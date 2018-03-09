2018 NFL free-agent signings -- and analysis -- for every team

The NFL officially starts the new league year on Wednesday. Free agents such as Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Graham and Case Keenum will all be on the open market.

Here's a rundown of what's happened, sorted by team.

The Bills have signed running back Chris Ivory, who played the past two years for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and cornerback Vontae Davis. Read more.

The Panthers re-signed place-kicker Graham Gano, who has been with the team since 2012, to a four-year, $17 million deal. Read more.

The Bengals signed defensive tackle Chris Baker, who played last season for the Buccaneers. There's a reason the Buccaneers were quick to cut ties with Baker one season into a three-year, $15.75 million deal. He comes with baggage. Read more.

The Rams signed cornerback Sam Shields, a former Green Bay Packer who spent most of the past two years away from the NFL because of concussions. Read more.

The Saints got a jump start on free agency, agreeing to a three-year contract with veteran safety Kurt Coleman. They also re-signed veteran defensive end George Johnson to a one-year deal. Read more.

They re-signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who spent last season as the Bucs’ backup to Jameis Winston. Read more.