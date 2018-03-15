Biggest free-agency move so far for all 32 NFL teams

NFL Nation reporters break down the opening day of free agency for every team, looking back at the deals made Wednesday and ahead to deals that could be on the horizon.

AFC EAST

The NFL's quarterback carousel wound down with the Bills, still without a veteran quarterback, being matched with AJ McCarron, who was the last of the starting-caliber free agents still available. The deal should do little to stop the Bills from moving up in April's draft to select a quarterback. However, Buffalo did address needs defensively by finalizing contracts for defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and defensive end Trent Murphy, as well as a pair of special-teams oriented players in safety Rafael Bush and linebacker Julian Stanford. -- Mike Rodak | Analysis for every notable signing

The Dolphins made their biggest moves Tuesday, acquiring wide receivers Danny Amendola from the rival Patriots and Albert Wilson to make up for loss of the previously traded Jarvis Landry. The Dolphins also officially released defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh along with tight end Julius Thomas on Wednesday. -- ESPN | Analysis for every notable signing

Starting left tackle Nate Solder departed for the Giants, signing a four-year, $62 million deal, which leaves the Patriots a massive hole when it comes to protecting the blindside of QB Tom Brady. As for where the Patriots go from here, keeping an eye on the offensive tackle market -- specifically with two of their own free agents, LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming -- figures to be on the team's agenda. Solder is now the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL by a wide margin, and while the Patriots hoped to retain him, they obviously didn't feel comfortable extending themselves to that level. -- Mike Reiss | Analysis for every notable signing

The Jets applied two Band-Aids to their quarterback situation, finalizing one-year deals with Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. Now the focus at the position shifts to the draft. With the sixth pick, they will strongly consider a quarterback if the value is there. They added four other starters at other positions, all of whom are 28 or younger. The biggest splash was CB Trumaine Johnson, whose press-coverage ability is ideal for their defense. -- Rich Cimini | Analysis for every notable signing

AFC NORTH

The Ravens lived up to their word in changing their look at wide receiver. Baltimore officially reached deals with Ryan Grant and John Brown after releasing Jeremy Maclin after one season. Parting ways with Maclin created $5 million in salary cap room. The Ravens aren't likely finished. Baltimore has a visit scheduled with wide receiver Jordy Nelson (although it's after Oakland, Seattle and New Orleans) and could look at tight end Eric Ebron. -- Jamison Hensley | Analysis for every notable signing

The Bengals re-signed longtime punter Kevin Huber, which was key since they didn't have anyone lined up to take his place. However, that was the biggest move in what was a slow day for the Bengals, as offensive tackle Andre Smith signed with the Cardinals. The Bengals have shown interest in re-signing Tyler Eifert and Russell Bodine, but as of now, they remain free agents. -- Katherine Terrell | Analysis for every notable signing

Future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas announced his retirement. Though he told the team a few days ago, the Browns still have large hole to fill at Thomas' spot. They've filled a ton already with John Dorsey's trades and agreements, but left tackle is a need. Another big decision also awaits as Terrelle Pryor decides if he wants return to Cleveland, where he had his breakout season as a receiver. -- Pat McManamon | Analysis for every notable signing

Rarely a factor in the first free agency wave, the Steelers stuck to housecleaning Wednesday with the release of three veteran defensive backs -- Will Gay, Mike Mitchell and Robert Golden. The moves save more than $8 million in cap space and set the stage for future additions at safety, but the team has not been active on the market thus far. They have inquired about several inside linebackers without much commitment. Expect the team to get more involved late this week or early next as the prices drop. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

The Texans made necessary upgrades to what was one of the worst offensive lines last season, adding guards Zach Fulton and Senio Kelemete and tackle Seantrel Henderson. After missing out on Solder, who signed a huge deal with the Giants, the Texans are still looking for a left tackle in free agency. -- Sarah Barshop | Analysis for every notable signing

GM Chris Ballard stuck to his word and hasn't been a free spender despite having more than $70 million in cap space. The lone move the Colts made on the first day of free agency was agreeing to a three-year, $17.8 million deal, with $6.5 million guaranteed, with defensive lineman Denico Autry, who spent the past four seasons in Oakland. The slow start in free agency isn't surprising for the Colts. That was also the case last season, as Ballard prefers to build the roster through the draft despite having needs at pass-rusher, receiver, offensive line and cornerback. Speaking of cornerback, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Oakland and Green Bay are two teams interested in Rashaan Melvin, who was the Colts top cornerback last season. -- Mike Wells | Analysis for every notable signing

