee twice in the past nine months, so the Dolphins need a reliable backup. Read more.

The Patriots have two QBS -- Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer -- under contract. The seasons when the Patriots kept three quarterbacks were when they had a third-round draft pick -- 2011 with Ryan Mallett and 2016 with Jacoby Brissett. Read more.

The Jets likely need to use their No. 6 pick on a quarterback. They have three QBs under contract, headlined by Christian Hackenberg, who has yet to take a snap in a regular-season game. Read more.

AFC NORTH

Joe Flacco's passer rating (82.1) since being named Super Bowl MVP in 2012 ranks No. 36 in the NFL over that span, behind Colin Kaepernick, Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Flacco has thrown 98 touchdown passes and 74 interceptions during that time. Read more.

Andy Dalton has had mediocre seasons the past two years. He was sacked 80 times combined and in 2017 completed 59.9 percent of his passes, which is his lowest percentage since his rookie season. Read more.

The Browns have had 28 starting quarterbacks since 1999. More accurately, the number should be 28 and counting. To say the Browns have not solved the position is like saying Niagara Falls is a bit watery. Read more.

The Steelers have one of the league's soundest quarterback payrolls. Ben Roethlisberger is due $12 million in salary and a $6 million roster bonus, a bargain for a top-shelf quarterback who just turned 36. Read more.

AFC SOUTH

The Texans haven't had a true franchise quarterback since their inception in 2002 before drafting Deshaun Watson in 2017. In seven games -- six starts -- in 2017, Watson threw for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Read more.

What was supposed to be an established position with Andrew Luck has basically been a revolving door for the Colts because of injuries to their franchise quarterback since the 2015 season. He has missed 26 games over the past three seasons, including the entire 2017 season. Read more.

The team signed Blake Bortles to a three-year extension through 2020 worth $54 million with $26.5 million guaranteed. The deal lowered his cap number from $19.053 million on the fifth-year option to $10 million in 2018. Bortles' new deal averages $18 million per season. Read more.

The Titans are enjoying the luxury of having franchise quarterback Marcus Mariota still in his rookie deal. Although Mariota's cap number is rising, he's way underpaid given his production. Read more.

AFC WEST

The season wasn't over for 24 hours before Broncos GM John Elway had declared improvement at quarterback the offseason's top priority. History would say the Broncos' best chance would come in free agency given most of the team's best quarterbacks have been acquired from elsewhere. Read more.

Patrick Mahomes will take over from Alex Smith as the starter. He started and played one game last season, leading the Chiefs to a win over the Denver Broncos. Once Smith is traded, Mahomes will be the only quarterback under contract with the Chiefs. Read more.

Philip Rivers' 10 interceptions in 2017 was his lowest single-season total since 2009. Rivers finished second in the league in passing with 4,515 yards, eclipsing the 4,000-yard mark for the ninth time in his career, earning his seventh invitation to the Pro Bowl. Read more.

Derek Carr, who joined the Raiders as a second-round draft pick out of Fresno State in 2014, will be playing for his fourth playcaller in Jon Gruden when the 2018 season kicks off in September. Read more.

NFC EAST

Dak Prescott's yards per attempt fell from 8 yards as a rookie to 6.8 in 2017. The last time a full-time starter had an average so low was in 2003 with Quincy Carter. Read more.

Eli Manning had 20 total touchdowns and 18 turnovers in 2017. He is on the decline as his touchdown passes and QBR have decreased each of the past two seasons. Read more.

Carson Wentz and Nick Foles combined to throw a staggering 44 touchdowns to 10 interceptions during the 2017 season, including playoffs. They both return, unless Foles is traded. Read more.

The Redskins' quarterback stats over the past three seasons under Kirk Cousins ranked among the best in the NFL. Because they didn't believe they could re-sign Cousins, they now turn to Alex Smith. Colt McCoy remains the backup. Read more.

NFC NORTH

Mitchell Trubisky had a so-so rookie season. The former second overall pick completed 196 of 330 pass attempts for 2,193 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions after taking over in Week 5 for Mike Glennon. Read more.

Matthew Stafford will have a new head coach but not a new offensive coordinator, which is key. He finished last season with 4,446 yards, 29 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a career-best 99.3 passer rating. Stafford has improved every year Jim Bob Cooter has been on staff. Read more.

The Packers' record in games Aaron Rodgers has not started the past five years is 5-10-1, including 3-6 with Brett Hundley last season after Rodgers broke his right clavicle. Read more.

Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford are all free agents. The Vikings could start from scratch in 2018. Read more.

NFC SOUTH

The biggest issue to address this offseason is getting Matt Ryan's extension done. Ryan's high 2018 cap figure could be reduced significantly with an extension, which could pave the way for filling some of the holes the Falcons need to plug at other positions. Read more.

Cam Newton's 3,302 passing yards were the second fewest of his career. His 22 touchdowns to 16 interceptions tied for the worst interception percentage of his career. His 2017 performance is a big part of why offensive coordinator Mike Shula was fired and Norv Turner hired. Read more.

It's a good thing the Saints and Drew Brees keep insisting they'll get a new deal done. Because as it stands right now, the Saints have one quarterback -- Taysom Hill -- under contract. Read more.

Jameis Winston has thrown the second-most interceptions in the league (44) since 2015 and has turned the ball over 59 times in 45 games. Read more.

NFC WEST

The Cardinals don't have a quarterback under contract for the 2018 season, so the plan is to find a starter and his backup(s) for next season. Coach Steve Wilks has said the Cardinals will be "very aggressive" in their search, whether it's through free agency, the draft or a trade. Read more.

Jared Goff's passer rating increased from 63.6 as a rookie to 100.5 as a second-year player, accounting for the biggest jump among those who attempted at least 200 passes in each of the past two seasons. Read more.

The 49ers didn't waste any time executing their game plan for the position this offseason, signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a big-money extension. C.J. Beathard will be his backup. Read more.

Russell Wilson either threw or ran for all but one of Seattle's 38 offensive touchdowns in 2017. Of his league-high 34 TD passes, a whopping 19 came in the fourth quarter (a new NFL record, per the Elias Sports Bureau) while only four came in the first quarter. Read more.