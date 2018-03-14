Mike McCoy has coached all types of QBs, with Sam Bradford his new project

The NFL Live crew examines what Sam Bradford offers the Cardinals and why Arizona should also be looking for a long-term solution at quarterback. (2:18)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike McCoy doesn't have a type.

That is to say, the Arizona Cardinals' offensive coordinator doesn't prefer his quarterbacks to be a certain height, weight or play a particular style.

He just wants his quarterback to be "a winner."

"Someone who's going to lead the team," McCoy told ESPN.

McCoy, in his first season with the Cardinals, has coached the gamut of quarterbacks since he began coaching the position with the Carolina Panthers in 2004 -- from Tim Tebow to Peyton Manning and seemingly everything in between.

In 14 years of coaching quarterbacks, Mike McCoy has worked with at least 18 signal-callers who have seen the field for him. Sam Bradford is expected to join the list. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

To some degree, that made the Cardinals' pursuit of a quarterback in free agency this week a bit easier. Arizona didn't have a quarterback under contract for 2018 heading into the legal tampering period that precedes the start of free agency at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, but that all changed Tuesday when ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Sam Bradford intends to sign a one-year contract with the Cardinals when the new league year begins.

McCoy takes pride in being able to coach a variety of styles and types, and that allowed the Cardinals to pursue a quarterback who best fits them from a contractual standpoint instead of being limited by certain physical traits.

Enter Bradford.

"That's the fun thing in our job, I think, is being able to adjust and game plan, just like there's different styles of players," McCoy said. "I believe in doing what our players do best. We're going to install the offense and the quarterbacks are going to have a lot of input. There's a lot of communication, open dialogue, in what we're going to do during the weeks of game planning.

"I want what they like, what they don't like, and we've got plenty of plays on that call sheet. Things they don't like we can cross out. You sit down and say, 'What does the quarterback do best?'"

There were 34 quarterbacks scheduled to be unrestricted free agents on Wednesday when the NFL's league year begins, but names were crossed off that list methodically Tuesday. Case Keenum to the Broncos. Kirk Cousins to the Vikings. Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown to the Jets. An NFL Network report Tuesday night linked the Cardinals to Mike Glennon as well. The list was comprised of a variety of styles, sizes and résumés -- just like what McCoy is used to coaching.

He's coached a pair of 6-foot-7 quarterbacks in Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch. He’s coached 6-1 Brett Basanez, and Jake Delhomme and Kyle Orton, both 6-2. He's coached guys who had some bulk on their frames like Kellen Clemens -- who was 6-2 and 220 -- and some who didn't, like Basanez, who was 208.

He's coached bona fide starters in Philip Rivers, Orton and Delhomme, along with a future Hall of Famer in Manning. He's also coached career backups.

In 14 years of coaching quarterbacks, McCoy has worked with at least 18 signal-callers who have seen the field for him. But his résumé of quarterbacks doesn't share a common thread.

"When you look at evaluating players, there's all different types of players," McCoy said. "Certain guys want a certain height, certain guys want a certain size, certain arm strength, all those things.

"When I evaluate players, look at the film and say, 'Are they good football players?' You have tall players that get a number of balls tipped at the line of scrimmage and then you get the 6-foot, 6-foot-1 quarterbacks [who have] been throwing that way all their lives.

"You really just want, when you really look at it, to get someone who's a leader, someone who you know has a good reputation of leading the offense that has helped his team win. You want a winner. Certain players are great players on bad football teams, whether it's high school, whether it's college, whether it's the NFL."

When McCoy evaluates a quarterback, he wants to be able to answer one simple question: "Does that player make his team better in a number of different ways at the quarterback position?"

To him, the intangibles outweigh the tangibles -- he wants a winner. However, only four quarterbacks who have played under McCoy -- Manning, Tebow, Matt Moore and Delhomme -- had winning records.

When it comes down to it, McCoy just wants a quarterback he likes, regardless of height, weight, size or style.

"There's always that, you would like that certain size, this and that, but that's a wish list," McCoy said. "Everyone wants to say you want the next (so and so). It's not fair to compare someone to someone who’s going to be in the Hall of Fame.

"You want good football players and that person will, individually, create the reputation for themselves."

Next up: Sam Bradford.