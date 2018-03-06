Best of everything at the 2018 NFL combine

It’s not every day that a 227-pound linebacker runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in 4.38 seconds.

Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin did that and more, running the fastest 40-yard dash for a 225-pound defender since 2006. It also equaled the time his twin brother, Shaquil -- a 198-pound cornerback for the Seahawks -- ran at the combine last year.

Griffin had one of the most impressive weeks at the combine for his position in several years, and he did it with one hand.

Griffin had his left hand amputated when he was a 4-year-old due to amniotic band syndrome that affected him from birth. During the combine, he attached a prosthetic hand to put up an impressive 20 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

With the help of ESPN Stats & Information, we take a look at Griffin and some of the other top performances at the combine, and also some of the worst (Orlando Brown had one of the worst weeks for a top prospect in recent memory).

Here are some of the standout names and numbers from the combine:

Orlando Brown and his no-good, very bad week

Brown nearly has generated as much buzz as Griffin for his combine performance this week -- in the worst way.

Brown came into the combine as one of the top prospects in the draft after he was twice named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. His 6-foot-8, 345-pound frame makes him an intriguing prospect at tackle in the NFL.

Brown finished last overall in the 40-yard dash after running a 5.85. For comparison’s sake, 59-year-old NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ran a 5.41 in a suit and tie on Monday.

Brown also finished last among offensive linemen in the bench press after putting up only 14 reps and posted a 19.5-inch vertical and a 6-10 broad jump.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had Brown at No. 16 on his overall big board and listed him as the No. 2 offensive tackle coming into the combine. But after a week like this, a lot of teams are likely going to be trying to figure out just where Brown actually ranks.

Could a running back go No. 1 overall?

The last running back to go No. 1 overall was Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter, who was selected by the Bengals with the first pick in the 1995 draft.

Fellow Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has made his case to go No. 1 overall to the Browns in 2018.

The 6-foot, 220-pound Barkley put up 29 bench press reps, ran a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and had a 41-inch vertical.

As they often are this time of year, the Browns are certainly in the mix for a quarterback. But Barkley could certainly be a dark horse candidate to sneak into the No. 1 spot.

Tall receivers are the new normal

Tall wide receivers like the 6-foot-3 Julio Jones are no longer the exception. They’re becoming the rule.

Seven wide receivers measured at least 6-4 or taller at the 2018 combine, the most in a single year since 2003.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the historical average for this position is slightly more than 6 feet and 201.4 pounds.

Florida State receiver Auden Tate was the tallest receiver at the combine, measuring in at 6-4⅞ inches.

Here are some other notable measurements:

Fastest overall (40-yard dash)

DB Denzel Ward, Ohio State -- 4.32

DB Parry Nickerson, Tulane -- 4.32

DB Donte Jackson, LSU -- 4.32

WR D.J. Chark, LSU -- 4.32

Fastest big man (270 pounds or more)

DL Rasheem Green, Southern California (275) -- 4.73

DL John Franklin-Myers, Stephen F Austin (283) -- 4.75

OL Brian O’Neill, Pittsburgh (297) -- 4.82

DL Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State (283) -- 4.82

DL Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama (297) -- 4.83

Strongest over 270 pounds (bench press reps)

DL Harrison Phillips, Stanford (307) -- 42

DL Vita Vea, Washington (347) -- 41

OL Will Hernandez, Texas-El Paso (327) -- 37

DT B.J. Hill, North Carolina State (311) -- 35

OL Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame (325) -- 35

DT Deadrin Senat, South Florida (314) -- 35

OL Braden Smith, Auburn (315) -- 35

Strongest under 270 pounds (bench press reps)

DL Kylie Fitts, Utah (263) -- 31

RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State (233) -- 29

RB Nick Chubb, Georgia (227) -- 29

LB Christian Sam, Arizona State (244) -- 28

Tallest

OL Kolton Miller, UCLA -- 6-9

OL Orlando Brown, Oklahoma -- 6-8

OL Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame -- 6-8

OL Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T -- 6-8

OL Rick Leonard, Florida State -- 6-7

Shortest

WR Quadree Henderson, Pittsburgh -- 5-8

WR Braxton Berrios, Miami (Fla.) -- 5-9

RB Chase Edmonds, Fordham -- 5-9

DB Avonte Maddox, Pittsburgh -- 5-9

DB D.J. Reed, Kansas State -- 5-9

Heaviest

DL Vita Vea, Washington -- 347 pounds

OL Orlando Brown, Oklahoma -- 345 pounds

OL Jamil Demby, Maine -- 335 pounds

OL Taylor Hearn, Clemson -- 330 pounds

DL Tim Settle, Virginia Tech -- 329 pounds

Lightest

WR Richie James, Middle Tennessee State -- 178 pounds

DB Donte Jackson, LSU -- 178 pounds

DB Rashard Fant, Indiana -- 179 pounds

DB Levi Wallace, Alabama -- 179 pounds