The Jaguars landed guard Andrew Norwell, who filled the team's biggest need. He was one of the league's best linemen in 2017 and now the Jaguars have a stout left side with tackle Cam Robinson and Norwell. Other than re-signing receiver Marqise Lee, the Jaguars' other signings aren't that noteworthy. Niles Paul is a move tight end but how much of an impact he can make is uncertain. Per Adam Schefter, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is scheduled to meet with the Jaguars on Thursday. He's coming off a career-high 50-catch season. -- Mike DiRocco | Analysis for every notable signing

The Titans' big moves Wednesday were securing their own by re-signing guard Josh Kline and defensive end DaQuan Jones to solid, but not flashy deals. The big splashes came Tuesday evening when they agreed to sign cornerback Malcolm Butler and running back Dion Lewis. Tennessee has made a few moves that signal they are ready to win now and more are expected in the coming days. Former Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne is expected to visit this week, and he's an option to fill the backup role. The options at that position are dwindling so it's likely the Titans will make a move this week. Losing Avery Williamson to the Jets creates a hole at inside linebacker that could still be filled in free agency. The Titans might also look into adding depth at receiver, safety or edge rusher in the coming days. -- Cameron Wolfe | Analysis for every notable signing.

AFC WEST

The Broncos had a deal in place for quarterback Case Keenum, their top priority in free agency, before the period officially opened Wednesday. But in the opening hours of the new league year, the Broncos got started with some spot work on defense. Linebacker Todd Davis was re-signed on a three-year, $15 million deal and cornerback Tramaine Brock to a one-year deal. Brock has played both outside and in the slot in his career and figures to be a situational player on defense with plenty of special teams work. The Broncos are on the hunt for some additional help at cornerback and would like to sign a veteran tackle who could be an option at right tackle. -- Jeff Legwold | Analysis for every notable signing

The Chiefs announced the trades of quarterback Alex Smith and cornerback Marcus Peters and their contract agreements with a pair of free agents, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Anthony Hitchens. Their next move is to add a veteran quarterback to play behind starter Patrick Mahomes II. Mahomes is the only QB the Chiefs have under contract after trading Smith. -- Adam Teicher | Analysis for every notable signing

The Chargers failed to make a real splash on the first day of free agency. Instead, Chargers GM Tom Telesco made a handful of sensible signings. He inked former Broncos blocking tight end Virgil Green to a three-year deal, and retained four Chargers free agents -- tackle Michael Schofield, safety Adrian Phillips, receiver Geremy Davis and special teams standout Nick Dzubnar. Former Oakland Raider Sebastian Janikowski is set to visit on Thursday, and the Chargers still have to figure out if they will keep future Hall of Famer and unrestricted free agent Antonio Gates. -- Eric D. Williams | Analysis for every notable signing

Officially, the Raiders were silent on the first day of free agency. This much was known, though, as Nelson visited the Raiders' facility, Oakland re-signed blocking TE Lee Smith, tendered all five of their exclusive rights free agents in PK Giorgio Tavecchio, OLB Shilique Calhoun, OLB/DE James Cowser, S Erik Harris and OL Denver Kirkland and lost free agent CB TJ Carrie and free agent DL Denico Autry to the Browns and Colts, respectively. The Raiders had already re-signed DT Justin Ellis and signed WR Griff Whalen. MLB NaVorro Bowman, QB EJ Manuel, S Keith McGill and S Reggie Nelson remain unsigned, with Janikowski and LS Jon Condo both told in recent weeks they would not be retained by the Raiders. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Anthony Hitchens officially joined the Kansas City Chiefs with a $9 million a year deal that was out of the Cowboys’ price range. The Cowboys entered free agency knowing Hitchens was likely gone but are currently sitting out the early market with eyes on players whose prices may come down in the next day or so. Linebacker is a need the Cowboys will look to fill in free agency and the draft. The next order of business could be restructuring the contract of Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick, which would create about $7 million in room. -- Todd Archer

The Giants landed Solder, for a hefty price. He's the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman after signing a four-year deal worth $62 million. He's not enough though. The Giants still need more offensive linemen, even if they're second- or third-tier options. Also keep an eye on free agent defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who played for new Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher in Arizona. -- Jordan Raanan | Analysis for every notable signing

The Eagles retained a key piece to their defense by signing linebacker Nigel Bradham to a five-year, $40 million deal. He's the type of aggressive, physical linebacker that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz needs to support his attacking front four. Keep an eye on fellow linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who has been the subject of trade speculation for multiple seasons. The Eagles have spent the early part of free agency focused on defense; they should turn their attention to offense before long. Tight end, running back and receiver are three positions that could use some bolstering. -- Tim McManus | Analysis for every notable signing.

The Redskins officially traded for quarterback Alex Smith, sending a third-round pick plus corner Kendall Fuller to Kansas City. The move was made on Jan. 30, so a key part of their offseason plan was finished long ago. They also signed receiver Paul Richardson, giving them a speedy target opposite Josh Doctson. Washington re-signed receiver Brian Quick. But the biggest news of the day was the exodus of quarterback Kirk Cousins (Minnesota), corner Bashaud Breeland (Carolina), linebacker Trent Murphy (Buffalo), receiver Ryan Grant (Baltimore) and tight end Niles Paul (Jacksonville). The Redskins hosted Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Tuesday; the money wasn't yet right so he remains unsigned. But the Redskins otherwise had a quiet day with no other visits yet known. They had previously shown interest in Buffalo linebacker Preston Brown. -- John Keim | Analysis for every notable signing.

NFC NORTH

The Bears officially announced their splashy free-agent signings of wide receiver Allen Robinson (three-year deal) and tight end Trey Burton (four-year deal). Chicago also added veteran quarterback Chase Daniel (two-year deal) to back up former second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears also released three members of their atrocious 2017 free-agent class: quarterback Mike Glennon, wide receiver Markus Wheaton and cornerback Marcus Cooper. The Bears did most of their heavy free-agent lifting prior to the start of the league year, but general manager Ryan Pace is still looking to fill holes on the offensive line and at punter, where last year’s starter, Pat O’Donnell, is out of contract. -- Jeff Dickerson | Analysis for every notable signing

The Lions had their biggest move be a subtraction Wednesday, surprisingly cutting tight end Eric Ebron after being unable to trade the former first-round pick. It leaves another hole for the Lions to have to fill as the only tight ends on Detroit's roster are Michael Roberts, Hakeem Valles and Brandon Barnes -- none of whom have much experience. This pushes tight end to a pretty high point as far as needs go for the Lions with many top free-agent options already headed elsewhere. Considering Detroit has focused solely on defense with its free-agent acquisitions thus far, figure the Lions will start to look at the offensive side of the ball tomorrow, perhaps with tight end or running back, where veterans Frank Gore, DeMarco Murray and Jonathan Stewart have reportedly been on visits. -- Michael Rothstein | Analysis for every notable signing

The Packers didn't make an official moves on Wednesday; they did their heavy lifting on Tuesday when they agreed to terms with tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson. Neither deal was announced on the opening day of free agency but they should be finalized on Day 2. That's when the Packers could turn their attention to their biggest hole: cornerback. They've expressed interest in former Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin. -- Rob Demovsky | Analysis for every notable signing

The Vikings took one step closer to solidifying their quarterback room with the addition of Trevor Siemian via a trade with Denver. That was the only move Minnesota made at the beginning of free agency, and it'll take until Cousins signs his fully guaranteed deal for the team to decide how they'll be able to re-sign other players they're interested in keeping (Joe Berger, Tom Johnson, Shamar Stephen). Cousins dined with Vikings brass at Capital Grille on Wednesday and will tour the team's new facility in Eagan on Thursday where he is expected to sign his contract. -- Courtney Cronin | Analysis for every notable signing

NFC SOUTH

The Falcons addressed a need on the offensive line by reaching a three-year, $12.75 deal with guard Brandon Fusco. Upgrading the interior of the line was an offseason emphasis to have better success in short-yardage situations and protect Matt Ryan. Fusco, with 80 career starts, should step right into a starting role at right guard after playing in a similar scheme under former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. -- Vaughn McClure | Analysis for every notable signing

Re-signing 38-year-old defensive end Julius Peppers was critical for Carolina's offseason plans. They get a bargain one-year, $5 million deal for a player that tied for the team lead in sacks a year ago. Now the team needs to find a tight end to join Greg Olsen with Ed Dickson testing the market and/or a second-tier safety to replace Kurt Coleman. -- David Newton| Analysis for every notable signing

The Saints haven’t done anything too dramatic in free agency so far, but they've followed a formula that has served them well during the Mickey Loomis-Sean Payton era -- focusing on the “second tier” of free agents. They signed LB Demario Davis, CB Patrick Robinson and backup QB Tom Savage on Wednesday after signing veteran safety Kurt Coleman last week. The $8 million per year payout (according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini) for Davis is a little surprising, since they're already well-stocked with inside linebackers. And they paid a premium for both Davis and Robinson after career-best seasons. But they have signed several guys who can help without taking any major risks. It’s still possible they could make a big splash (at defensive tackle perhaps?). But they have shown restraint so far. -- Mike Triplett | Analysis for every notable signing

The Bucs kicked off free agency by re-signing several of their own including wide receiver Mike Evans, tight end Cameron Brate, backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, safety Keith Tandy, linebacker Adarius Glanton and running back Peyton Barber. Then, after missing out on pass-rusher Trent Murphy, they signed two run-stuffing defensive tackles in Beau Allen and Mitch Unrein and inked kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a three-year deal worth $9.75 million with $3.75 million guaranteed. This means that for the sixth-straight year, the Bucs will have a different kicker. Offensive lineman Matt Jensen also took a visit with the Bucs on Wednesday night. He's scheduled to stay through Thursday morning before heading a visit in Indianapolis. -- Jenna Laine | Analysis for every notable signing

NFC WEST

The biggest move by the Cardinals on Wednesday was the release of safety Tyrann Mathieu. After the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on a pay cut, Arizona cut the 25-year-old who had become a face of the franchise. The Cardinals were also linked to two offensive linemen -- Andre Smith and Justin Pugh. Thursday could be an important day in the quarterback department for the Cardinals with the possibility of them putting pen to paper with Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon. -- Josh Weinfuss | Analysis for every notable signing

The Rams didn't add any players on the first day of the new league year, but their four big trades -- acquiring Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, parting with Alec Ogletree and Robert Quinn -- were officially processed. The Rams are still looking to add edge rushers and run stuffers, and general manager Les Snead said Wednesday he's still hopeful he can address those needs via free agency. Snead is also in talks with the representatives for center John Sullivan and outside linebacker Connor Barwin, both of whom he would like to bring back. The Rams are expected to move on from Tavon Austin by end of day on Thursday, either via trade or release. -- Alden Gonzalez | Analysis for every notable signing

The 49ers made a not-so-surprising change at running back, allowing starter Carlos Hyde to leave for Cleveland while signing the smaller and more explosive Jerick McKinnon from Minnesota. McKinnon's contract raised some eyebrows but he's the kind of player Shanahan covets because of his speed and ability to make big plays. Shanahan is clearly hoping McKinnon becomes to the Niners what Devonta Freeman was for him in Atlanta. The Niners have filled important needs at running back, cornerback and on the offensive line but there's still work to be done. With those other needs addressed, a bigger, more physical pass-catcher could be next on the to-do list. One name to watch: wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, in whom the Niners have expressed interest. -- Nick Wagoner | Analysis for every notable signing

The Seahawks' first addition of free agency was former first-round pick Barkevious Mingo, who signed a two-year deal. Pass rush was among Seattle's top needs heading into free agency, and Mingo helps in that regard while also giving the Seahawks an option to start at strong-side linebacker. That doesn't mean the Seahawks are done adding to their defensive line. Sheldon Richardson is still unsigned and ESPN's Dianna Russini reports Seattle is interested in Suh, who would be a nice fallback option if the price isn't too steep. DeShawn Shead, whom Seattle hoped to bring back, instead signed with the Lions. So a major void remains at cornerback with Richard Sherman gone and Shead no longer an option to replace him. Looking ahead, the Seahawks have a visit scheduled with Jordy Nelson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Russell Wilson lost two of his top targets in Graham and Richardson, so there's a need there, but the Seahawks aren't likely to get into a bidding war for Nelson. -- Brady Henderson | Analysis for every notable signing